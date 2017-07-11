AMD: Another Intel In The Making

AMD (AMD) had a busy June. First it launched its new EPYC family of server processors, then it brought into market its Radeon Vega Frontier Edition and, finally, the company introduced its Ryzen PRO desktop processors. These are great news for AMD investors. The investment thesis is "AMD is another Intel in the making," albeit slowly.

AMD’s Positioning in HPC and AI

Among all the new launches, I believe the launch of Zen-based EPYC family of server processors (by renaming Naples, as announced earlier) is most significant because it will compete against Intel’s (INTC) Xeon server processors.

However, investors need to look at the EPYC processors in light of running AI (artificial intelligence) workloads in HPC (high-performance computing) environments, since that’s where the future of computing is heading. Can it compete with Intel’s upcoming Xeon Scalable processors? Let’s delve deeper.

AMD said EPYC is, “A highly scalable System on Chip ((SoC)) design ranging from 8-core to 32-core, supporting two high-performance threads per core.” How processors can offer scalability? Well, by sitting in multiple sockets on the motherboard. AMD is primarily offering EPYC as a single-socket SoC, with the advantage of installing dual-socket SoCs if required. Although Intel’s Xeon E7 offers four-socket and eight-socket processors for high-end datacenters, a dual-socket box is usually enough for most low- to medium-end datacenters.

I am not skeptical on Intel in the sense that its Xeon Scalable processors won’t see decent adoption. Sure it will. But that doesn’t necessarily mean AMD’s EPYC will have a slim datacenter market share. In fact, some of the world’s largest server manufacturers have already introduced products based on EPYC 7000-series SoCs.

The point is EPYC will be cheaper compared to its Intel counterpart. According to The Register:

There are four silicon dies in each package, rather than one mega-die, which is cheaper and easier to manufacture. Up to eight cores can be used per die, or up to 32 in total per processor package; each core can run one or two hardware threads.

EPYC’s lower price compared to Intel’s scalable products will ensure EPYC will have a slowly but steadily growing market share. AMD has just begun its journey in the datacenter space, and it has a long way to go. But I am optimistic on the company and believe that it will be able to capture a significant part of the HPC and AI market.

Now let me clear one thing. When I say “a significant part,” I want to mean this from AMD’s point of view, not from the whole industry’s point of view. To put it differently, the expected market share growth should be considered enough for a small company like AMD. EPYC is expected to see varied levels of success in the sense that it will see wider adoption in the low- to medium-end datacenters across the world, primarily due to its price advantage over Intel’s similar products.

However, investors shouldn’t forget that sophisticated datacenter owners don’t care about money, and there are many such datacenters worldwide. These are primarily the hyperscale datacenters. Furthermore, with EPYC just coming into the market, and that too with just two sockets, I don’t believe it would be able to throw serious competition towards Intel in the near-term.

It will take time for AMD to bring into the market the range of server CPUs Intel offers. But I don’t believe that won’t happen, although it might take two or three years.

AMD Becoming Diversified Like Intel

AMD is a multi-product company, unlike Nvidia (NVDA), which revolves around GPUs. It offers both parallel and sequential processors. AMD’s recent launch of the Ryzen PRO desktop processors targeted at the enterprise market and Radeon Vega Frontier Edition targeted at data scientists and game developers added more diversity to its product lines. And for running high-end AI workloads, the company has already launched its Radeon Instinct line of GPUs.

According to IDC:

The flood of data enables a new set of technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence — collectively known as cognitive systems — to turn data analysis from an uncommon and retrospective practice into a proactive driver of strategic decision and action. Cognitive systems can greatly step up the frequency, flexibility, and immediacy of data analysis across a range of industries, circumstances, and applications. IDC estimates that the amount of the global datasphere subject to data analysis will grow by a factor of 50 to 5.2ZB in 2025; the amount of analyzed data that is “touched” by cognitive systems will grow by a factor of 100 to 1.4ZB in 2025!

With this amount of data "touched" by cognitive systems, per IDC’s forecast, AMD’s diversified business model will certainly boom. However, there could be a little bit of risk for AMD along the way for becoming too diversified. I am a little worried about AMD’s vast GPU lineup because of the possibility of cannibalizing each other.

Investors’ Angle

I said that my investment thesis is that AMD is slowly becoming another Intel. The crux of the thesis is that AMD will offer Intel competition. Intel’s datacenter dominance will be broken to an extent. That’s why AMD is an attractive investing opportunity for long-term players.

AMD’s revenue is witnessing slowdown since the last two quarters. It spiked up nicely in the first three quarters of 2016. I expect that AMD’s recent product lunches will boost revenue growth with a delay. To grow via bypassing ongoing competition from Intel and Nvidia isn’t an easy job.

In the first round, i.e., first three quarters of AMD’s turnaround in 2016, the company’s rapid growth was driven by its Polaris-based GPU launch, mainly targeted at gamers. The company took serious initiative to capture the HPC and AI market in December last year when it introduced its Radeon Instinct GPU accelerators, as mentioned above.

After that, the recent launches will certainly help AMD grow its HPC and AI market share once the company will be able to form a loyal user-base. Currently, AMD’s processor market share is just 13.1%, while Intel dominates the HPC and AI market (consisting of its datacenter, IoT and programmable solutions groups) with 64.6% market share, and the remaining 22.3% processor market share controls Nvidia, right?

I excluded Intel’s revenue from non-volatile memory group for simplicity’s sake. For Intel, though, this offers a tremendous growth opportunity. However, since AMD and Nvidia don’t make non-volatile memory chips, I excluded that part in the pie diagram. AMD's market share is bound to expand, but the stock price isn't reflecting that.

At present, AMD’s stock is trading at a P/S multiple of 2.74x, which tells me the stock is certainly undervalued. Why? Look at Nvidia, its stock is trading at 13.31x. As of now, both AMD and Nvidia are primarily parallel processing players, and AMD's market share isn't too small compared to that of Nvidia (please see the pie diagram).

I expect AMD’s quarterly revenue to seesaw around $1 billion in the next two quarters, and then it will start climbing again. However, I repeat, the stock price isn't reflecting that. For long-term investors buying on dips would be the best strategy.

Conclusion

AMD's stock has gone through almost non-stop rally during 2016 and early 2017, and I believe it’s consolidating before spiking up again. The basis of my belief lies in the fact that most investors missed the rally and are waiting to get in once the consolidation phase is over.

AMD was never a stable company historically; it continued to falter after doing a great job in the processing space. Today's management of AMD is very innovative, which is currently engaged in making AMD a stable company.

