The Major Market Indicators Are Neutral After Flirting With Bearish Indications

The MMI ended the week at 54.00 as shown in the chart and graphs below. A score of at least 60.00 is bullish rating; below 50.00 is bearish.

July 9, 2017

Market Indicators

And

Strategy Report

The MMI Are Neutral After Flirting With Bearish Indications

Our weekly calculation of the Major Market Indicators scores neutral this week. This week's neutral score is the third in a row, following two weeks in a row the Major Market Indicators index had scored in the bearish range. This week, the MMI ended at 54.00 as shown in the chart above, and the graph below. We require a score of at least 60.00 to warrant a bullish rating, while any score below 50.00 is bearish.

The S&P 500 has experienced a series of peaks and valleys since early last year. It's worth noting that in the index moved sideways despite a series of ups and downs, from October 2014 to February 2016, but since the bottom in mid-February 2016 the market has risen strongly through the middle of last month.

The stock ETFs associated with the major stock indexes are very close to their all-time highs, and are below them as follows: S&P 500 (SPY) is (1.19%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) is (0.62%), the NASDAQ (QQQ) is (4.27%) and the small cap Russell 2000 (IWM) is (1.69%) below its prior peak prices. Give that the NASDAQ has performed much better year-to-date, it is not surprising that it has retreated more than the other indexes since it hit its peak. The chart below shows the performance of the major indexes since their highs, as well as year-to-date.

In a strictly calendar year sense, the market has made solid gains in 2017.

Below, the weekly graph of our Major Market Indicators shows the trend since May of 2014 through July 9, 2017.

The MMI is a collection of at least 46 different indicators (some have sub-indicators) covering the categories shown in the chart above, which try to "take the temperature" of conditions for equity investors. Frequently investing pundits try to point to a single statistic as justification for bullishness or bearishness. The MMI is designed to take a broad reading of the data to achieve a more measured response. We've been publishing our results since May of 2014 as shown in the graph above.

The market indexes have been superb since the election last November. Optimism for growth has taken hold. Offsetting this is concern valuations have gotten stretched, and the realization the Federal Reserve has indeed begun a tightening cycle (and don't those usually end badly?). These countervailing forces will continue to weigh on investors' psyche, since these are the basics for stock pricing. Added to that is concern over the unknown future behavior of Congress and the new administration in Washington. Investors will react emotionally to events as they unfold, and that's where the MMI analysis comes in. The MMI index is an approach designed to take some of the emotion out of the process and take the measure of what the markets are telling us. Right now the markets are telling us the backdrop to investing is neutral - neither bullish nor bearish. While many investors are nervous in that the market has made so much progress since the election, the MMI index is not telling us run scared, or run with the bulls.

Please read on below for the details of how we arrive at our MMI index calculation.

MARKET SENTIMENT INDICATORS: Bearish

The market sentiment indicators score bearish this past week, with eight indicator points out of twelve bearish and four bullish. Since we use a mostly contrarian judgment on sentiment, a bullish behavior by market participants registers as bearish, and vice versa.

In terms of bearish indicators, the Volatility indicators (VIX and VXN) stood at week's end at 11.19 and 16.81. We require both of these indicators to sit above 20.00. Implied volatility, when it has risen, has come back down rather quickly over the past few years as evidenced by the graph below. This indicator scores one point bearish. The Put-Call ratio on the S&P 100 ended the week at 119/100, and since we require this to be over a benchmark of 125/100 to score bullish, this produces one indicator point bearish. The ARMS index on the NYSE and NASDAQ (1.60 and 1.00, respectively) were bearish, since they were below our benchmark of 1.50 for bullishness. That's two points bearish. The confidence index, the ratio of the index of high-grade bonds yield vs. intermediate grade bonds yield (3.30%/4.36%) produces a ratio of 75.7%; we score any spread over 75.0% as bearish. That's one point bearish. Next, the TIM Group Market Sentiment Indicator (51.40%) ended the week with a reading above 50.00%, and thus we score it one point bearish. Finally, the Consensus Index (74%) and the Market Vane Index (637) were both above a 50.00% reading, and thus we score these as two points bearish. So that's eight indicator points scoring to the bearish.

