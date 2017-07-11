Fiat Chrysler: How Long Can Trucks Prop Up U.S. Sales?

Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU) is such an enigma in the auto world. Not really American, but also not really Italian, the result of years of mergers and sales, the current corporation’s brand lineup is the unique result of years of mergers and sales culminating in Fiat grabbing hold of Chrysler in the wake of 2008’s meltdown. Ironically, the technically Italian owned company relies on Jeep’s, trucks, and minivans in the United States to create the bulk of its cash.

In the current downshift from large scale sedan sales, to a higher consumer demand for CUV’s and trucks’, you would think that FCAU would fair far better than it has. US sales for June were relatively disappointing in all aspects outside of Ram pickup trucks and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The month experienced an overall sales decline of 7% year over year. After a 1% decrease in May, and a 7% decrease in April, I don’t foresee strong results for the company’s second quarter financials.

Jeep is really letting the company down

It’s fairly known that after the record growth of 2016, autos can’t possibly live up to the same level of excitement this year. Things have slowed down, and subsequently sedan car sales are declining. What throws me is that as competitors like Ford (F) and GM (GM) experience strong sales gains in crossovers, the Jeep brand is suffering. April sales of the long loved 4x4 brand fell 17% year over year. May did not fare much better with a 15% decline. June solidified the disappointing trend for the quarter with an 11% pullback. Jeep represented roughly 39% of the company’s June sales. It also handily outsells Chrysler and Dodge combined; so it’s a big deal when things don’t go well.

Much of the highest percentage declines lay in the fallout of the extremely outdated (and poorly reviewed) Jeep Patriot and Compass models with 53% and 43% sales declines in May. I suspect much of this has to do with the phasing out of the two older models, and the introduction of a new Compass (that’s much better looking). I suspect that as the older models are completely sold out, you’ll see this sales stat drastically improve as June sales of the Compass improved to a 7% decline versus 43% the month before; signally the newer model is selling well. The other car that seems to be on a downward spiral (it could have something to do with its ugly headlights) is the Jeep Cherokee. The compact SUV has declined in each of month of this quarter. This is a problem for Jeep. At over 101,000 units sold, it was the brands bestselling car last year. This year Cherokee sales are down 19% year to date with consecutive declines of 17%, 24% and 27% in the second quarter.

Even the Jeep Wrangler, the time tested off-road champion is down 1% year to date. The stalwart soldier that has insulated Jeep’s monthly sales is the Grand Cherokee. The most upscale of the lineup, its sales up are up 16% with good looking numbers throughout Q2.

An entire company relying on two cars

The only cars of scale that are growing for FCAU are Ram trucks, Their caravans, and the Grand Cherokee. That’s a pretty bleak story. The Ram series of trucks is up 8%, 16% and 5% in the last three months, while the Cherokee had the best month of the year in June. The Caravan sold over 16,000 units for a sales growth story of over 9% in June.

I question how long such a narrow range of sales growth can protect the company. With so many declines across the rest of the lineup, I have a feeling that the second quarter could be less than inspiring. The Alfa Romeo line is all new. Time will be needed to tell how it will fare in the American market. FCAU’s very own Fiat brand is not doing well at all in the States, down a collective 12% year to date.

In similar fashion to General Motors, Fiat Chrysler bucked off the bearish sentiment for the first quarter; and delivered growth in revenue, net income, as well as earnings to shareholders. I’m skeptical of a second act, in light of the very bearish sales trends happening at Jeep right now. With negative growth at Dodge as well as Chrysler, I’d stay away from this stock leading up the Q2 earnings results. From the looks of sales, the Jeep Cherokee needs refreshed; and the new Jeep Compass has yet to prove itself. I’d could be completely wrong and Ram Trucks/the grand Cherokee could buck the sales trend; but it doesn’t seem likely when you look at the overall declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.