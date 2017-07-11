Our 6 Favorite High Yield MLPs

Investors looking for a high-yield dividend income usually stop off at REITs. While this is great for income, it isn't as great for your portfolio diversity, and your capital growth could suffer from this. MLPs offer that same high yield that REITs do but often with less risk or more return. In addition, MLPs cover a wide range of industries (however, most are in the oil/energy sector), which allows you to diversify your high-yield portfolio. Right now in the market, most MLPs are undervalued, and now is a great entry point. Sure, MLPs are a different investing method, but if you're invested in REITs, entering into the MLP landscape isn't that much of a change.

A Quick Introduction (or refresher) to MLPs

A master limited partnership ("MLP") is a limited partnership that is traded publicly on an exchange combining the tax benefits of a limited partnership with the liquidity and transparency that publicly traded companies offer. An MLP has two types of partners, general partners and limited partners. General partners oversee the daily operations of the MLP and are often referred to as a sponsor or parent company. All other investors in an MLP are limited partners, and their role is to provide capital to the MLP. Limited partners, in return for their capital, collect distributions from the MLP's cash flow.

Normally, an MLP's role is to provide services to the parent or sponsor company and, because of this, are classified as pass-through entities. They generally avoid corporate income tax at both state and federal levels. However, MLPs must make distributions to their unitholders and earn at least 90% of their income from "qualified sources" as per the guidelines published by the Internal Revenue Service, such as natural resources to qualify for these tax benefits.

Resources include:

Oil, gas, and petroleum products

Coal and other minerals

Timber

Any other resource that is depletable under section 613 of the federal tax code

Industrial source carbon dioxide

Ethanol, biodiesel, and other fuels (transportation and storage only)

MLPs are well known for their high-yield dividend, especially as compared to bonds because they are required by the IRS to make distributions to their unitholders. In addition, limited partners in an MLP are only taxed when they receive distributions. Those cash distributions often exceed partnership income, and when they do, it's considered a return of capital to the limited partners, which means that applicable capital gains taxes are deferred until the units of the MLP are sold. However, MLPs do not always correspond with the stock markets as they are highly dependent on their resource sector. If oil is down, energy MLPs usually also go down. In addition, taxes for MLPs usually benefit investors but could be complicated from an accounting viewpoint.

How We Screen The Stocks

When analyzing dividend stocks, we investigate four main points:

Company Health: The company must have good health, which includes profitability, cash flow, liquidity, diversity, and leverage. If any financial ratios or other indicators show that any of these points are poor, the stock might be a no go. The best way to find current company health is to look at its most recent earnings report. Dividend Health: Dividend growth is the main data point that should be analyzed. If the company has many consecutive dividend raises, it usually means good growth. The payout ratio is another value to consider. If it is over 100, then the dividend is usually unsustainable. News Check: News reports on the company should be positive. If there are multiple positive analysis reports on the company, it should be a good investment. If there's insider buying, analyst upgrades, and high targets, this is good. Future: If the company has any growth catalysts or is situated in a growing industry, investors could see capital appreciation as well as capital return.

(Another thing that should go into your decision is if the stock is overvalued or not. Simply Wall St has a great visual tool to quickly see the valuation of a stock.)

PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics (PBFX) is a limited partnership formed by PBF Energy (PBF) to manage and run assets relating to petroleum and oil sectors. It owns or leases, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. In addition, it stores, transports, and refines crude oil through company-owned infrastructure and refineries located in Toledo, OH, Delaware City, DE and Paulsboro, NJ. PBF Logistics pays a high dividend yield of 9.56% and is potentially undervalued.

PBF Logistics also had a recent investor presentation which presented many investment highlights. The company has a long-term net debt-to-EBITDA target of between 3x and 4x and maintains stable cash flow generation through predominantly long-term contracts with minimum volume commitments. The company is growing its existing operations by pursuing many acquisitions and investing in organic projects and asset optimization.

