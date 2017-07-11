How Vivendi Can Compete Better Against Its Former Subsidiary, Activision

The successful hostile takeover of Gameloft should also not be the end of Vivendi’s efforts to increase its presence in mobile gaming.

Vivendi needs to acquire successful games that can help it compete better against its former subsidiary, Activision.

The video game industry is still a growing business. Vivendi has long term benefits if it can increase its presence in video games.

If Ubisoft’s founding Guillemot family keeps fighting off the takeover, Vivendi should look for another acquisition target.

Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) (OTCPK:VIVHY) did not have a easy time completing its hostile takeover of Gameloft last year. I wanted Vivendi’s takeover attempt of Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) to still push through this year. Unfortunately, a director already hinted that Vivendi is ready to exit its Ubisoft position if Vivendi can find another suitable acquisition target.

A second round of contest against the Guillemots is apparently no longer a priority for Vivendi. Ubisoft’s founding Guillemot family is antagonistic to Vivendi’s hostile takeover attempt of Ubisoft. The Guillemots lost Gameloft to Vivendi last year. There’s bad blood between them and Vivendi. As of June 2017, the Guillemots have acquired 13.6% of Ubisoft’s share capital and 20.02% of voting rights. Vivendi has 27% of share capital and 24.5% of voting rights. Not one of the parties involved clearly has gained a winning hand.

What is clear is that Ubisoft is becoming a more expensive target to buy than Gameloft. I suspect Vivendi is wary of spending too much buying UBSFY shares on the open market. Ubisoft shares have greatly risen this year due to Vivendi’s unwelcome takeover attempt. The YTD return of UBSFY and UBSFF are already both greater than +58%.

The battle to control Ubisoft is getting more expensive for the Guillemots and Vivendi. Unlike the Guillemots, Vivendi has to answer to its shareholders.

I really wanted Vivendi to take control of Ubisoft, primarily because I want it to open-source or sell commercial versions of its UbiArt Framework 2.5D game engine. I am a part-time mobile games assets artist. There’s been a strong clamor among gamers and game developers for Ubisoft to share its amazing but proprietary in-house UbiArt game engine. The Guillemots have ignored the public call for Ubisoft to share its UbiArt Framework.

However, reality has set in. The Guillemots can make it very expensive for Vivendi to take over Ubisoft.

What’s The Alternative To Ubisoft?

Vivendi needs another successful video games firm to increase its presence in the still-growing video games industry. If Ubisoft is not conducive to a takeover, it can start plotting how to buy control of Take-Two Interactive. TTWO’s market cap is only $7.73 billion. It’s more expensive than Ubisoft’s current market cap of $6.21 billion but still affordable for Vivendi. As of Q1 2017, Vivendi has more than $2.83 billion in cash & equivalents. It can borrow the rest of the money.

TTWO will give Vivendi a bigger presence in the PC and Console gaming. Take-Two has no notable presence in mobile games but it has a portfolio of top-selling PC/console game titles like BioShock, Mafia III, Grand Theft Auto, and NBA 2K17.

Why Vivendi Needs To Increase Its Presence in Video Games

Vivendi needs to re-acquire the opportunity it lost when it sold its Activision (ATVI) stake for $8.2 billion. Taking control of TTWO will give Vivendi another chance to increase its presence in the videogame industry. We know what happened next after Vivendi sold its controlling stake in Activision. ATVI greatly outperformed Vivendi’s stock since that blunder of the French company.

Vivendi used to own 61% of ATVI. Vivendi’s management and shareholders must still be feeling regretful over the premature sale of its controlling stake in ATVI. Look at the comparative chart below, ATVI has had a +276.75% return since Vivendi sold its stake back to Activision-Blizzard in 2013.

The next best thing to do now is for Vivendi to buy companies which owns video games that can help it compete better against its former subsidiary, Activision. ATVI’s high-flying performance since last year is partly due to the blockbuster success of its Overwatch class-based first-person shooter.

Maybe Vivendi can manage Take-Two’s struggling class-based first person shooter Battleborn so it can compete better against Overwatch. If not, Vivendi can also buy the developer behind Paladins. Paladins has emerged as the leading challenger to Overwatch.

There are video games customers (like me) who have abandoned/ignored Overwatch because Paladins is better. Paladins is free to play but it has features that make the competitive gameplay better than that of Overwatch. The developer of Paladins, Hi-Rez Studios makes money by selling $19.99 founder’s pack and in-game currencies to impatient players who do not want the tedious grind that non-spending players do to get all the heroes, skins, and superior items.

Final Thoughts

Take-Two is an affordable alternative acquisition for Vivendi if the Ubisoft takeover deal doesn’t push through. If Vivendi abandons its pursuit of Ubisoft, I’ll rate it a Buy. Otherwise, the fighting Guillemots can make Ubisoft more and more expensive for Vivendi to buy. A Vivendi pyrrhic victory on Ubisoft is not ideal for investors.

Instead of wasting more money in buying increasingly more expensive Ubisoft shares, the money could be better spent on acquiring another video games-related company. Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY) is also a good takeover target for Vivendi. Capcom has PC/console franchise games. Capcom’s Resident Evil and Street Fighter are iconic video games franchises that gain popularity prior to Activision’s World of Warcraft, Diablo, or Overwatch.

Aside from improving its presence in the PC/console gaming industry, Vivendi still needs to buy mobile games-centric firms to augment its Gameloft asset. Vivendi’s control of Gameloft has not helped it become among the top-earning mobile games publisher.

As per the Newzoo chart I posted earlier on this article, mobile games are the biggest growth driver of the global video games industry. Vivendi should focus more on acquiring independent mobile games developers like MZ (developer of Game of War and Mobile Strike).

As far as I know, Gameloft never had a top 10 best-earning mobile game title. Vivendi until now still lacks a notable presence in mobile games.