On the bullish side of the ledger, the Put-Call ratio on the CBOE ended the week at 63/100, and since we require this to be over a benchmark of 60/100 to score bullish, this produces one indicator point bullish. The AAII (American Association of Individual Investors) survey of investors registered a ratio of bullish to bearish attitudes of 0.99, and since a ratio below 1.00 shows a tendency for individual investors to lean slightly to the bearish, we score this as a bullish reading (the contrarian viewpoint again). That's another one point bullish. Finally, the short ratio on both the NYSE and the NASDAQ (as of the last reading, June 15) were bullish, at 4.8 days and 4.6 days to cover for both these markets, respectively, which is two points bullish. This adds up to four bullish indicator points.

The volatility chart below depicts what many observers have been saying about this market: Where's the volatility? Our answer is, volatility will increase, but be careful what you wish for!

The chart below indicates sentiment is neutral. Citigroup's assessment of investor sentiment along the panic/euphoria axis is wavering between the panic and euphoria range, with no clear direction.

To summarize, eight points scored bearish and four bullish, thus the market sentiment category scores bearish for the week.

TECHNICAL INDICATORS: Bullish

Our technical indicators scored 8 of 15 indicator points bullish this week.

On the bullish side of the technical indicators, we scored eight bullish points from the indexes we track. We score specific indexes vs. their 200 day moving average at the week's end. Since these indexes are above their respective 200 day moving average, they all score bullish. The indexes we score were above their 200 day moving average at the end of this past week, by the following percentages: The S&P 500 by +5.46%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average by +6.86%, the NASDAQ composite by +7.85%, the NYSE Composite by +4.57%, the Guggenheim S&P 500 equal weight ETF (RSP) by +4.53% and the Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 equal weight ETF (EWSC) by +3.21%. In our methodology, we double weight the equal weight ETF (RSP) and the equal weight ETF, so they both score either a 0 or a 2. Thus the indexes generated eight points to the bullish, the total number of bullish indicator points.

Seven of a possible 15 points in our technical score were bearish. The ratio of new highs to new lows at the end of this past week was 1.94x, and since this is below our benchmark of a 2:1 ratio, this is one point bearish. The advance/decline weekly volume ratio on the NYSE was 0.70 and on the NASDAQ it was 0.97. Since we require a score for these ratios of over 1.12 to rate as bullish, these volume ratios score two bearish points. We score the advance/decline ratio of the number of stock issues rising vs. falling. The NYSE achieved a ratio of 0.87, and the NASDAQ registered a ratio of 1.00. We require a ratio of greater than 2.00 to score bullish, so these metrics together generate two bearish points. Also, we score the 10 day moving average of up vs. down volume on the NYSE and the NASDAQ, and this produced two more bearish readings. The 10-day moving average of the NYSE registered at 1.06 and the 10-day moving average of the NASDAQ was 0.89. The required ratio for a bullish score is 1.50, so this metric produced another two bearish points. That's a total of seven bearish indicator points.

Thus we have a total of eight indicator points bullish and seven indicator points bearish. Therefore we rate the technical indicators as bullish overall.

LIQUIDITY INDICATORS: Neutral

Our liquidity indicators are neutral this week. Money market funds balances are 9.66% of the market cap of equities, which provides buying power to support stock prices, a bearish score, since we require a ratio of money market fund balances greater than 10.0% of market cap in order for this indicator to score bullish. Customer credit balances at brokerages stood at only 28.2% of margin debt at last reading, a low level and a bearish score. In a sharp sell-off, customers either have to post more cash to bring their margin account above the minimum maintenance threshold, or margined stocks will be sold to meet the cash call. This low cash level implies increased risk of customers having to meet margin calls with stock sales rather than posting more cash. So that's one bullish and one bearish reading.

Offsetting these bearish indicators was our cumulative market liquidity calculation for the trailing four weeks. We collect net cash flow data in a number of categories and score the net total as bullish or bearish. Total flows into the market as calculated are registering a bullish inflow as of the end of this past week.

Mutual funds (including ETFs) have seen net outflows over the past four weeks, with a net ($4.3) billion withdrawn from the market for the four weeks. Interestingly, net flows to ETFs over the four weeks was positive, while more than 100% of the outflow can be attributed to outflows from traditional mutual funds. This in part may be a result of the continued movement of investors to indexing their money, and ETFs are a convenient mechanism to accomplish that.

In the corporate acquisition market we count only the cash component of M&A deals as announced. The sum of that figure for these four weeks was $34.4 billion. The largest contributors to this figure were the following deals: Amazon announced the acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) with a $13.4 billion cash component, Sycamore Partners announced the acquisition of Staples (SPLS) with a $6.7 billion cash component, and Pamploma Capital Management announced the acquisition of Parexel International Corp for a $4.5 billion cash component. We treat M&A deals announced as a positive source of liquidity.

