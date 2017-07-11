There is no money to be made on ADI this year

ADI is well positioned to benefit from technological updates in the automotive and industrial sectors.

Investment Thesis

Analog Devices (ADI) stock surged by 42% since 2016 (as at July 10 th 2017). The company shows a great combination of capital growth and dividend growth potential. The recent acquisition of Linear Technology will lead to additional growth vectors along with a possible $1 billion dollar synergy. Is there enough room for additional capital growth in the upcoming 12 months? Let’s dig deeper to find the answer to this question.

Understanding the Business

Analog Devices is one of the largest analog chipmakers. Do not only think about the computer industry as ADI makes semiconductor content in automobiles and industrial industries. Their chips are used to convert real life signals such as sounds, temperatures and pressures into data that can be processed.

Source: ADI website

A very interesting point about ADI business model is that their products have a really long lifecycle. In fact, about 33% of their sales are coming from products released more than 10 years ago (source: ADI). This is a solid base of cash flow production enabling more dividend growth in the future.

Finally, ADI has over 10,000 different clients. This makes the company independent from any of its clients and reinforcing the stability of its business model.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

The recent revenue jump is coming from the recent acquisition of Linear Technology. In their Q2, Linear Technology contributed for $145.5 million (14.74%) out of $1.1 billion revenues ( ADI Q2 press release). Back in March, management claimed:

“ADI expects Linear Technology to contribute between $160 million to $170 million in revenue to ADI's second fiscal quarter of 2017. This revenue range includes a reduction of approximately $30 million related to a purchase accounting adjustment for Linear's North America distributor deferred revenue where revenue is recognized on a sell-through basis, and represents ADI's current best view of Linear's business performance through the end of ADI's second fiscal quarter of 2017.” ( source)

Considering the $30 million non-GAAP measures, management seems exactly on target with their assumptions. The impact of this new acquisitions will continue to grow in the upcoming quarters as additional synergy will be realized.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Earnings are recently going up after a few years of stagnation. I think this is where the acquisition of LTC could help even more. First, by opening new opportunities in various fields:

ADI presentation

And second, because both companies are complementary. While 60% of ADI business model focuses on large customers (more products), 70% of LTC business is deserving broad markets (more customers).

ADI presentation

According to management, there is for $1 billion of possible synergy to be made starting in 2019. This should give a solid push to ADI earnings.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Since 2003, ADI never missed a year without a dividend increase (source ADI dividend history). This makes ADI part of the Dividend Achiever list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increase their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

As the dividend payment kept increasing, the company’s yield dropped significantly from 2016 (from 3.25% to 2.22%). This is mainly because since January 2016, ADI stock price surged by 42% (as at July 10 th 2017). At a 2.22% yield, ADI is still an interesting dividend play.

Source Ycharts

What is even more interesting is to see how ADI both cash payout and payout ratios are going down recently. Management has lots of room for future payment increase without hurting the companies’ business growth.

With the acquisition of LTC, Analog will most likely continue its quest for additional growth and provide shareholders with larger payouts. ADI meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

While ADI has several clients making the company less vulnerable to losing an important contract, the business serves four sectors. Any variation in one of those sectors and ADI revenues will get hurt.

ADI also evolves in a heavily fragmented industries where other competitors such as Texas Instrument (TXN), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.(MXIM), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Microchip Technology, Inc.(MCH) have similar resources to compete. This makes it harder for ADI go gain market shares or to acquire/retain talents.

Overall, there aren’t any immediate threats to ADI business model.

Valuation

While I like ADI business model, the recent stock price surge makes me doubtful about the possibility of getting ADI at a bargain price now.

Source: Ycharts

Looking at the PE history over the past 10 years, ADI seems fairly to overly valued by the market. It is hard to have a clear idea of whether or not there is a buying opportunity as the multiples have changed several times during the past decade.

In order to get a more precise idea of ADI intrinsic value, I use a double stages dividend discount model. I’ve used a 6% dividend growth rate for the next 10 years and increased it to 7% considering future growth potential. On the other side, I’m using at 10% discount rate because ADI is evolving in the technology sector.

Source: Dividend Toolkit Excel calculator spreadsheet

In the light of this analysis, ADI seems overvalued by 35%. If an investor would use a 9% discount rate, we would get a 10% discount. Due to the sensibility of the model, I’m not ready to say that ADI is highly overpriced, but there is definitely no interesting play at the moment.

Final Thought

ADI shows strong growth potentials in the automotive and industrial sectors as reported in their latest quarterly update with revenue up by +8% Q/Q and +15% Q/Q respectively. While the stock is currently overvalued, ADI is a strong dividend payer and still has its place in a dividend growth portfolio.

Disclaimer: I do hold ADI in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

I do not hold shares of TXN, NXPI, MCHP, MXIM

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.