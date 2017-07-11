Canacol Energy: New Discovery Toronja 1 Leads To Value Accretion

Its low-cost structure, locked-in take-or-pay contracts, and capital efficiency will help secure long-term growth, which has so far been under-appreciated by the market.

The company achieved 41% lower drilling cost on the well due its shallow target, and decided to deploy the saving to drilling an additional well this year.

What

On June 27, 2017, Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF)(TSX:CNE; BVC:CNEC) announced successful flowing of 46.3 MMscf/d, or 8,123 boe/d, during production tests from wildcat Toronja 1, Lower Magdalena Basin, which led to the company's 8th consecutive gas discovery in Colombia.

Wildcat Toronja 1 is located in the VIM 21 Exploration and Production Contract, in which Canacol has a 100% operated working interest (Fig. 1). The well was spudded on May 28, 2017 on the Toronja 1 structure and reached a TD of 7,200 feet measured depth six days later. It encountered natural gas between 4,875 to 6,256 feet md (4,775 to 5,956 feet true vertical depth) with average porosity of 20% within the primary Porquero sandstone reservoir target. Two different pay zones were completed and flow-tested within the Porquero Formation:

The first zone tested was perforated between 4,865 to 4,884 ft md and flowed at a final stabilized rate of 24.4 MMscf/d of dry gas at a flowing tubing head pressure of 813 psi and 70/64-inch choke with no water over a 44-hour test period.

The second zone tested was perforated between 6,249 to 6,257 ft md and flowed at a final stabilized rate of 21.9 MMscf/d of dry gas at a flowing tubing head pressure of 818 psi and 70/64‐inch choke with no water over a 37-hour test period.

Well Toronja 1 is being tied in to the Jobo gas processing facility located approximately 3 km to the north. Fig. 1. Map showing location of Contract Block VIM 21, modified after Canacol presentation.

So What

Wildcat Toronja 1 barely penetrated the top of the Cienaga de Oro, aka, CDO (Fig. 2); the well was drilled with the Porquero sandstones at shallow depths as objective, following the new pool discovery in well Nelson 6 in the neighboring Nelson Field (Fig. 3).

Canacol has been taking baby steps in exploring the Porquero gas play, which proved to be quite efficient given the numerous structures existing in its blocks in the Lower Magdalena Basin. In November 2016, Canacol tested flowing 23 MMcf/d of gas from 39 feet TVD of net pay in the Porquero sandstones. The company immediately recompleted nearby well Nelson 5 in the Nelson Gas Field, and flowed 13 MMcf/d from a 79 feet TVD Porquero net pay, thus confirming Porquero as a new gas pool. Wells Nelson 5 and Nelson 6 combined added 25 Bcf of 2P reserves from the Porquero Formation as of end-2016 (Fig. 3).

Well Toronja 1 is the first Porquero-targeting well that was drilled on a new structure. Its success indicates that the commercial Porquero gas play may exist extensively, possibly across the 1.2 million net acres as contained in the five exploration contracts in the Lower Magdalena Basin. With the Porquero play in mind, the technical team at Canacol is mapping the new gas fairway across the adjacent blocks to identify additional prospects for future drilling, which will be added to the 44 prospects and leads already identified in the deeper CDO pool. For now, three nearby follow-up exploration targets are Aranadala 1 and Breva 1, both situated to the north of Toronja 1 discovery, and Carambolo 1, located to the northwest of Toronja 1 (Fig. 4).

Fig. 2. Seismic profile 1-2, with location shown in Fig. 3, modified after Canacol presentation.

Fig. 3. Geological map of the Toronja 1 structure, with location of Toronja-1 well and cross section 1-2 shown, modified after Canacol presentation.

Fig. 4. Map showing targets with Porquero objectives, modified after Canacol presentation.

Prior to its discovery of the shallower Porquero play, Canacol has been using the same seismic processing and interpretation techniques to identify gas-charged pre-drill prospects in the deeper CDO sandstone targets (Fig. 5). The techniques led to 8 gas discoveries out of a total of exploratory 9 wells drilled, representing an 89% success rate over the past three years. These successful wells on average tested flowing 33 MMscf/d of gas from a net pay of 78 feet per well.

Going forward, Canacol will have two main objectives to explore, which greatly widens its exploration horizon and enhances its reserve potential to over 2 Tcf. In addition, it can now parlay its experience gained in drilling previous wells into more extensive exploration; e.g., the company drilled Toronja 1 in only six days, saving 41% of the planned budget, which is to be deployed to drilling one additional well (Gaitero 1) within the 2017 budget.

For the CDO play, Canacol plans to drill in 2017 wildcat Pandereta 1 in Block VIM 5 in October 2017 (Figs. 5, 6). The well is located approximately 13 km east of the Clarinete Field (Fig. 1). To be drilled on a normal faulted three-way anticline imaged on 3D seismic data, it has a planned TD of 9,000 feet, is scheduled to take 6 weeks in drilling and testing, and has a budgeted D&A cost of $3.5 million. Upon completion of Pandereta 1, which is expected in mid-November 2017, the drilling rig will be mobilized about 6 km to the north in order to drill wildcat Gaitero 1 also in VIM 5, a normal faulted three‐way anticline prospect imaged on 3D seismic data, targeting the CDO sandstones. The well is expected to reach TD and be tested five weeks after spud.