Announced stock buybacks also are treated as a positive source of liquidity, and they contributed another $94.0 billion to our liquidity calculation in terms of total buyback authorizations announced in the trailing four weeks. We capture the cash value of prospective buybacks at the time of the announcement. The week before last the Federal Reserve approved the capital plans of the major banks in the United States, at which point they all announced stock buyback plans of various sizes. The most significant buyback announcements include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) for $19.4 billion, Citigroup (C) for $15.6 billion, Bank of America (BAC) for $12.0 billion and Wells Fargo (WFC) for $11.5 billion.

IPO activity looks like it's going to exceed 2016's level, a healthy sign. We capture the total value of new market capitalization added to the market. The past four weeks saw $13.2 billion of new market capitalization added via the IPO market. The one large IPO was for Altice USA (ATUS), which added $7.4 billion market capitalization. The only other sizable IPO during the period was for Blue Apron (APRN) which added $1.9 billion at its IPO pricing. We treat IPO activity as a reduction of liquidity.

The chart below shows the number of issues which successfully priced their IPOs over the past decade, with 2017 showing YTD numbers. 2017 looks to be on track to beat 2016 with only half the year behind us.

Source: Renaissance Capital, Singular Research

Secondary stocks offerings are also treated as a reduction of liquidity, and constituted $4.0 billion of cash offerings in the trailing four weeks. While we count the total value of shares sold in secondary offerings, we exclude sales by large existing shareholders (such as private equity) which do not increase the total number of shares outstanding. Only new shares are captured in this calculation. There were no extremely large deals priced during this period, just a plethora of companies coming to market.

We make a separate calculation of the value of shares sold by CEOs and other corporate insiders. Insider selling pulled $3.2 billion of net cash out of the equity markets in the past four weeks, and this is treated as a reduction of liquidity.

We track cash inflows to domestically focused equity hedge funds on a monthly basis. We calculate cash inflows to domestically focused equity hedge funds at approximately $1.9 billion in May (June data is not yet available). Given the relative secrecy of hedge funds this calculation will always be a rough approximation, but we are applying our methodology on a consistent basis, month-to-month.

Overall, we count up a positive net inflow of liquidity into the domestic market of approximately $105.6 billion for the past four weeks, which is much more than sufficient to warrant a bullish score. We require at least $20.0 billion of calculated positive liquidity to warrant a bullish score, so therefore the liquidity calculation this week is clearly bullish. We double weight this calculation in our MMI scoring, so this calculation above produces two points bullish. Combined with the other factors above we score liquidity as neutral, as two out of a potential four points scored bullish.

VALUATION INDICATORS: Bullish

Our valuation indicators score at a bullish level this week. Our fair value target for the S&P 500 is 3018, representing a 24.5% upside from the close on July 7 th. That upside potential is a bullish indicator in our calculation. We require a potential upside of at least 10% to score it bullish. The target uses a 19.7x multiple applied to 2017's estimated operating earnings of 131.60. Our fair value target multiple is arrived at using an intermediate grade bond yield rather than the ten year Treasury bond, due to the artificiality we are still experiencing in the aftermath of Quantitative Easing. The S&P 500 is trading at 19.7 times the trailing four quarters operating earnings (through the first quarter of 2017), compared to an historical norm of 15.5 times operating earnings. The S&P 500 is now trading at 18.4x 2017E and 16.5x 2018E earnings per share, respectively.

We score the target for the S&P 500 a second time, with a more conservative price target, using a discounted P/E multiple at 90% from the prior target. We require a minimum of a 10% upside from the current index price to this second target in order to score the indicator as bullish. The calculation produces a prospective gain vs. the week's close of 12.0%. Since this is more than a 10% potential gain, it scores bullish. To calculate this, we multiply the fair value P/E times the EPS projection times 90%, and compare it to the most recent closing price of the S&P 500. Thus we recognize two points bullish on our fair value targets.

We score small cap stocks, as judged by comparing the P/E of the T Rowe Price New Horizons Fund to the P/E of the S&P 500. This ratio, at 1.45 times, is less than our benchmark of 1.50x necessary to justify scoring it bullish, so therefore it is one point bullish. We note this is implicitly saying that small cap stocks are cheap relative to large caps.

Compared to GDP the market (using Wilshire's total market value-Full Cap) is at a 43.0% premium. Since this is more than our benchmark of a 25% premium to GDP, we score this one point bearish.