Asset Map (Source: Investor Presentation)

PBFX has shown long-term investors some pretty amazing corporate growth. Since Q2 2014 to present, revenue grew about 490%. CAGR grew about 17% from $1.2 to $1.84. However, ROI has been flat to negative. The past three years haven't seen any growth, and if you invested at the IPO, you would be down 30%. But PBF Logistics may be undervalued. The stock is now 12% below analysts' lowest price target and has multiple upward earnings estimates over the past month. Simply Wall St states that the stock is undervalued, trading at $19.20. It states that a fair value should be about $65.

The Q1 earnings report showed some good growth. Revenue grew 65%, net income rose 29%, EBITDA rose 30%, and DCF grew 33%. The company has also beat or met EPS for the past three quarters.

Dividend-wise, PBFX is solid. The company has grown its dividend for 10 consecutive quarters and currently yields 9.56%. "We are pleased to announce our 10th consecutive distribution increase to $0.46 per unit per quarter. This represents a 53% increase to our minimum quarterly distribution and a compound annual growth rate of approximately 17% since our IPO," stated Erik Young, CFO, in the Q1 earnings call.

Dividend Growth

PBFX has little media coverage. The most recent reported insider trading was over three months ago, and there is little news otherwise. In March, the company acquired the Toledo, Ohio, refined products terminal assets of Sunoco Logistics LP (SXL) for $10.0 million in cash. This will allow for more growth for both PBF Logistics and its parent PBF Energy, by expanding its pipeline transport volume and reach.

PBFX is potentially undervalued and has undergone acquisitions that allow it and its parent to have strong future growth. The company has one of the highest dividend yields on this list of 9.5% and has increased its yield for 10 consecutive quarters. Investors looking for large capital return should turn to this stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) is a limited partnership formed by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers. It owns and operates a modern fleet of 13 state-of-the-art shuttle tankers, each equipped with the latest advanced technology, including dynamic positioning and offshore systems. All vessels operate under long-term charters (5+ years) with major oil and gas companies engaged in offshore productions, such as Shell (RDS.A), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Statoil (STO), and Transpetro (PBR). KNOP is potentially undervalued and has a high dividend yield of 9.18%.

KNOT Contract Time (Source: Investor Presentation)

KNOT Offshore Partners has had an eventful first quarter. The partnership generated total revenues of $45.0 million, operating income of $17.5 million, and net income of $11.4 million. Its fleet of 13 tankers operated with 98.6% utilization for scheduled operations and 93.2% utilization, taking into account off-hire, including the planned drydocking of the Windsor Knutsen which was completed within 54 days. On May 16, 2017, the partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, entered into a share purchase agreement with Knutsen NYK to acquire KNOT Shuttle Tankers 25 AS ("KNOT 25"), the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Vigdis Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK. In addition, KNOT has been publicly and privately selling shares. The $40 million raised by this "enables the partnership to consider an additional drop-down in the second half of 2017 on top of the two drop-downs which has already been announced." Compared to Q1 2016, which had a net income of $10.6 million, Q1 2017 had a higher net income of $11.4 million.

The company projects large future growth by purchasing new vessels and entering in new, higher paying contracts when previous contracts expire. One contract is set to expire in 2017. Management issued 2017 guidance calling for 15% to 19% growth in EBITDA and 10% to 16% DCF growth. With this projected cash flow and growth, KNOP could be undervalued. Simply Wall St estimates that a fair price for the stock based on future cash flows would be about $53. Its current share price is around $22.

The company has robust dividend yield of 9.18%, with a payout ratio of 100.0%. With trailing 1.26x coverage, KNOP has grown its yield for the past three years. With future growth probable, KNOP should continue to grow its dividend.

Dividend Growth

KNOP is well liked and covered in the media. Zacks Equity Research writes frequently about the company. Its most recent article covering KNOP, titled "Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for KNOT Offshore", read that "positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on KNOP's earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that KNOT Offshore could be a solid choice for investors."