With the successes in Canahuate 1 and Toronja 1 at hand, and two more to go in the 2017 drilling program, Canacol moves steadily toward its goal of 230 MMscf/d production by December 2018. To that end, the planned 40 MMscf/d gas pipeline, in coordination with that production goal, is reportedly progressing as scheduled; the closing of a US$40 million equity placement in the pipeline SPV is in the process; about 60% of the right of way and two parcels of land for compression stations have been acquired; fabrication and sailing of the tubulars and equipment is advancing, with all equipment anticipated to arrive in Colombia before mid-August 2017; and construction will start in late August 2017, with pressure testing scheduled in mid-November 2017 and gas transportation to Cartegena via a connection to Promigas pipeline in Bremen on December 1, 2017 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 5. Seismic profile showing drilled Clarinete 1 and planned Pandereta 1 well, after Canacol presentation.

Fig. 6. Structural map of Pandereta 1 prospect, shown with seismic cross section, after Canacol presentation.

Fig. 7. Midstream infrastructure in relation to Canacol upstream operation, after Canacol presentation.

Now what

With the success in Toronja 1, Canacol has achieved a remarkable exploratory drilling success rate of 89% over the past three years, which led to the addition of a total of 314 Bcf of 2P gas reserves. This reflects not only on the company's perfect execution of business strategy, which has been proving up sufficient natural gas reserves to meet the take-or-pay gas sales contract signed with the Caribbean Coast customers, but also on the fecundity of the contract areas that it has amassed. As the company moves steadily toward its production goal of 130 MMscf/d by December 2017 and 230 MMscf/d by December 2018, its revenue and profitability for the next two years become increasingly visible. The discovery also confirms a shallower new gas pool, which the company plans to pursue further. The gas reserves resultant from the Toronja 1 new find and expected additional discoveries in the Porquero play will definitely enhance the intrinsic value of Canacol greatly, although the exact amount of the impact may not be known until the next year-end reserve release.

So far the stock market has more or less been in lock step with the company's production level (Fig. 8). That show-me-the-production attitude held by its peculiar shareholders is commendable when compared to the starry-eyed anticipation of future revenue and profits as promised by companies such as Tesla (TSLA) or Netflix (NFLX). However, the stock market participants are also myopic in the sense that they stand on the sidelines, refusing to recognize the highly visible gas production ramp-up, scheduled doubling of revenue and explosive growth of profits at Canacol.

Fig. 8. Stock price of Canacol on TSX as compared with average quarterly gas production, modified after company presentation.

What makes the investors so hesitant? We have written over four articles previously, exploring risks from LNG competition, via offshore gas discovery, to midstream bottleneck (see here, here, here and here). Here we address the concern over its growth prospect beyond 2018, which the company rarely commented on.

Firstly, the Caribbean gas demand is projected to increase over 3% per year through at least 2025. Gas production in the legacy fields Chuchupa, Ballena and La Creciente owned by Chevron and Pacific, respectively, has been declining at 20% annually. That shortfall thus created cannot be met by the current gas production plan of Canacol (Fig. 9). Therefore, there will be sufficient pull from the demand side for Canacol to sign more gas sales contract in the future, thus according the company a lengthy runway.

Fig. 9. Natural gas demand of the Colombian Caribbean Coast market in comparison with legacy production and Canacol gas supply, after Canacol presentation.

Secondly, with an average gas F&D cost at merely $0.44/Mcf, Canacol is positioned as the low-cost supplier among the competing gas suppliers (Fig. 10), which include:

gas producers at present, namely, Chevron (CVX) with its Chuchupa and Ballena gas fields in shallow-water Guajira Basin, and Pacific (OTCPK:PEGFQ) with its La Creciente Field in onshore Lower Magdalena Basin;

future deepwater gas producers, including Anadarko (APC) with its Kronos 1, Purple Angel 1 and Gorgon 1 gas discoveries, and EcoPetrol (EC) with its Orca 1 gas find, all in the offshore Guajira Basin;

the LNG supplier that operates the Cartagena facility, and potential future LNG suppliers.

Thirdly, for 30 years, Chevron has monopolized the Colombian Caribbean Coast gas market. During this time, the three nearby basins, i.e., the onshore and offshore Guajira basins and the Lower Magdalena Basin, saw little exploration, with less than 5 wells drilled on average per year. Suddenly, growing gas demand surprised the country, interest in gas exploration rose, but Canacol has acquired much of the most prospective gas-prone acreage, including the recent deal on Block SSJN 7 in the Lower Magdalena Basin (see here). Coupling with its low F&D cost as mentioned above, the company enjoys the take-or-pay contracts which guarantee $5/Mcf in the long term. To satisfy these contracts, Canacol only need to drill around 10 wells between 2019 and 2021 to maintain the 230 MMcf/d production level (Fig. 11). The high sales price, low F&D cost and low capital requirement together will help bring in enough cash flow for the company to invest in exploration and development on its extensive acreage targeting shale oil and conventional oil in addition to natural gas (Fig. 12).

Fig. 10. Competing gas sources supplying the Colombian Caribbean Coast market, after Canacol presentation.

Fig. 11. Capital requirement to main gas production, after Canacol presentation.

Fig. 12. Acreage holdings of Canacol, after Canacol presentation.

In summary, as we see it with high conviction, Canacol has a highly visible medium-term growth trajectory, a rarely strong cash flow profile in the industry, and a long-term growth agenda by exploring and developing its extensive land holdings. The stock market currently gives such favorable fundamental considerations a blasé. However, if stock price is to keep apace with reported production levels, as it did in the past, the scheduled production ramp-up over the next two years will take stock price along with it to much higher level, potentially deliver a doubler or three-bagger for investors who can see beyond the present day.