There are a couple more bullish indicators. We estimate the total domestic market capitalization is trading at 92.4% of replacement cost of the asset base of non-farm, non-financial corporate businesses. By this metric, our version of Tobin's q, stocks are cheap. Since this is less than 100% of replacement cost we score this indicator as one point bullish. Finally, we divide the earnings yield of the S&P 500 by the Merrill Lynch corporate BBB effective bond yield. The resultant ratio, 1.15x, is greater than one, and thus it is bullish.

Overall, with valuation indicators scoring four bullish and two bearish indicator points (out of a possible six points), we rate the overall category as bullish.

EARNINGS MOMENTUM INDICATORS: Neutral

We score this category of indicators measuring earnings momentum. The momentum as we measure it is currently Neutral.

The earnings season for the second quarter 2017 has started. Only about 5% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported so far, but the companies which reported have registered a positive to negative ratio of earnings surprises at 9.00x (18 companies beat expectations while 2 companies missed expectations, with 3 reporting in line), a bullish score (we set a high bar for this indicator; since the earnings game system is set up to naturally encourage companies to "beat the Street," we require a ratio of greater than 3.0:1 for this indicator to score bullish). We double count this indicator since it's such a key component of earnings momentum, and it scores two points bullish. While it's early in earnings season, this is a good start.

We score earnings momentum for three time periods based on the change in estimated earnings for the S&P 500 companies. A positive change in earnings expectations is bullish, but a flat or negative change in expectations is bearish. We rely on FactSet for these specific estimates. Note we score earnings momentum vs. the most recent month-end, again emphasizing the momentum.

We are scoring the second quarter 2017 earnings. Second quarter 2017 earnings are currently estimated at a growth rate of positive 6.5%, down 0.1% from the end of June 2017 (the most recent prior month-end), when the estimate was 6.6%. This lower expectation vs. the prior month's ending estimate is judged bearish in our scoring, since we require a positive percentage change to earn a bullish score.

Calendar year 2017E annual earnings are now projected by the street at a positive growth rate of 9.8% vs. a positive growth rate of 9.8% at the end of June. Since this is unchanged vs. the prior month end, we score this as bearish.

Calendar year 2018E annual earnings are now projected by the street at a positive growth rate of 11.7% vs. 11.6% at the end of June. Since the change in this expectation vs. the prior month end is greater than zero, this is scored bullish. These three indicators add up to two bearish and one bullish point.

We score the valuation of the S&P 500 on a PEG ratio (P/E to growth rate) basis. As stated above, a trailing P/E ratio (using earnings through 3/31/17) of 19.7x is compared to the trailing growth rate. As of 3/31/17 the trailing four quarters growth rate stood at 4.95%. The resultant PEG ratio is 3.97x, which is higher than our cutoff of 2.58 times. Anything above 2.58 is bearish, while values below 2.58 are bullish. We use 2.58x as the cutoff based on an historical P/E of 15.5 times, and historical earnings growth of 6%. Since the S&P looks expensive valued on a PEG basis, we score this indicator as bearish.

Thus, overall earnings momentum as we judge it now scores neutral since three out of our six indicator points scored bullish and three bearish.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2017 S&P 500 earnings are estimated to grow 6.5% year-over-year. Given that historically the S&P companies as a group "low ball" guidance, the index typically reports a higher number than the estimate in effect right before earnings season begins. With that in mind, we expect between 9% and 10% earnings growth for the second quarter.

MONETARY INDICATORS: Neutral

Our excess liquidity indicator is bullish at 10.3 basis points. This means the Fed is providing 0.103% more liquidity than the current nominal GDP growth rate. This figure takes into account the decreased velocity of money in recent periods. We arrive at this figure by subtracting the annual percent change in velocity from the year over year percent change in M2 money supply. Then we subtract the most recent quarter's year-over-year percentage change in nominal GDP. We score this amount of excess liquidity as bullish. However, we should point out this is a very small amount of excess liquidity, and it may be indicative that the Federal Reserve really is starting to take away the proverbial punch bowl.

Q1:17 real GDP growth came in at only +1.4%, though this was better than Q1:16 which grew only 0.8%. Nominal GDP was reported at $19.027 trillion, up 4.1% year over year, and up 0.84% sequentially vs. Q4:16. We use this figure in the above calculation. Also, velocity of M2 money continues to decline. The most recent reading, 1.429, is down about 2.2% from a year ago.

As a reminder of the trend we are experiencing, we present below a graph of the velocity of M2 since its peak around Q3:1997 until the present.