KNOT Offshore, with its high dividend, optimistic analysts, and value could prove to be a solid investment for investors looking for dividend growth, capital return, and capital appreciation.

Energy Transfer Equity

Headquartered in Dallas Texas, Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, and other customers. ETE is an interesting MLP in that its activities are conducted through four main subsidiary operating partnerships, Energy Transfer Company, Heritage Operating, Sunoco Partners, and Titan Energy Partners. ETE owns general partnership units and incentive distribution rights to its subsidiaries. (For more information about how this works, head over here.) ETE offers the benefits of all its publicly traded subsidiaries, large capital growth, and a hefty dividend.

When looking at revenue and Q1 earnings for ETE, it is important to realize that the lower energy commodity prices over nearly the last two years negatively impacted the revenues of ETE and other midstream MLPs such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer Equity, Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Williams Companies (WMB). However, a recovery in commodity prices contributed to positive year-over-year revenue growth for all four companies in 1Q17.

For the first quarter, ETE's distributable cash flow, as adjusted, totaled $215 million compared to $349 million for the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was due to the additional $105 million IDR subsidy granted to ETP for the first quarter of 2017 and lower post-merger distributions from ETP. The company's coverage for the first quarter was 0.86x. ETE continues to have a healthy liquidity position and ended the quarter with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.88x for its credit facility. While ETE did see a decrease in revenue, it was expected. The entire oil industry experienced a dip in 2016, and energy MLPs were directly affected. However, this decrease did not correlate over to stock value as one-year returns are 13.93%. On the topic of returns, since its low in February 2016, ETE has seen a rally of almost 220%.

Heading over to the dividend, ETE distributes a nice yield of 6.49%. Investors have seen dividend growth for 11 consecutive years (with the exception of one outlier in 2007), or since 2006 at IPO. The company has a payout ratio of 101.6% (fairly low for an MLP) and saw some rapid dividend growth through 2014-16.

Dividend Growth

ETE seems to follow a trend of dividend growth as its share price goes down, but as the value recovers, the company does not slash its dividends. Speaking of value, ETE is currently undervalued, trading at around $17 according to analysts' consensus price target of $21.96. When it comes to recommendations, analysts take an optimistic stance with four stating 'strong buy', nine stating 'buy', and only seven stating 'hold'.

News-wise, ETEs subsidiary, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) completed a merger with Sunoco LP, giving it access to over 76,000 miles of pipeline. In addition, it completed its (controversial) Dakota Access pipeline, which went into service June 1. Two MLP funds have holdings of more than 8%, Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alpha and MainGate MLP A, both being well respected MLP funds. Recently, there has been a lot of coverage about ETE options, with Zack's stating "the June 30th, 2017 $20 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options [that day]." This could be foreshadowing a large trade, but nothing significant has happened since then.

ETE is a large cap MLP that could currently be trading at a discount. Differing from other MLPs on this list, ETE controls several other MLPs from Sunoco to smaller, private gas and oil companies. The stock has seen major growth since its low in 2016 and has been doing OK for the past few months. Energy Transfer Equity has a great dividend of almost 7% and could be undervalued, according to analysts.

Spectra Energy Partners

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that operates more than 15,000 miles of transmission pipelines, approximately 170 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, and approximately 5.6 million barrels of crude oil storage. The company recently had a merger with Enbridge (ENB), a Canadian energy company with a market cap of US$63 billion and is part of the Enbridge family consisting of ENB, ENF, SEP, and EEP. SEP has a great dividend yield which it has increased for a whopping 38 consecutive quarters.

SEP saw strong Q1 growth with revenues of US$700 million, net earnings of US$228 million.

Gross margins narrowed from 58.97% to 55.43% compared to the same period last year, operating (EBITDA) margins now 59.57% from 64.26%. However, narrowing of operating (EBIT) margins contributed to a decline in earnings, despite some positive contribution from one-time items.

