Anglo American: Let It Grow

Anglo American PLC (OTCPK:AAUKF), the South-African and UK-based mining company, has been on quite a ride in the last few years. Since it became profitable again in 2016, the stock jumped up over 600%. Now, since mid-February, is once again going down. In the last 4 to 5 months Anglo American declined about 28% in price. We believe that this is only a correction and that investors are just cashing in on the huge increase of last year. According to us, Anglo American is not done growing just yet.

So first things first: why is the stock declining? There are several factors that triggered this downward spiral. We believe that it is mainly caused by a case of animal spirits. Investors that have been on Anglo American’s wild ride of +600% are happy to take some profits. Another reasons might be the declining production of some departments for the first quarter of 2017. These numbers were announced by the end of April.

These numbers do induce some uncertainty among investors. Especially when posing the question if the 2016 profitability is still manageable this year. CEO Mark Cutifani had the following to say about the first quarter sales:



“A strong operational performance enhanced by the continued ramp-up of Gahcho Kué, Minas-Rio and Grosvenor delivered an 9% increase in production on a copper equivalent basis. The operating improvements at Sishen and ongoing portfolio refinements are further strengthening Anglo American’s resilience and competitive position. De Beers’ total sales volumes of 14.1 million carats reflected improved demand for lower value goods in stock at 31 December 2016.”



Of course, Mark here forgot to mention anything about the declining Nickel and Copper production, which is why we will. Both declined, yet not a very considerable amount. Both metals, good for 15.8% of EBITDA provide a decent portion of the company's profit. The lower Copper production already was expected and was caused by increased ore hardness in Los Bronces and a temporary suspension of mining operations in El Soldado. Nickel was lower due to unplanned maintenance of the Barro Alto electric furnaces. All these problems should now be fixed, which means that they are solely one-off problems that form no harm for the structural integrety of the company. Both metals also do not weigh out the other divisions, which all increased in production.



Another remark must be made for the production of Platinum, which is was flat at 1% in the first quarter. This is the result of the sale of Anglo American's Rustenburg mines. The production that follows from said operation is now treated as the purchase of concentrate, rather than production, which led to concentrate purchase being up 93% and Platinum production being down 26%. Refined Platinum production was up though, with a strong 121%. This strong growth is only the consequence of a safety stoppage in 2016.

Meanwhile, the price of Platinum went in the other direction. While the average price in 2016 was at $988.74 per ounce, it dropped down to $944.21 in the last quarter of 2016 and went back up to $980.84 in the first quarter of this year. Unfortunately this last increase was only temporarily as Platinum prices dropped even further down in the last few months. Given that the company can keep production of Platinum stable at the current rate, we foresee a small negative effect on the company's revenue and consequently profits, as a result of the dropping Platinum prices. The Platinum division make up 8.75% of Anglo American's EBITDA. A drop in EBITDA can be expected in this division, but total group earnings should be relatively safe. At these dropping rates, shifting focus from the Rustenburg mines to buying concentrate will also help the company in its profitablity.



However, the question remains: is the profitability that Anglo American achieved in 2016 still sustainable through 2017? We believe so. The cause for the losses in the previous years was always the company's low margin, even though revenue was decent. This seems to be solved now that in 2016, the company could reduce unit mining and processing cost per commodity down to between 5% and 24%. As a consequence, Anglo American’s EBITDA margin improved from 21% in 2015 to 26% in 2016, even though prices were on average 3% lower in 2016 than in 2015. Furthermore, Anglo American could also reduce its net debt by $4.4 million, which led to a significant decrease in financing costs.



Lastly, but definitely not least, we must mention the strong metal prices of the last years. By the end of 2016 and in the first quarter of 2017 the general metal and minerals price index increased up to 22%. This decreased a little in the next quarter, but not significant enough to fully support the 28% decline in stock price. We believe that this, combined with all the above-mentioned elements, implies that Anglo American is only undergoing a correction and that more growth is to come.

Takeway

Do not shy away from a decent company such as Anglo American because the stock is declining and investors are taking profit. This is only normal and does not pose a significant threat. The company is financially stable and metal prices are recovering. We believe that more growth is to come for Anglo American and that the correction offers a good buying opportunity for long-term investors who can handle the uncertainty and risk that come with mining and processing activities.

