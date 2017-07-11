Symantec To Acquire Skycure For Mobile Threat AI

The deal should add an in-demand component to Symantec's security offerings, although I wonder if the company's focus is diluted between consumer and enterprise.

SKycure has developed mobile-first security threat technologies using AI and machine learning to proactively predict potential threats to enterprise security.

Symantec has agreed to acquire Skycure for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Cyber security company Symantec (SYMC) has agreed to acquire Skycure, a specialist in mobile device threat security defense, for an undisclosed amount.

Skycure has developed a mobile-first, multi-element system that promises to better discovery and predict mobile security threat vectors for the enterprise.

The deal should provide SYMC with additional, in-demand AI and machine learning capabilities for its enterprise solutions, although I wonder about management’s divided focus between consumer and enterprise security markets.

Target Company

Palo Alto, California-based Skycure was founded in 2012 to develop predictive technology that ‘actively detect and prevent mobile cyberattacks while preserving user privacy.’

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Adi Sharabani, who previously held several security research and strategy positions at IBM (IBM).

Below is a brief overview video about Skycure’s approach:

(Source: Skycure)

Skycure’s system includes both client-side and server-side modules, which when combined with its crowd intelligence engine that analyzes other networks for threat discovery, provides enterprise security groups with proactive threat alerts.

In February 2017, the company announced a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to integrate its platform into Microsoft’s Enterprise Mobility + Security [EMS] system, providing additional inputs into MSFT’s Intune device management process.

Investors have funded Skycure with $27.5 million to-date and include Shasta Ventures, Foundation Capital, Pitango Venture Capital and New York Life.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the price or terms of the deal. Symantec did not file an 8-K or describe any effect on its financial condition from the proposed acquisition, so it appears the deal amount will not be material to its financial operations.

The acquisition will likely be valued on a ‘team and technology’ basis, although Skycure’s mobile focus and multi-platform operation for iOS, Android, and Windows mobile systems no doubt garnered it a significant premium over the more typical ‘buy vs. build’ valuation. If I had to guess at a valuation, I would estimate between $100 million and $200 million.

AI and machine learning security startups are in strong demand, as numerous security software firms and consulting firms are competing for their advanced threat detection and prediction capabilities.

The area of mobile threats has become an increased focus for companies due to the staggering proliferation of mobile devices of all kinds.

As Symantec CEO Greg Clark stated in the deal announcement,

One of the most dangerous assumptions in today’s world is that iOS and other mobile devices that employees bring into the office are safe, but the apps and data on these devices are under increasing attack. We believe that tomorrow’s workforce will be completely mobile and will demand a cyber defense solution that travels with them. Mobile is a core component of our strategy and the acquisition of Skycure is a major step forward in executing it. Together, we will offer the cloud generation an integrated mobile cyber defense architecture that will protect customers’ mobile devices and networks across iOS, Android and Windows.

With the deal for Skycure, Symantec says it is approaching the protection of ‘more than 1 billion endpoints.’

However, I find Symantec’s recent acquisition moves unfocused, as it acquired LifeLock in late 2016 for $2.3 billion. LifeLock was a consumer-focused identity management firm. SYMC also acquired enterprise security firm Blue Coat in June 2016 for $4.65 billion.

So, management appears to be straddling both consumer security and enterprise security markets. I have my doubts as to whether it can succeed at both at the same time.

Existing investors have bid SYMC’s stock price up from $24.00 per share at the beginning of the year to as high as $33.00 on significant volume, so apparently, the wider market likes what it sees from management.

