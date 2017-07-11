2 Very Compelling Reasons To Stay Long Google

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) has a big lead in Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is now using this advantage to subsidize and help journalists developed AI-generated news articles. Google has a €150m Digital News Initiative which seeks to help European news publishers/writers improve creation/dissemination of content through new technology.

(Source: DNI/Google)

Google is the king of digital advertising. It is therefore not surprising that it is helping fund research of artificial intelligence-generated news articles. Google-funded Robo-news makers can flood the world with 3,000,000 articles per month, and it will ultimately benefit Alphabet’s AdWords and search advertising platforms.

The faster websites can produce more content, the more ad placements Alphabet can deliver online and on mobile devices. Online articles are the flowers in bloom which AdWords ad placements need. This kind of innovative thinking is the first reason why we should stay long GOOGL or GOOG.

Google invested heavily in artificial intelligence to also help its core advertising business, its bread-and-butter.

(Source: Statista)

As per the chart below, Google/Alphabet has been the most industrious buyer of AI-related companies. I suspect that Google itself can make a real robo-news generator without the assistance of European news writers/publishers.

(Source: Quid/Recode)

I pray that EU regulators won’t find an excuse to fine Alphabet over this new program. Google is only funding the development of robo-news writers for European publishers. The thing is journalism is a dead-end job. People are finding more lucrative gigs than writing news. Google is simply helping news publishers optimize their article production. Artificial Intelligence algorithms can cheaply and conveniently replace salaried people who write tedious news writing.

Producing A Better AI To Write More Pleasing Content

Yes, it is indeed a self-serving act. Google needs a healthy, thriving news industry to feed its AdWords and Search Engine Ads golden goose. However, I don’t think Alphabet can be sued for helping publishers create more content faster.

There are other automatic article content generators. But none of them can probably equal the Artificial Intelligence assets of Google. Alphabet has human curators that usually check websites’ content. If it finds badly written content like those generated by automatic writers available today, Google won’t place AdWords and it will never accept the offending site for AdSense enrollment.

The Second Reason Why You Should Stay Long

In addition to backing AI-generated news article writing, Google has launched its brilliant AdSense Native ads program last week. AdSense is the program which website owners/publishers/content creators like Seeking Alpha can sign up for to receive AdWords placements on their sites or mobile apps.

The screenshot below of Google’s announcement is self explanatory. Google is trying hard to make its ad placements more palatable to article readers.

(Source: Google)

The AdSense Native ads initiative is clever. Google will automatically place user-friendly ads that could be perceived by people as relevant (and not annoying) content to the article they are reading. The old emphasis was to deliver targeted ads based on the personal data collected by Google.

Alphabet now wants to focus on delivering more content-aware advertisements. Content-aware or content-relative ads are less likely to annoy readers. Ads that do not offend are less likely to provoke people to use ad-blocking software.

My Takeaway

GOOG and GOOGL are still a buy. There’s a third reason why you should stay long GOOGL. I already discussed it in another article. My point is investors should give emphasis more on how Google is developing new tricks to keep its advertising business growing.

AI-generated articles are great because it can help publishers produce more content faster. This way Google can deliver more clickable ads. The more AdWords ads that are clicked on, the more revenue there will be for Alphabet and its AdSense partners.

AdSense Native ads are great because it helps publishers improve monetization of the articles/content they publish. These two catalysts are long-term growth drivers for Alphabet’s core advertising business. As long as the advertising-fueled revenue of Alphabet keeps soaring, GOOG and GOOGL will do just fine.

Like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet is a 1990s-era company which enjoys a momentum stock driven by its consistent revenue growth. On the other hand, Google is a high-margin advertising business, which is the anti-thesis of Amazon’s low-margin e-commerce business model.

(Source: YCharts)

The $2.7 billion fine from EU is just pocket change to Google. As of Q1, Alphabet has more than $92 billion in cash and equivalents, and $7 billion free cash flow. I am not an American, but I think the fine is tax deductible too.

Let’s just appreciate the natural intelligence of Google’s management. I’m sure they do things all for the benefit of their shareholders. Sometimes they overdo it and incur regulatory penalties, but that’s just natural aggressiveness. I like aggressive/creative managers.