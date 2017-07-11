Discover Financial: Many Reasons To Be Bullish At This Price

As the company continues to improve its loan diversity, it should eventually command a higher earnings multiple.

The company is well-capitalized but would likely face significant loan losses in the event of a severe recession, due to its disproportionate share of credit card lending.

The stock is 15% off its recent highs, and this presents a good buying opportunity in my opinion.

And yet, the company has a low 10.5x earnings multiple, and it's spending billions buying back its cheap shares. The shareholder yield is about 10%.

Discover has a growing online banking business, with consistent top-line growth and an increasing base of deposits and loans.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) manages the fourth largest credit card network in the United States, and offers a growing online direct bank for consumers.

Right now they're cheap, with the stock trading at 10.5x earnings, and the company is strongly benefiting from that low share price by buying back enormous numbers of its shares.

They bought back 8% of their stock last year, and in the first quarter of this year according to their 10-Q, they spent $495 million buying back another 2% of their company shares, continuing the trend.

They also pay a dividend yield of nearly 2%.

DFS data by YCharts

The stock peaked to a high in the low $70's a few months ago, and has since fallen to the low $60's as the enthusiasm around the prospects of financial deregulation has dwindled.

This lower stock price improves the EPS growth that they can achieve from their buyback program, and gives investors an opportunity to go long.

Company Overview

Source: Excel, using Morningstar Data

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), in its brighter days, started the Discover card in 1985, and it eventually became part of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). In 2007, it was spun off from them as an independently-traded public company, and has diversified itself into an online bank and card company ever since:

Source: William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 2017

Under the leadership of CEO David Nelms (who has been in his position since prior to the company going public), the company has grown a successful online bank, where they've increased their deposits to $37 billion, and have enjoyed 7% compounded annual revenue growth over the last decade.

Between 2012 and 2016, they grew online deposits by a 5% annual rate. As a card issuer, they don't have a significant physical presence, which they've used as an advantage to grow a lean online presence.

This gives them a cheap source of capital that they can use to fund their lending activities, including to credit card holders, student loans, personal loans, and home equity loans.

According to the 2016 annual report, the Discover Card's annual network volume increased from $117 billion in 2012 to $140 billion in 2016, with each year showing consistent growth over the prior year. Their credit card loan balance increased from under $50 billion in 2012 to over $61 billion in 2016, also with a smooth growth profile. Net charge-offs over that period averaged about 2%, which is below the industry average, due to conservative customer selection. The most recent quarterly report shows continued network growth in 2017.

This was partially offset by the fact that the network volume of their Diners Club charge card decreased from $160 billion to $138 billion over the same 2012-2016 period.

The company also holds $9 billion in student loans, which makes them the third largest provider of private student loans in the country, according to their 2016 annual report.

Student Loans:

Source: William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 2017

I've seen in comments before that this conjures up images of legions of liberal arts undergrads with low earning potential and a pile of debt, but in reality the vast majority of the loans they originate are backed up by a co-signer with a FICO score that averages over 750, and as a result their charge-off rate has been very low compared to their other loan types.

They further mitigate risk by sticking to not-for-profit 4-year education programs, including most of the top universities, medical schools, law schools, and business schools.

Personal loans for borrowers with good credit are also a growing portion of the business:

Source: William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 2017

As the CEO discussed in the William Blair presentation, he expects home equity loans to grow substantially in coming years, due to higher interest rates.

When interest rates were at their lowest, it made more sense to refinance your mortgage than to take out a home equity loan, if you needed capital. But as interest rates inch upward, homeowners won't want to touch their low fixed-rate mortgages, and instead can use home equity loans as a low interest debt option. If this materializes, it will give Discover another conservative area of loan growth potential.

Valuation

The company has doubled its revenue and quadrupled its net income since becoming a public company ten years ago in 2007.

But over the past six years, the company has sacrificed profit margins to maintain revenue growth; revenue has been growing at about 5% per year, while net income has been flat, and EPS has grown at about 7% per year due to share repurchases.

The company has pursued growth and diversification, which is the right approach for them in my opinion. As they become a more diversified lender, they'll be able to command a higher stock valuation, and they'll reduce their volatility in the midst of recessions.

My valuation model assumes that revenue growth decreases to 4%, profit margins continue to decline, the company buys back 7% of its shares per year, and the dividend grows slightly more quickly than EPS.

The stock currently trades for 10.5x earnings, but if it continues its trend of diversification, it should be able to command a higher multiple of 12x or more, which is similar to Capital One.

I use an aggressive 12% discount rate as the target rate of return, due to the potential volatility of the stock when the next recession occurs, and the level of uncertainty around all of the variables for this type of company:

Source: StockDelver

I conclude that Discover is fairly priced in the high $60's, even using a conservative growth scenario and an aggressive target rate of return. Right now, I believe it's a bargain in the low $60's, and is positioned to give market-beating returns over the long-term.

Normally I'd prefer higher dividends and lower buybacks. Companies in general have a bad track record of share buybacks; due to the nature of business cycles they typically buy back stock during highly priced periods and discontinue their buybacks during recessions when stocks are cheap.

