Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) & Sanofi Genzyme Report Positive Results from Ongoing Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study - Presentation

| About: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, (ALNY)

The following slide deck was published by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in conjunction with this event.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , Biotechnology, Earnings Slides
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here