We score the forward rate yield environment as bearish. Here, we are looking at just the short end of the curve, between three and twelve months. This is one point bearish.

Looking at a longer term comparison, the Treasury yield curve is accommodative to growth. We compare the ratio between the constant maturity one-year Treasury rates and ten-year rates, which is about 0.53% (1.24% vs. 2.35%), and this produces a positively sloped yield curve, and we score this bullish. This accounts for one bullish point.

The spread between Junk bonds yields and Treasury bonds has contracted. Using the HYG fund as a proxy, the yield-to-maturity of that fund stood at 5.40% this week and the spread vs. 10 year Treasuries stands at 3.05%, and this is bearish, since we judge anything over 4.00% as wide enough to rate bullish. We are applying a contrarian view point to score this. This is another one bearish point.

The chart shown below shows the recent history of the breakeven inflation rate between 10-year Treasuries and 10-year TIPS. Inflation expectations have crept up towards 2.0%.

Overall, with two out of four points scoring bullish, the monetary supply indicators are neutral.

CONCLUSION: Neutral

In summary, our MMI score sits in Neutral territory at July 9, 2017. Technical and Valuation indicators scored bullish, Liquidity, Earnings Momentum and Monetary indicators scored neutral and Market Sentiment indicators scored bearish. We divide the number of bullish indicators points in each category by the total number of potential points in that category, and multiply the result times the weight each category carries out of 100% (each of the six categories being between 10% and 20%). The result this week is 54.00 points. This week's neutral score makes three weeks in a row the Major Market Indicators index had scored in the neutral range, and four out of the past six (the other two weeks were bearish). The major stock indexes hit all-time highs in over the past month, and all else equal that's a healthy sign. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up over 8%, as is t he Dow Jones Industrials, with the NASDAQ the star at a 14.3% gain. A sideways summer period is not out of the question, and for now the Major Market Indicators Index is telling us the U.S. equity markets should be judged as Neutral.

Singular's Major Market Indicators - Methodology

Singular's Major Market Indicators (MMI) analysis weighs a large number of factors impacting the domestic equities market, gauging the temperature of the market. The MMI is a yardstick which measures whether we should be more bullish, or neutral, or bearish.

Rather than rely on anecdotes, or just one or two rules of thumb, we scour the investment landscape, scoring the indicators we believe are most representative of influencing the near to mid-term outcome of the market. We judge each indicator independently, based on its historical behavior, to determine whether it implies a bullish scenario for equities. We weigh and total our scores, producing a composite total to guide our investment posture.

Is the data telling us of impending bearishness? Or should we expect a breakout of bullishness? Or are we somewhere in-between? We produce an MMI score weekly answering these questions. The indicators are meant to serve as a guide to what to expect over a three to six month forward horizon. They are not intended to predict any particular day, or next week's, price action.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The following disclosures relate to relationships between Singular Research and Millennium Asset Management, LLC ("Millennium") and companies covered by Singular Research and referred to in research reports.

This report has been prepared by Singular Research, a wholly owned subsidiary of Millennium which is an investment advisor registered in the State of California. Singular Research receives fees from Millennium for the right to use and distribute research reports prepared by Singular Research.

Millennium does and seeks to do business with companies covered in Singular Research's research reports. Millennium may receive fees from issuers that are the subject of research reports prepared by Singular Research for investor and public relations and other marketing-related services provided to such issuers by Millennium. As a result, investors should be aware that Singular Research and Millennium may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this report. Investors should consider this report as only a single factor in making their investment decision.

There are no company-specific disclosures.

General Disclosures

This research report is for our clients informational purposes only. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. Any opinion expressed in this report is subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by other professionals or business areas of Singular Research or Millennium. We are under no responsibility to update our research.

The views expressed in this research report accurately reflect the responsible analyst's personal views about the subject securities or issuers. No part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed by that analyst in the research report.

Millennium and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives thereof of covered companies referred to in our research reports. Our affiliates, officers, and directors won't execute on any new recommendation or recommendation change until 48 hours after the dissemination of the report.

This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Clients should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of the investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors.

Rating Definitions

BUY, 30% or greater increase in the next 12 months.

BUY- Long-Term, near term EPS horizon is challenging, attractive long-term appreciation potential.

HOLD, perform in line with the market.

SELL, 30% or more declines in the next 12 months.

© Copyright 2017 Singular Research

No part of this material may be copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form by any means or redistributed without the prior written consent of Singular Research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.