However, lenders are keeping their dividends low due to regularly oversight, and to reduce the possibility of future dividend cuts during eventual recessions. In exchange, some lenders like Discover are shoveling money into buybacks, which are more flexible and tax-efficient than dividends, and in this case with a 10.5x earnings multiple, are highly lucrative. They're also growing their dividend every year.

A similar story exists for Traveler's Companies (TRV); a low valuation and an aggressive buyback program, with a growing dividend. For these few types of companies, I'm very supportive of their buyback-heavy shareholder return methods.

Options

There's enough volatility in Discover stock to make selling cash-secured put options a worthwhile way to enter a long-term position, even though volatility in the broader market is low.

For example, you can sell Jan 2018 $62.50 strike puts for $4.50/share, and make 7.8% returns in 6 months (or over 15% annualized) if the option is not exercised, or buy at a cost basis of $58 if the stock price dips in that time.

Here's the breakdown of selling the put compared to buying the stock now:

Source: OptionWeaver

This is an in-the-money option, so it has a decent chance of being exercised, which is generally a more tax-efficient event than an unexercised option if you hold the shares for over a year.

Or if it's not exercised, you'll make great returns and won't have to pay taxes on them until 2019.

You'd leave about $0.66 per share worth of estimated dividends on the table by selling the option instead of buying the stock now, and would miss out if the stock were to spike in price over the next 6 months. It's a more conservative move, sacrificing some upside in exchange for a reduced cost basis.

You can also split the difference, and buy shares of Discover and sell some puts to buy more shares if it dips in price.

Risks

As a lender, credit risk is naturally the company's largest area of concern. Their ongoing profitability is dependent on their ability to originate or buy high quality loans to cardholders, students, homeowners, and other borrowers.

Discover has been one of the more conservative lenders compared to other credit card issuers:

Source: William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 2017

However, according to the 2017 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test, Discover would lose a larger percentage of its loans than any other major financial institution in the event of an extremely severe recession.

If GDP were to fall from its peak by 6.5%, and unemployment were to hit 10%, and the major U.S. stock indices were to be cut in half, the stress test indicates that a full 13% of Discover's loan balance would be wiped out. The second and third highest companies in terms of potential loan losses as a percentage of all loans in this scenario were Capital One and American Express, at 12.2% and 9.1% respectively.

The reason for this is because credit card default rates spike the highest in a recession compared to other lending types, and Discover and these over firms have a disproportionately large percentage of their loans as credit cards compared to other, more diversified lenders.

Discover has enough equity to absorb such a theoretical hit ($10.5 billion in projected loan losses), but it would be a volatile time for the stock, and it's a risk investors need to be aware of, and is a big factor that is keeping the valuation of the stock so low. The company is doing an excellent job of managing its risk, but it's working from a starting point of low diversification and heavy concentration in credit card lending.

Still, the stress test concluded that Discover was well-capitalized and prepared for such a severe scenario, and would remain solvent and be able to continue lending in that type of environment. Thus, the government allowed Discover to continue its capital allocation plan of giving virtually all of its annual earnings to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends.

According to the Q1 quarterly report, the company saw its net charge offs increase from 2.11% to 2.60%. This was driven by increases in their card and personal loans, while the net charge off for student loans decreased from 0.85% to 0.83%.

As Discover continues to grow its platforms, its loan diversity should continue to improve, which would mitigate the impact of a recession on the company.

There are also risks associated with growing their various platforms. Discover must compete to continue growing its card network, and rewards programs are fiercely competitive. This is demonstrated by the fact that although their revenue has increased consistently every year, their net income has remained flat for several years.

Discover has advantages as a closed-end issuer, but they remain the fourth largest card network and the seventh largest card issuer by purchasing volume, according to the 2017 Nilson Report. This makes them the relative underdog to American Express and to various large issuers of MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) products.

Final Words

Discover is a solid lender, with a return on equity consistently north of 20%, credit card loan failure rates below the industry average, and is reliably growing its platforms.

The company is increasing its revenue and allowing its net income to remain flat, but based on its current mode of returning capital to shareholders, it doesn't even need income to grow to give shareholders 10% annualized returns through buybacks and dividends. The lower the share price goes, the more lucrative those buybacks become, translating into faster EPS growth.

Based on over a thousand reviews on Glassdoor.com, current and former Discover employees have a 91% approval rating for their long-lasting CEO, David Nelms, and give their job a 3.7 score out of 5, with 74% saying they would recommend working there to a friend.

In addition to employee satisfaction, they're also doing a good job in terms of customer loyalty. The Discover card has been consistently ranked #1 in terms of customer loyalty from an independent research firm.

With the stock trading at such low valuations, demonstrating consistent top-line growth, run by a good management team, and giving shareholders a 10% yield, the future for this stock appears to be very bright.

There would be significant volatility in the event of a severe economic downturn, but Discover's increasing diversification, conservative lending standards, and well-capitalized structure is positioned to keep it going strong.

Over time, if it continues to diversify its loan portfolio, it should command a higher earnings multiple, and I believe the short-term focus of the market may be ignoring that fact. This gives long-term investors a good buying opportunity, in my opinion.

If you're interested in more analysis of dividend-paying value stocks, scroll up and click "follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.