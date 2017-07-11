3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 11, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you understand the recent news in biotech and pharmaceutical research.

And today we have quite a lot of interesting regulatory developments to consider, so let's jump in!

Bristol-Myers Squibb gets priority approval...and not in immune checkpoints!

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), you remember them, right? One of the immune checkpoint pioneers and early success stories with drugs like ipilimumab and nivolumab. With those agents dwarfing just about everything else, it can get easy to remember they still take in large revenues from other drugs.

One of those is dasatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (NYSE:CML). They're one of the big players in the space, having been among the first of the so-called "second-generation" TKIs to be approved for frontline therapy.

And the work continues further. Though CML is typically regarded as a disease of the elderly, there is no age limit on developing this form of leukemia. Under that context, BMY have announced that their supplemental drug application for dasatinib in the treatment of children with CML has been accepted for review. The review also covers a novel "oral suspension" formulation of the drug.

Looking forward: When children get cancer, they don't tend to get relatively indolent forms like CML. Usually, they'll get acute leukemias or some other aggressive form of cancer. But this creates an unmet need for the few children who DO get CML. And BMY might be able to differentiate themselves from imatinib in this space with their novel formulation, as taking pills can be a pretty big challenge for young children.

ODAC Panel brief outlines potential challenges for Novartis in the CAR-T cell space

The world has waited with bated breath for more news about the potential approval of CAR-T cell therapy, the wonder-technique that has yielded astounding response rates in patients with acute leukemia...but also controversy, as patients are placed at risk for serious, potentially life-threatening cytokine release syndrome.

Novartis (NVS) is the key player to watch in the coming months, as their PDUFA is quickly approaching. Their technique, CTL019, will next be assessed by an oncology drug advisory panel (ODAC), and the FDA recently provided the brief that outlines their initial concerns with the therapy.

No new issues were flagged in the brief. The panel, like the rest of us, want assurance about quality control when dealing with such a highly personalized therapy. And then there's the safety issues, most notably cytokine release syndrome, and what steps NVS plans to implement to reduce the risk of fatal complications.

Looking forward: In this vein, no news is definitely good news. If the ODAC had come forward with new concerns, then it might spell a troubling time ahead for NVS. However, as there are no surprises, it seems like my assessment, that the benefits outweigh the risk, may yet bear out. So we'll see, and we'll need to keep an eye out for news of further developments with CTL019, as it could give us an important look as to how the FDA will evaluate these types of techniques moving forward.

Concert Pharmaceuticals dodges a bullet with a clinical hold lifted

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) currently has several developmental programs in the tank. One of these, which is in phase 2 study, is a JAK/STAT inhibitor called CTP-543 for the treatment of hair loss due to an autoimmune skin disease (alopecia areata).

Unfortunately, back in May the FDA put a clinical hold on the phase 2 trial prior to enrollment so they could review non-clinical data and make sure that there were no outstanding safety concerns associated with the proposed year-long dose of CTP-543.

CNCE moved quickly and got the requested information to FDA to start the clock toward a response. And now the company announced that the clinical hold has been lifted, with some modification to the trial design to allow for a few different doses, which will be compared with placebo treatment.

Looking forward: Always good news when a clinical hold is lifted with no major identified issues. Considering the close similarity to Incyte's ruxolitinib, the FDA is right to be a little wary of giving the drug for a non-life-threatening condition. Hair loss is certainly a hit to patient quality of life, but it's not as serious as something like myelofibrosis, so they are smart to be careful with how they proceed.

Conclusions

Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read this news. It's great to see the culmination of several efforts, especially in CAR-T cell therapy. As always, I hope you were able to take a few interesting bits from this edition of the digest, and if you liked it, I also hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new articles of mine go live, including new editions of "3 Things."

Have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.