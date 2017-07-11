S&P 500 Gets Rescued Again?

Despite the fact that the S&P clearly needs a steep correction, we might have a situation now where the April lows of 2,328 could indeed end up being the start of a brand new intermediate cycle. If this is the case, the down move in April (as the chart below illustrates) didn't even make it to the 38% Fibonnacci level, nor was the bottom anywhere near the index's 200-day moving average. As the chart illustrates below, the last two intermediate cycles were able to drop down to this average -- something that is glaringly missing at present. Markets have been difficult to trade recently and will definitely catch shorts on the wrong side here.

For a start, the top we had in the spiders on June 19 at last has corresponded with net weekly contracts increasing on the commercials (Commitment of Traders). Furthermore, since June 19, one would have thought that there would have been ample time for the market to drop down into a firm intermediate low before the next FOMC meeting, but that expected decline has not materialized of yet. The problem that shorts have at present is that we are now only a couple of weeks from that FOMC meeting, and history has shown us that the market almost invariably rallies into these meetings. The question now is whether the bubble stage has started in earnest. It very well may have. Here are some metrics I am watching going forward.

With the S&P 500 currently trading around the 2,427 level, it is evident to me that if we take out 2,453 over the next few trading sessions, then it is very likely that we started a brand new intermediate cycle on April 13. Although the index didn't drop anywhere near its 200-day moving average, long-term sentiment actually dropped to similar levels that we saw at the last intermediate low in November of last year. Long-term sentiment is something the bears should really be watching, as it's illustrating that we are still nowhere near a cyclical top.

Furthermore, on a short-term basis, it looks very likely that we printed a daily cycle low on July 6. I know this is not what the bears want to hear, but we have to trade the markets as they are being given. So, watch the 2,453 level on the S&P. If this level gets negated, it will end up being a daily cycle top and not a large intermediate top, which would mean higher prices are definitely ahead.

In fact, technical traders will probably wait for a break of the trendline below to confirm the daily cycle low on July 6. This looks to be at around the 2440 level on the S&P. This trendline connects what is presumably the previous daily cycle top with the market's most recent high after that. The 2440 level is a good 13 handles below all-time highs. These trendlines are usually very accurate, which means that if it gets breached, it's highly probable that the all-time highs will get taken out. This will probably be our play in the premium portfolio. We will aim to place a limit order on one of the ETFs at this price on the S&P. Buying when the trendline gets breached is a good risk/reward setup.

What I'm looking for in upcoming Commitment of Traders reports is a sustained move over to the bullish camp. For the last three weekly reports, we have had net short numbers in terms of commercial contracts. So if we are about to enter a bubble phase in the S&P, then this metric has to change. We really have to see a sustained weekly Blees rating of well over 80 in order to entertain any possibility of a cyclical top in this market. We need to get everyone on the same side of the boat, so to speak, for a cyclical top to occur. We still seem to be nowhere near that level even on the retail side, which presses the short side once again last week (ROBO ratio). Buying aggressively on pullbacks seems to remain the best strategy for U.S. equities at present.

