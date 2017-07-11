Amazon Prime: Nothing Odd About Its Success

In honor of Amazon (AMZN) Prime Day, and due to the great feedback I received from my earlier piece on Omega Health (OHI), where I crafted a fun little diddy from The Beatles “Let it Be” I wanted to present something just as poignant, and spread holly jolly cheer for the whole family. I scoured the annals of pop music to find a song that I felt spoke to Amazon’s masterful ability to capture market share, through consistently surprising and delighting their customers, and continually raising the value proposition their services deliver. Whether you were a stock broker in the high flying times of the 80s, or danced the night away listening to songs from Footloose, I think everyone has heard the song, “Everybody wants to Rule the World,” by Tears for Fears. And as I say, I’m just a material boy, living in an Amazonian world.

Amazon Wants to Rule the World

Welcome to your life, where Amazon could eclipse a $1 trillion dollar valuation

There's no turning back; I can’t pay for shipping again!

Even while we sleep, Alexa is listening

We will find You acting on your best behavior; Amazon powered RoboCops are coming in 2025

Turn your back on traditional brick and mortar

Amazon wants to rule the world

It's my own desire; for amazing deals, great return policy, and tons of benefits

It's my own remorse; malls and retailers are slumping due to my laziness and high demands

Help me to decide; which Prime Day Deal I should buy!?

Help me make the most Of freedom and of pleasure; before it’s only accessible through Prime membership

Nothing ever lasts forever; just look at Enron, Arthur Anderson, Standard Oil, Pan Am, E.F. Hutton, and MCI Worldcom

Amazon wants to rule the world

There's a room where the light won't find you; I hear it’s in one of the hundreds of server farms Amazon owns

Holding hands while the walls of malls and grocery stores come tumbling down

When they do, I'll be right behind you; buying up stock in any retailer or grocer undeservingly beaten down by the speculation

So glad we've almost made it; I can't buy things not on discount

So sad they had to fade it; Circuit City, A&P you will be missed

Amazon wants to rule the world

I can't stand this indecision; Amazon’s price is still too high for me to own outside of Mutual Funds and ETFs

Married with a lack of vision; will Amazon’s disruption of the retail and grocery space leave a lasting impact, or will there be new and old players alike who will benefit?

Amazon wants to rule the world

Say that you'll never, never, never, need another place to buy anything at ever again

One headline, why believe it? Yea just read my piece, Amazon Is Making Retail Great Again!

Amazon wants to rule the world

All for freedom and for pleasure; it is why Amazon has outperformed and done so well in our capital markets

Nothing ever lasts forever; Yahoo, AOL, Pets.com

Amazon wants to rule the world



Christmas In July?



The mere fact that retail stocks have slumped, just in anticipation of Amazon Prime Day, shows how serious a threat Amazon is, and how well Prime has done. Amazon has leased its own squadron of aircrafts, 24 planes in contract as of this year, and should be around 40 by the beginning of 2018. As a way to be less reliant on UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX), especially during events like Prime Day.



Some estimates are pegging Prime Day at coming closer to $750 million, or even the highest estimates I’ve heard are at $1 billion this year. Just think about that for a second. $1 billion in around 30 hours is a little less than 25% of Best Buy’s (BBY) total online sales last year. Amazon’s continued success will put a damper on the comeback story of Best Buy, who grew sales online 20.8% (beating out Amazon) and totaled $4.85 Billion for the 2016 fiscal year, and other retailers looking to change the sour taste Amazon has left in their mouths.









(Chart Source: digitalcommerce360.com)



Home For the Holidays?

Amazon Prime and their Prime Day are quickly turning retailers “Black Friday” into more of a “Black and Blue Friday.” The holiday season is where retailers see their largest gains and is typically the bellwether for the sector. As an example, almost half of Best Buy’s online revenue came during Q4, or the holiday season, which also encompasses “Black Friday.” So when Amazon marked summer open season for deals - people noticed. You could still make the argument, that no one is buying stuff on Prime Day for the holidays, but if the deals are too good to pass up, it’s still a possibility.



According to a National Retail Federation survey undertaken last year, 3 million more people shopped last year than 2015, but also spent less money on average. Retail is more cutthroat than ever, promoting deals at higher and higher discounts than their competitors, to get people in the door or on their site - which in turn will hurt both topline and bottomline numbers. This will continue to squeeze retailers' margins and stock price, a problem Amazon (with a P/E of 196.97) has yet to suffer. Another survey metric that bodes well for Amazon stated more people shopped online than in store, and in-store shopping saw a decline of 3 million shoppers, while online saw an uptick of 5 million.



Amazon nevertheless has a lot of ground to cover. Although they secured around 53% of all online sales growth in 2016, only 42% of US consumers spent money there. This is a huge difference from the 95% of consumers spending money at Wal-Mart (WMT) and 84% at Target (TGT), as reported by the NPD Group. This is where Prime comes in.



Amazon Prime...Reason They Remain Untouchable

Amazon Prime has been the piece de resistance and feather in Amazon’s gold-brimmed cap. To ensure increasing and consistent customer interaction and loyalty. Prime also is a revenue generating machine. Prime members spend an average of $1,300 a year, compared to $700 for non-Prime members - and as of early 2017 had 80 million members, with most recent estimates at 85 million. The chart below will show Prime’s meteoric rise in just five years.









Amazon isn't the first or only player in the membership retail space. Costco (COST), probably the most successful and tenured player in the space, has an impressive 85 million members as well, but Costco has been around for decades, while Amazon started the membership program in 2005. As a comparison, Amazon generated $6.4 billion from Prime and other subscription fees in 2016, an increase of 43% from 2015, while Costco generated $2.6 billion last year from subscription fees. However, Amazon’s competing membership numbers should not be the only thing scaring Costco. Costco is known for having a membership constituency comprised of affluent shoppers. But as the chart below will show, Amazon is becoming the go-to for top household income families as well.

It's a race to capture the prized household demographic, and while Costco is entrenched with thousands of brick and mortar locations, Amazon's recent purchase of Whole Foods Market (WFM) may help turn the tide.

‘Twas the Night After Prime Day



As an investor always on the hunt for bargains and alpha opportunities, IMHO Amazon is best traded by those high-flying 80s stock broker types, with lots of liquidity, and probably rocked out to Tears for Fears, or more likely Journey, when they first hit the scene. There is still plenty of money to be made with Amazon, whether through options or simply holding onto your shares, you lucky son of a gun! However, the current evaluation has priced me out of owning Amazon outright. Let's just say I've become much more active in the stock market since missing this boat. I personally feel Amazon is paving the way we do business and interact with customers into the future and beyond, and is putting retailers of all shapes and sizes on notice. I also believe there will be retailers out there that answer the call, and will generate growth and value for their shareholders 10X over (and these are the companies I'll invest in).

The battle will be fought over convincing customers to opt into loyalty programs, consumer apps, or membership subscriptions, so retailers can offer exclusive deals, as well as deliver their members products they want, but didn't even know they need.



Amazon is a company and stock I follow closely, but I’m content with only owning in my various mutual funds and ETFs. Therefore, I’ll stand on the sidelines and see where the market takes this killer whale. Happy Prime Day to all and to all a goodnight!