Relevant Numbers (Quarterly) 2017 Q1 2016 Q4 Revenues (mil) 700 663 Revenue Growth (%YOY) 12.18 4.57 Earnings (mil) 228 216 Earnings Growth (%YOY) -0.44 -9.62 Net Margin (%) 32.57 32.58 EPS 0.74 0.7 Return on Equity (%) 6.7 6.56 Return on Assets (%) 4.14 4.07

SEP predicts strong growth into the future due to its impressive list of projects, both completed and in progress. Currently, it is involved in over $4 billion worth of projects, projected to bring in strong growth in 2018 and beyond.

$4+ billion Projects in Execution (Source: Investor Presentation)

Heading over to SEP's dividend, the company yields a strong 6.37% with a payout ratio of 87.4% (low for an MLP). Distributable cash flow guidance implies a distribution coverage ratio of 1.05-1.15x for fiscal 2017, allowing for dividend growth well into the future. On the topic of dividend growth, SEP has increased its quarterly payout for a huge 38 consecutive quarters. Investors looking for dependable increases in income, look no further.

Dividend Growth

Recently, SEP underwent a merger by Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), where EEP became SEP's general partner. A combination of this, their multiple expansion projects and strong Q1 earnings, Spectra Energy is undervalued and liked by analysts. Of the 19 covering the stock, six stated strong buy, six stated buy, five stated hold, and two stated underperform. These analysts also had a consensus price target of $50.17 and a low of $45. Currently trading at $44.44, SEP could be potentially undervalued. This is further backed up by Simply Wall St's valuation model, stating that a fair price for SEP would be about $68.

SEP is a strong contender for investors looking for capital growth, dividend growth, and capital return. With its recent merger with EEP and good Q1 earnings, the company seems on a fast track to success - it's returned almost 15 percent in the past few days.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a master limited partnership which collaborates with GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG). The company focuses on the liquid natural gas sector of the shipping industry. Since its IPO in 2014, the company struggled as its industry declined but rebounded in 2016. One-year return is 31% and one-month return is 8%. The company has a large fleet of 28 vessels and a backlog of $3.6 billion, giving light to the future of the company as seen below:

GLOP company summary (Source: Investor Presentation)

In its latest earnings report (Q1 2017), GLOP posted satisfactory results.

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Revenue $56.1 million $57.0 million 1.5% DCF $18.9 million $23.5 million 24.5% Total Units Outstanding 32.3 million 39.0 million 20.9% DCF/Unit $0.58 $0.60 2.6% Distribution $0.478 $0.49 2.5% DCR 1.21 1.17 0.0%

The company also reports a great balance sheet with total assets at $1,489,138,934 and total liabilities $846,769,281.

In addition, the company has been on an acquisition spree for the past few months. In its Q1 investor presentation, the company reported that it had successfully completed an equity offering and issuance of general partner units, raising total net proceeds of $80 million. It used this cash and other sources to acquire GasLog Seattle for $189 million on November 1st of 2016 and GasLog Greece which will be closed in Q2 2017. The company also recently announced that it will be acquiring GasLog Geneva for $211 million and will close in Q3 2017. All of these acquisitions will allow the company to pay higher dividends and have major future growth. EBITDA alone is expected to grow around $100 million from these three acquisitions.

(Please note that GasLog Greece, Seattle, and Geneva are all referring to ships. GLOP is acquiring each vessel from its parent GLOG).

Dividend-wise, the company pays a nice yield of 8.37% with a coverage ratio of 1.17x. Its payout ratio is only 83%, uncommon for this high a yield in the shipping industry. In Q1, it increased cash distribution to $0.50 per unit for the first quarter of 2017, 2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2016 and 5% higher than the first quarter of 2016.

The company has steadily increased its dividends since its IPO, and with its high potential for future growth, investors are sure to get more dividend growth.

Looking at the company's value, analysts' average price target is $26. Right now, the company is trading around $24, and analyst consensus is to buy. Simply Wall St also says that the stock is undervalued, stating that a fair price for the stock is around $35.

