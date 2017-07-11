Best Buy: Amazon Fears Are Overblown

The Geek Squad is in no immediate danger, and even if it was, Best Buy would be in no danger.

Best Buy (BBY) investors woke up to news Monday that Amazon (AMZN) is rolling out in-house installations for its smart home products like Alexa, in what could be seen as a threat to Best Buy's Geek Squad service. In response to this news, and a broader retail sell-off in anticipation of Prime Day, BBY shares sold off more than 6%.

BBY data by YCharts

I think this reaction is likely overdone, but I want to use this article to examine how an Amazon competitor to Geek Squad might affect the company's operating results and the stock's valuation.

To start, the service Amazon is currently offering isn't a competitor to Geek Squad at the moment. It's only offered in 7 locations at the, 6 of which are in California, it only pertains to in-house installation of Amazon's smart home products, and Alexa is a small portion of total device sales so losing some revenue here to Amazon isn't going to hurt Geek Squad that much. But Amazon is only in the beginning stages of this roll-out and the fear is that the company could expand geographically and in the services provided.

This is the more interesting topic of discussion -- does Geek Squad have an economic moat? I would argue yes. First, I think services benefit even more than products from the first-mover advantage, and especially face-to-face services like in-house device installation. When it comes to people-based services, consumers turn to the service they trust, whose reputation they know, and whose performance they've gauged. When you need a plumber, who's the first person you're going to call -- the person who did it last time or someone else you don't know? Most would say the former. Geek Squad, like other face-to-face services with the first-mover advantage, benefits from this psychological effect.

Second, Best Buy has done very well to make Geek Squad into a generic trademark, meaning the words "Geek Squad" have become almost synonymous with the service they provide. This will be a wide moat to cross if Amazon desires to do so.

Third, Geek Squad has is a broad range of services offered and a large geographic footprint. Of course these are things with which Amazon could try and directly compete, but Best Buy would have the advantage for a while and would have ample time to mount a defense before Amazon could fully roll out an encompassing competing service.

Fourth, Geek Squad has the point-of-sale advantage for devices it sells through its retail stores and on its website, which offer a sufficient moat against Amazon interference. Of course, the flip side of this is true as well where Amazon has the advantage on devices sold through its website, but the question isn't whether Amazon is protected from Best Buy but rather whether Best Buy is protected from Amazon. I'd say the point-of-sale advantage will keep a good portion of Geek Squad business from falling into enemy hands.

On the whole, the short-term looks safe for Best Buy due to the small scale and scope of Amazon's service and the long-term looks safe as well due to the advantages I just established. But just for the sake of argument, let's say Geek Squad comes under assault by Amazon and loses a majority or even all of its share of the market. Even in this case, Best Buy has little to fear.

Geek Squad revenue is a very slim portion of Best Buy's overall sales, about 3%. While it is likely a higher-margin business, as services usually are, losing its contribution to the top and bottom lines of the company would by no means be a substantial blow. And recall, this is a worst case scenario that I don't think is likely to occur, and if it did occur it wouldn't come to fruition until years down the road.

Ultimately, I think this news is much ado about nothing until Amazon proves it has something better to offer. The defense here is two-fold -- Geek Squad has significant competitive advantages over Amazon's service, and even if it didn't the consequences would be minor. I don't think this will have any bearing on BBY's turnaround, which I think will continue to chug along nicely as earnings growth ramps further.

