New York Times: A Short Opportunity

We believe that even at its best-case scenario, NYT is still overvalued.

However, the present value of the best-case scenario for the digital segment gives a valuation that is just $400 million higher, or 14% of market cap.

The market over-praised the digital segment's growth by adding more than $1 billion to the company's market cap.

New York Times stock (NYT) has gone way ahead of itself. Since reporting an 80% jump in digital subscribers for the year 2016, and a 65% jump in Q1 2017, the stock price has increased 62% which added $1,085 million to the company's market cap.

We believe that the stock has overreacted to the impressive subscribers' growth, which even if it isn't temporary, doesn't have the ability to lift the stock price further from current levels.

That's because the $1.085 billion in market cap the digital subs added is slightly less than the value this segment can generate at its best-case. To get a clearer picture, we've done a DCF analysis to calculate the maximum value this segment can create.

In our DCF, we entered the following assumptions:

40% increase in sub. growth in 2017, 30% in 2018, 20% in 2019, 10% in 2020, 5% in 2021, and 3% thereafter. A membership fee of $180/year, or $15/month (the current membership rate for digital-only subscription is $7.5/month for the first year and $15/month thereafter). Online advertising per user is $25/quarter (according to average Q1 results for 2017 and 2016, the only two-quarters that have this kind of metric) FCF margin steadily improving from a current rate of 6% to a long-term rate of 10%. Weighted average cost of capital of 11%.

Based on the analysis above, the maximum per share value that the digital segment can add is $9/share or $1.43 billion in market cap. This is near $300 million above the value added by the market, which gives a room for a ~14% appreciation for the stock.

BUT... if you take a look at the table above, you can see that we are assuming that 5 years from now the number of digital subscribers will grow 150% from 2.2 million to 5.5 million. This has a very low probability of happening as the recent subscribers' growth is due to the "Trump Bump" and not a solid trend. Take a look at the growth rate since Q1 2015.

(Numbers Sourced from The New York Times 10Qs)

Before the election season began, subscriber growth was very slow. This raises the possibility that current 60% growth is unsustainable. For instance, engagements with the NYT and The Washington Post have been flat over the last 6 months.

Engagement is still significantly higher than last year, but the flat YTD trend implies that subscriber growth might be limited in the near future.

Also, there is no guarantee that those who signed up during this hot political season will not cancel their subscriptions once politics returns to its old boring days.

Thus, a 150% increase from an already-large base (relatively) in 5 years is not a realistic number. And even if it is so, the upside for the stock is very limited.

Printing segment problems

The market chose to reward The NYT with a $1,085 million increase in its market cap. However, the value of the impressive subscribers' growth would add $1,430 million to the company's value at its best-case (or highly-unlikely case). The company's printing segment is in a worrying shape as revenues declined from $125 million in Q1 2015 to just $80 million in Q1 2017, a 36% decline in two years. Printing ads have a higher revenue/member than digital ads. To get a clearer picture about the long-term impact of such decline on advertising revenues, it's worth to note that it takes 857,000 digital users to offset the recorded decline in printing ads revenues.

The market cap of The NYT is currently at $2.83 billion. If we assume that the value of the digital segment is $1.43 billion (the value derived using the DCF, at best-case scenario), then the printing and "other" segments are being valued at $1.4 billion.

Revenues from papers sold increased from $164.9 million in Q1 2015 to $167 million in Q1 2017. That's a 0.6% CAGR.

Add to that; revenues from paper ads, and "other revenues" which include e-commerce, renting revenue, and NYT Live, and this segment would generate $1,096 million at an annualized rate.

So, for a segment that grows 0.6% annually with a low single-digit profit margin, the market is valuing it at $1.4 billion, or 1.27x sales.

This is totally unrealistic as low growth accompanied with low margins should be substituted by a valuation that is lower, or at least on par, with sales.

Final thoughts

We believe that NYT stock is overvalued. That's because even if the digital segment achieved a sky-high growth rate, the whole company will still be overvalued as the Printing segment is suffering from a worrying decline. The digital segment doesn't have the same ads revenue per user as the Printing segment since the former depends on engagement/time spent and not on unit sales. For example, The NYT would take a revenue of $5/paper from a bunch of paper advertisers no matter how much time a reader spent on reading the paper. However, in digital advertising, the company gets ads revenues depending on engagement and time spent by the reader, which translates to a lower ads revenue than the Printing segment.

Also, it's worth to note that we haven't included the company's $400 million-plus debt and pension obligations (netted by excess current account) in our calculations above. This heavy load should push the valuation of the company lower.

We believe that the digital side of the company can't achieve the growth rates assumed in our DCF calculation (even if it did, the stock is still overvalued) and that the Printing segment is overvalued by at least 25% based on PS ratio. Also, the stock will decline from current levels as it's now trading way above its 200 day EMA average and near a strong resistance level.

As a result, we believe that NYT is a compelling short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NYT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.