This Safe Bank Is A Buy Under $50

Overall, it's a good candidate for a conservative bank position in a portfolio, especially if you can catch it on a dip.

Even if earnings were to fall by the same percentage that they did during the financial crisis, the dividend would be covered this time.

The company maintains industry-leading credit ratings, profitability, and efficiency ratios, and has a nice split of 45% non-interest income and 55% interest income.

U.S. Bancorp is reasonably priced in the low-to-mid $50's, compared to a broad market that is overvalued by a number of metrics.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is one of the more conservative banks to invest in, and after lackluster returns in the first half of 2017, it's now worth a look.

USB data by YCharts

After years of flat stock prices (but steadily rising EPS and dividends), U.S. Bancorp's stock had a big surge after Trump's election, on expectations of financial deregulation. The share price spiked from $44/share to $55/share within a matter of months, but as the enthusiasm has died down, the stock has dipped to a steady state in the low $50's while the S&P 500 has surged upwards.

These are the current metrics:

Source: Excel, using Morningstar data

The company maintains market-leading statistics in terms of its efficiency ratio, return on equity, and return on assets. EPS and dividends are increasing like clockwork since the recovery, and the price-to-earnings ratio is modest.

The only catch is that growth is modest as well. Whether you measure it by assets, deposits, or market value, U.S. Bancorp is the fifth largest commercial bank in the United States, and it's already performing near the maximum on all major measures of profitability. This isn't a stock you get rich from overnight; it's a long-term blue chip machine that has given shareholders outsized returns for the past few decades, but that has slowed to a jog in recent years.

Source: U.S. Bank Fixed Income Investor Presentation, May 2017

The company continues to grow its deposit base and put that capital to work in loans. In addition, gradually rising interest rates are already beginning to benefit them.

Revenue Diversification

The company has a healthy mix of revenue sources apart from just interest income:

Source: U.S. Bank Fixed Income Investor Presentation, May 2017

The bank has its consumer presence in America's heartland, with over 3,000 branches spread across the central and western portion of the country, according to that fixed income investor presentation. Their wholesale banking business extends further, throughout the United States, and their payment processing services extend further still, all throughout North America and Europe.

U.S. Bancorp has significant less presence than other large banks in trading, brokerage services, investment banking, and equity investments, and instead aligns far more heavily than other banks towards payment processing, which has been a strategic decision by management.

In 2016, according to their 10-K, they earned about $1.2 billion in non-interest revenue from credit and debit cards, $700 million from corporate payment products, and $1.6 billion from merchant processing services. This broad payments area makes up a big chunk of their $9.5 billion worth of annual non-interest income.

Government Services

Source: GSA SmartPay

This is not something I've seen many articles cover, but it's a nice little chunk of their business, and it's worth a closer look.

US Bank is one of three large banks selected by the federal government, along with JP Morgan Chase and Citibank, to provide purchase card solutions for their enormous GSA SmartPay system.

The purchase cards cover three main areas: travel cards for federal employees' work-related travel needs, fleet cards for managing the maintenance and fueling of the government's automobiles, and purchase cards that are broadly used across government departments for individual purchases below $10,000. Purchases above that threshold typically have to go through a more lengthy contracting process, while purchases below that threshold can be done with their purchase cards and are simplified in comparison.

Although U.S. Bancorp doesn't give a ton of detail about the volume here, the statistics are available on the government's SmartPay website. This reveals that the amount of SmartPay spending that goes through US Bank's cards is more than JP Morgan Chase and Citibank combined, even though US Bank has the fewest issued cards out of the three.

Currently, the statistics show that there are over 500,000 US Bank cards issued for this program, and in a given year there are 30 million transactions and $16 billion worth of spending. The Department of Defense, Department of Veteran Affairs, and Department of Homeland Security are the three largest purchase card spenders across all departments and agencies.

Valuation

The management of U.S. Bancorp has provided their estimate for where growth is going to come from going forward:

Source: Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference, May 2017

They expect 6-8% core revenue and net income growth rates, which are then bumped up by another 2% from share repurchases, and a 2+% dividend yield is thrown on top. The company has reduced its share count from a peak of over 1.9 billion in 2011 to just over 1.7 billion today.