We agree with the "buy" rating due to GLOP's good Q1 earnings and future potential from to its recent acquisitions. The shipping company time and time again outperforms the industry and has a backlog of around $3 billion in contracts, making it the least risky stock on this list.

With recent acquisitions and a backlog of around $3 billion, GLOP is sure to see major future growth. The company is great for capital return, with a strong high-yield dividend and also capital growth.

MPLX LP

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). It owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined product and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets. Assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and product pipeline systems and associated storage assets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. MPLX yields 6.75% and is potentially undervalued.

Asset Map (Source: Investor Presentation)

As stated in a recent investor presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference, MPLX has many investment highlights. It is the largest processor and fractionator in the Marcellus/Utica basins, has a strong footprint in STACK play and a growing presence in the Permian basin. In addition, it has long-term relationships with a diverse set of producer customers and transportation and storage agreements with sponsor MPC. With a strong portfolio of organic projects and strong coverage ratio, the company is set for future growth.

MPLX had record revenue, net income, EBITDA, and DCF in Q1 2017, with triple-digit growth in all four categories for the company over the past four quarters.

Due to this strong earnings report and acquisitions of the Ozark pipeline and Bakken Pipeline system, management positively revised MPLX's 2017 financial forecast.

"MPLX delivered solid operational and financial results in the quarter, and the partnership continues to pursue and execute on a number of strategic growth opportunities," said Gary R. Heminger, MPLX chairman and chief executive officer. "With a strong balance sheet and diverse asset base, we are well-positioned to deliver our forecasts for a 2017 distribution growth rate of 12 to 15 percent and a double-digit distribution growth rate in 2018."

Despite these stellar earnings and growth catalysts, MPLX has been trading in the $30s for the past two years. For potential investors, this is great as the stock may be undervalued. Many analysts and valuation models show that the stock is actually extremely undervalued and could be a great investment at its current price. Currently trading at $32, the lowest analyst target is $39, and the average is a high $43.55. According to a recent valuation model published by SA contributor Societe Financiers, an investment in the company shows an upside opportunity of 40%.

MPLX's dividend is strong. The company has grown its dividend for 15 consecutive quarters and currently yields 6.75%. In the first quarter, the company had a dividend distribution of 0.540. Though the payout ratio is 218.2%, the company's quick growth and positive future outlook should allow for good capital return and growth in the coming future.

Dividend Growth

MPLX has mostly positive media coverage. Many investment groups and funds are both increasing and decreasing their stakes in the company, creating more media coverage. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in the company by 79.11% based on its latest 2016 Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The investment company bought 22,200 shares as the company's stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. In addition, the company has seen some recent insider trading. On the 12th of June, CEO Gary Heminger purchased 9,000 shares of MPLX, for a total purchase price of $299,270.90.

MPLX is a fast growing company that works directly with MPC. The company has posted triple-digit growth over the past four quarters, and management has recently upgraded the 2017 earnings and cash flow guidance. The company is engaged in various projects and purchases to allow for major future growth. Recently, MPLX further diversified its Logistics and Storage segment footprint with the purchase of the Ozark pipeline and an indirect equity interest in the Bakken Pipeline System. This stock is a great contender for a dividend growth stock, while also being potentially undervalued.

Final Thoughts

Investors looking for capital return, dividend growth, and capital growth should consider investing in the MLP space of the market. Investing in MLPs allows for the diversification of a high-yield portfolio by allowing investors to enter into the energies and natural resources sectors. Each MLP holds its portion of positives and negatives, but many are undervalued, pay high yields, and have good future potential. However, like REITs, MLPs are sometimes a risky investment and are dependent on the industries in which they operate. If the oil or natural gas sectors experience and dip or recession, MLPs operating in this space will also see a dip that could be magnified. It's important to know the positives and negatives of a company before investing in it and do proper research. If you invest in the right MLP at the right time, you could see stable, growing income for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SEP, KNOP, GLOG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.