A 10% Yield On A Battered REIT With Significant Upside

Spirit Realty Capital's (NYSE:SRC) Q1-2017 was really spooky and there might be more pain ahead. But current extreme valuations and the fortress balance sheet compel us to take a position ahead of Q2-2017 results.

The last year has been a painful one for those who chose to invest in the retail space. Whether it was the retailers themselves, the retail mall REIT group, the triple net REITs, you were in for a rough ride.

Within the latter two groups, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) was one of the worst performers, outdone only by Pennsylvania REIT (PEI). We hold a constructive outlook on PEI and so we decided to see if SRC was worth an investment as well.

The Business:

SRC is a triple net lease REIT focusing on the retail sector. While majority of the its revenue is derived from retail, the small components of office and industrial help provide some level of diversification. Additionally, a large subset of retail is service-oriented versus "traditional retail" and hence less vulnerable to e-commerce.

The Recent Issues:

The stock had been trending down in sympathy with the retailer woes but the Q1-2017 results is what created the big selloff. SRC decreased its guidance by about 10% for 2017, decided to stop acquiring new properties and brought to light several troubled retailers on their watch list that had defaulted. The analyst call was not a pleasant one for management with 3 different analysts (Daniel Donlan, Anthony Paolone & Rob Stevenson) either directly asking or suggesting that the company should basically sell and go private.

The additional issue that came to light was that management had factored in a rapid turnaround on some troubled properties to get to the new guidance of $0.80-$0.84 in AFFO. Failing that, the AFFO could come in significantly lower.

The Portfolio:

Looking at the statistics revealed by SRC on their portfolio, I got a feeling that some of the panic was the overly cautious tone of management.

With a median 2.5X rent coverage, there is quite a lot of cushion for the underlying tenants to navigate difficult times. For comparison, Omega Health Investors Inc. (OHI) has a 1.35X rent coverage. While they are completely different industries, they have strong similarities (long triple net leases and recent oversupply and other industry woes). A legion of investors consider OHI to be an absolutely fantastic investment even with such poor rent coverage by their underlying tenants while SRC has been relegated to the dog house.

Of course, from an investment standpoint, it is not their median properties that are the issue. It is their lower end ones that create the problems. Still, their overall distribution across different industries and their weighted average lease term of over 10 years is comforting. The bulk of their tenants have master lease clauses with cross default provisions. Shopko, their biggest tenant also has a rent coverage of 2.5X as mentioned on the conference call. Additionally, over 37% of their tenants are credit-rated or implied credit-rated.

Again, to equate to a retail triple net lease REIT, Realty Income (O) derives approximately 45% of its income from investment grade equivalent tenants.

Valuation:

SRC trades at about 9X 2017 AFFO and has a 9.8% dividend yield. The dividend payout is slightly below 90% assuming the mid-point of 2017 guidance is met. The implied cap rate on their portfolio is around 8.6%.

Realty Income with what we consider a slightly better portfolio, trades at a 5.3% cap rate. While Realty Income is definitely in a better position than SRC, we do not see the distinction equivalent to 3.5% cap rate or twice the AFFO multiple.

Lease Maturities And Debt:

The lease maturities are quite modest and allow SRC to navigate this environment well.

The debt maturities are also well staggered and there is nothing on the horizon that concerns us for a triple net at 6.3X Debt to EBITDA.

Both Debt to EBITDA and unencumbered assets to total assets ratio have been moving in the right direction since the IPO.

Conclusion:

The pressure is definitely on SRC's management to perform. If they thought Q1-2017 conference call was difficult then they are in for a storm in Q2-2017 if they do not deliver. I think there is still a good chance of a further cut in guidance as management numbers are a tad optimistic. We still like the valuation here and we are happy initiating a position after such a heavy selloff rather than getting sucked in at the highs.

We have taken a small position ahead of Q2 (at $7.10) with the intention of adding should the stock have another significant selloff. On our now famous scale of 1-10 where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple in March 2009," I would rate this a 6.5. We have a target price of $10.84, which is at an implied 7.0% cap rate. While that is a 45% upside with an additional 10% annual yield, the risk on this tempers our enthusiasm.