Using the lower range of that estimate, here's a valuation model:

Source: StockDelver

This shows that the bank is fairly valued at the current price, assuming the low-end of management's long-term estimates come true.

This includes a fairly aggressive 10% target rate of return used as the discount rate, and assumes that the stock will be sold at a slightly lower earnings multiple in the future than it trades for today.

A bit of sensitivity analysis:

If the target rate of return is decreased to 8% due to the conservative and low-volatility nature of this stock, its fair value jumps into the low $60's.

If the target rate of return is kept at 10%, but the high-end of management's estimates are used, its fair value jumps into the low $60's.

If the bank only achieves 3% top-line growth and 5% EPS growth over the next 10 years, and is able to be sold at a P/E of 15x at that time, the investment will still double in value over a ten-year period, assuming dividends are reinvested.

It may be prudent to wait for a dip to get a better price, but if bought at today's price, a lot would have to go wrong for this stock not to produce decent long-term returns.

The future is hard to predict, and there are infinite variables involved, but I'm inclined to agree with this McKinsey estimate that U.S. and European equities are likely to produce about 6% or lower annual returns over the next 20-year period, due to where valuations currently stand, and due to the long-term headwinds that face those markets compared to the past several decades.

In comparison, a diversified bank that is fairly priced for 10% returns under the lower end of their growth projections is a good bet.

Risks

U.S. Bancorp has some of the highest credit ratings in the U.S. banking industry, with Fitch assigning it AA, Moody's assigning it A1, and S&P assigning it A+. This puts them at the top out of all of their large banking peers in the United States.

When the financial crisis occurred between 2007 and 2009, U.S. Bancorp remained profitable. Their EPS dropped from $2.43 to $0.97, and they were forced to cut their dividend, but within 2 years their earnings recovered, and grew like clockwork ever since.

Right now, their dividend is quantitatively safe, with a payout ratio of just 33%. Their net income would have to fall by a larger margin than it did during the financial crisis in order for the dividend to be uncovered by earnings.

When another recession occurs, US Bank will certainly face increased net charge offs, but with their current and historic risk-averse approach, they maintain lower net charge-offs than the rest of the industry:

Source: Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference, May 2017

According to the latest Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test, U.S. Bancorp would remain solvent and would be able to continue lending in a severe recession on the scale of what occurred in 2008. Specifically, this assumes 10% unemployment, a 50% drop in the U.S. stock market, and a 6.5% decline in GDP from peak to trough.

The current GSA SmartPay master contract goes from 2007 to November 2018, at which point it will transition into the next contract, and there could be renewed competition between banks to win a seat at the table. US Bank could potentially lose their lucrative fees from $16 billion worth of annual card spending.

However, although it's a large customer, it's still only a small percentage of their overall card spending portfolio, and US Bank has a rather wide moat in this area, as shown by the fact that they're already the largest of the three existing card issuers in the program based on spending. They have an extensive system called US Bank Access Online, which provides configurable and extensive services to federal cardholders, accountants, and managers to oversee and manage their individual purchasing programs. Federal agencies each have different protocols for use of their cards, and they can tailor this system to meet their needs. And there are only a small number of banks large enough to offer card services to the entire federal government.

Longer-term, U.S. Bancorp faces the potential of market share losses in their payment services offerings from a variety of companies in the growing mobile payments space.

However, the bank has shown itself capable of modernizing its own solutions and acquiring small fintech companies when the option presents itself.

For example, U.S. Bancorp's Virtual Pay system, within their wholesale banking portfolio, has grown its user base by 20% between March 2016 and March 2017, and has grown its annual transactions by 43% during that period, according to their presentation at the Barclays Americas Select Financial Conference. More customers are using the system, and those customers are increasing their transactions with it.

Final Words

U.S. Bancorp is a diversified regional and wholesale bank, with over a 2% dividend yield, and at the top of its peers in terms of credit ratings.

The company is currently fairly valued based on the low end of management's growth expectations, which leaves some upside potential for out-performance at the current price.

For patient investors that want a bit more safety, it's a good candidate for putting on a watch list, and buying if it drops a couple bucks to under $50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.