Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) & Sanofi Genzyme Report Positive Results from Ongoing Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study - Presentation

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) & Sanofi Genzyme Report Positive Results from Ongoing Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study - PresentationJul.11.17 | About: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, (ALNY) The following slide deck was published by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in conjunction with this event. 122 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Biotechnology, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts