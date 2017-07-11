VOXX International's (VOXX) CEO Pat Lavelle on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

July 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Glenn Wiener - IR

Pat Lavelle - CEO

Michael Stoehr - CFO

Analysts

James Medvedeff - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the VOXX Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference Mr. Glenn Wiener, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Glenn Wiener

Thank you, Crystal and good morning everyone. Welcome to VOXX International's fiscal 2018 first quarter results conference call. Our call today is being webcast on our website www.voxxintl.com and a replay will be available for those who are unable to make today's call.

Speaking for management this morning will be Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Stoehr, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we'll have Q&A session for those investors wishing to ask questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information contained herein, statements made on today’s call and webcast that would constitute forward-looking statements are based on currently available information. The company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements and risk factors associated with our business are detailed in our Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2017.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Pat Lavelle, Pat.

Pat Lavelle

Thank you, Glenn and good morning to everyone. I will begin today with the discussion around our pending sale of Hirschmann, an exciting development we announced just a few weeks ago. Mike will then cover our Q1 results and our balance sheet and then I'll provide more color around our segments. It's been quite busy at VOXX and we believe we're taking all the right steps to unlock value and position the company for the future.

Starting with Hirschmann, we acquired Hirschmann in 2012 for €87.6 million which at that time was equivalent to a $114.4 million. As you saw from our announcement just a few weeks ago, we signed a definitive agreement to sell Hirschmann into the subsidiary of TE connectivity €148.5 million [ph] or approximately a US$167.5 million and this would be subject to net cash and working capital adjustments.

The deal has not closed at this point, so there are limitations in what we can disclose, but I'll do discuss the rationale behind the sale the impact to VOXX and why we believe this is a good deal for our company and our shareholders. Hirschmann has been around for over 90 years. They have exceptional technology, great customers and joining our ownership have developed a strong pipeline for tuner and antenna contracts. They have a great business and our other OEM operations have benefited from working with their team and collaborating on future technologies, while we believe Hirschmann has a bright future there were several reasons behind the proposed sale.

First, the capital needed to ensure they remain at the forefront of technology, specifically the R&D component is immense. We spent over 16 million in engineering and R&D expenses and over 49 million in total operating expenses last fiscal year. As a VOXX holding and based on the contract flow we are working on we expect this to increase in the coming years. Second, while they are profitable and have grown since we acquired them, the cash we have received from operations has not been high. The only cash is the interest on the indebtedness to VOXX. Third, the financial benefits to our balance sheet.

As of fiscal 2017 yearend we had approximately a 111 million in total debt and long-term debt of just under $98 million. With this proposed sale we expect net proceeds to be approximately a 160 million, which means we'll be in a position to pay down our debt entirely, have cash on hand and full access to our banking facilities.

Additionally, the savings on interest payments will enable us to significantly reduce the loss of profitability associated with Hirschmann and four we maintain a strong position within automotive. We are only selling the business that we acquired back in 2012 which includes Hirschmann's antenna, smart antenna, multi-digital tuner and commercial asset tracking business. We retain all of our other OEM operations and our automotive aftermarket business. Rear seat infotainment where we enjoyed the market leading position for years, our security and remote start systems and modules, app based vehicle security solutions, keyless entry products, eprog [ph] telematics, we continue to sell all of these today and we have a number of OEM contracts in place with several for our new EVO based rear seat infotainment systems beginning this year, the first two with GM and Ford.

Last fiscal year we posted over 337 million in automotive sales and Hirschmann comprised approximately 50% of this. Lastly use of proceeds, as I mentioned earlier, assuming the transaction closes planned on August 31, we will clean up our balance sheet, remove our interest payments and free up cash flow to invest in other areas of our business. We will have the resources to pursue accretive acquisitions that are complementary to our existing business lines and our focus will be to acquire within the domestic markets where we can leverage our existing infrastructure and generate greater cash flow.

I absolutely believe Hirschmann was a great acquisition at the time we acquire them and the same true with this transaction. The proposed sales is at approximately one times sales and 11.5 times EBITDA and that could improve based on adjustments upon closing and a strengthening Euro.

I'm going to turn the call over to Michael now, he will review our first quarter financial results and then I will come back and provide more color around our performance and discuss our business model moving forward before opening to the question, recall to questions. Mike.

Michael Stoehr

Thanks Pat, good morning everyone. Net sales were up to comparative quarter by 3.6 million or 2.3% and within this premium audio was the primary driver. Premium audio sales were up 5.6 million or 17.4%. Automotive was essentially flat and consumer accessories were down 1.8 million or 4.2%. Our [Technical Difficulty] came in lower than planned, but I want to caution everyone that there were some extenuating factors that impacted margins which we believe will be short lived.

Within premium audio gross margins were down 760 basis points as we disposed of inventory that was ear marked for one retailer that filed for bankruptcy and we phased out older sound bar models to pave the way the new products coming to market in Q2 and the second half of the year.

We expect some pressure in Q2, but not at these levels and then we expect margins to be restored. Operating expenses of 51.6 million declined by 1.6 million or 3.1%. SG&A expenses increased by approximately 1.2 million as a result of new employees equipped [ph] to support growth, higher advertising fees, and expanses related to implementation of a new payroll and time sheet system and a slight increase in benefits among other factors. This was partially offset by lower occupancy cost and lower professional fees. Engineering and tech support expenses declined by 2.9 million. We presorted an operating loss of 7.8 million versus an operating loss of 7.1 million in last fiscal year's first quarter and the primary reason for this year-over-year changed was lower gross margins even those sales increased and expenses declined.

Interest and bank charges were up modestly up approximately 200,000 there was no change in equity and income from our ASA joint venture, other net was up 500,000 over fiscal 2017 first quarter. Net loss was 4.9 million versus a net loss 6.1 million in quarter one of fiscal 2017. Net loss attributable to VOXX was 3 million or a loss of $0.13 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss attributable to VOXX of 4.3 million or loss for basic and diluted share of $0.18 and the comparable period last year.

As for EBITDA, we report EBITDA loss of 1.3 million versus an of EBITDA 131,00 and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of 1.1 million versus adjusted EBITDA of 300,000 when comparing fiscal Q2 '18 and fiscal Q2 '17 first quarter.

Moving on to the balance sheet, our cash position as of May 31, 2017 was 8.1 million compared to 7.8 million as of February 28, 2017. Accounts receivable net of 89.9 million remained relatively flat approximately 750,000. Accounts payable net of 71.7 million increased by approximately 10.5 million as a result of higher inventory purchases.

Inventory of 165.4 million increased by 12.4 million and this was principally due to higher inventory within our premium audio and consumer accessory segments. Higher inventory related to our acquisition of [indiscernible] and an increase in Hirschmann as well. Our total debt as of May 31, 2017 less our current portion of long term debt and less debt issuance cost so that 102.3 million an increase of 4.5 million. Our domestic credit facility debt increased by 4.5 million which was the main driver and everything else was roughly in line with comparing the periods. You can find a breakout of our debt position in footnote 15 of our form 10Q.

Lastly, we are in compliance with our financial covenants and have the working capital needed to further operations. I'll now turn the call back over to Pat. Pat?

Pat Lavelle

Okay moving on to the business segments, I'll provide a little more detail around our Q1 performance and expectations moving forward. Starting with consumer accessories as Mike noted sales were down 4.2% several older model categories were down year-over-year which was expected. The good news is that we've experienced growth in wireless speakers and good growth within our 808 audio product lines and project nursery. We also grew internationally as we continue to benefit from the digital broadcasting upgrade in Germany which is boosting sales of our DVVT 2 antennas and satellite boxes.

However, in the first quarter one of our key customers changed their procurement algorithms which negatively impacted sales in the first quarter. Essentially, they're using up instore inventory and distribution center inventory. However, its sell through at store level this year is significantly greater than last year and we expect this will result in increased orders once this normalizes. We anticipate this to resolve itself shortly, but it has impacted the first month of Q2.

Domestically within 808 we have several new products and will introduce a new 808 Alexa product in the fall. We have new RCA surveillance cameras also planned for fall launch. Project nursery is growing we have great distribution the key retailers and with Best Buy. We will announce the details of our new health and fitness program when we deliver initial orders in Q3 which will have a positive impact for the second half of the year.

We have seen growth in our B2B antenna sales over the past year, programmer disputes within cable, satellite and local broadcasters have driven service providers to purchase antennas so subscribers don’t miss top local events. This will result in increased antenna sales as we recently made an agreement to provide antennas to a major service provider and Eyelock. We're making progress and expect to see increased perimeter access sales as iris authentication becomes more commonplace within security systems. Additionally, Eyelock continues to focus on commercialization efforts for mobile and IoT devices and we expect to provide an update on our progress in the very near future.

Internationally we are building momentum, Schweiger and Oba reported year over year increases in sales of digital broadcast incentive, receiver and accessories and throughout the year we will be adding to our portfolio and focusing on expanding the Schwaiger home automation line.

In premium audio sales growth continues in fiscal 2017, we saw a turnaround of this segment as sales were up 18.6% last year and in Q1 of fiscal 2018 they were up 17.4%. Internationally, sales were up and we made strategic distribution changes in our core EMEA markets that have paid off, we also upgraded distribution in Australia and China both of which have led to double digit growth and a more robust forecast through the APAC region.

In the first quarter, we saw growth in sound bar sales in Germany and with our Magnet high end audio speakers. We also launched a variety of 808 Bluetooth speakers and Magnet entry level sound bars. In Q2 we will be introducing a Magnet high end amplifier and a new Mac audio line of micro and mini wi-fi systems. Domestically, we're very pleased to report that Klipsch and our ASA joint venture has teamed up and engineers its first marine audio system under the Klipsch brand exclusively for MasterCraft.

All MasterCraft boats will now include premium concert level sound from Klipsch audio and ASA as standard equipment. We expect that this collaboration will lead to additional opportunities for both Klipsch and ASA. Additionally, we have seen significant growth in new stream systems, sound bars and the heritage wireless product line and we will be launching the new Klipsch stream products as Magnolia Home Entertainment which balances domestic distribution and gives Klipsch steam a position at one of the preeminent specialty retailers in the world. We're also making progress in our [indiscernible] redesign initiatives similar to what we did with Klipsch roughly 18 months ago.

And with respect to automotive I will start with the aftermarket. For decades, we've enjoyed a very strong presence with 12 Volt Specialist, an automotive retailer, though in recent years the industry as a whole has been down. We've taken steps over the past several quarters to lessen than the impact of the decline in legacy category such as audio and most notably satellite radio and we've expanded our assortment and distribution. As for the OEM business, I'm pleased to report that that Hirschmann, Code and Envision all grew in the first quarter with OEM sales up over 7.7%.

We still will report Hirschmann sales until the transaction closes and we anticipate a full quarter in Q2. When we report in October, we will provide additional details on Hirschmann's historical financials and our expectations without Hirschmann in the mix.

In closing, we have known all along that there is value in our assets despite our stock price. This is proven by the pending sale of Hirschmann we expect to have a clean balance sheet, cash on hand and access to capital; we have a clear strategy to improve profitability and unlock value. We see areas to lower fixed expenses and we intend to pursue accretive acquisitions where we can leverage existing overhead and drive sustainable profitability and higher cash flow.

I want to thank you all for your support and at this time we will open the call for questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from James Medvedeff from Cowen and Company. Your line is open.

James Medvedeff

So I have a question about the high tax rate, what's driving that or is that just -- does that sort of step out for the rest of the year or how should we think about that?

Michael Stoehr

With the tax rate is coming from there, we have losses in the U.S. and we have profits in the Europe and when you add the two together, based upon the effective tax rate it comes out this quarter to be 45%. It will be bouncing around -- when we get to the second quarter report I will bring everybody current on the factors of tax impact of the acquisition.

James Medvedeff

The other question that I had was, it looks like the inventory took -- I know you're clearing some inventory in Premium Audio, but the inventory is quite -- actually, it came in a bit higher than we had expected and returns seemed to be kind of low. Is there anything else going on with product movement or is this work in process or raw materials or what's happening in inventory?

Pat Lavelle

Well within the Premium Audio space we did have an overhang coming in. Mike alluded to the fact that we had a customer go bankrupt on the last month of our fourth quarter. Inventory was held back, we had to move, so we came through with a little bit heavier than we anticipated. We expected that that inventory position will be cleared in the second quarter, margins will start to resume and we expect by beginning of our third quarter which is our biggest quarter we will see margins back to normal within our Premium Audio space. But other than the fact that we are carrying a little bit more at Hirschmann and a little bit more in accessories getting ready for some of the launches that we have anticipated that's the primary reason for the increase in the inventory.

James Medvedeff

And then on the P&L, so, selling expenses were up and G&A was about flat and engineering and tech support were down, so the question is how should I think about those line items, the selling expense stay high like this for the rest of the year or -- and what is behind the drop-in engineering and tech support?

Pat Lavelle

As far as the overhead, when we look at the selling expenses, we have expanded based on the success of Klipsch last year, we've expanded some advertising, we also brought on additional help because of the activity there, we made -- we've not made, we will be making some adjustments to that, but I would expect that that would run higher than last year.

In the case of our G&A we expect it to run pretty low flat with where we were last year and then when we look at R&D expense and engineering expense a lot of our programs have launched and some of the new programs are scheduled to launch in the end of the second quarter, beginning of the third quarter, so we expect to see some lower expenses there.

However, the expenses within that group is also impacted by NRE payments, and NRE payments are scheduled for a particular quarter; however, sometimes they don't come in that particular quarter and they fall into the next quarter and that could impact the expense line for R&D and engineering, but all in all we expect to see a lowering of R&D expenses based on the number of new products that we introduced last year and again we're just coming up on the end of some of the new launches which means the R&D is pretty much behind us in those categories.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Austin Lee [ph] from Nebula Capital. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I just had a few questions in regard to what you plan to do with the cash? I guess starting off, you said you were looking to focus on domestic acquisitions, is there going to be any repatriation charge, what does the taxes look like on bringing that cash back here to make domestic acquisitions?

Pat Lavelle

I'll let Mike answer that question.

Michael Stoehr

The way that the rate of money [ph] will come back to us is one will be the payment of the intercompany debt, there'll be a distribution to dividend which we've applied with the application so you don't get double tax, and as they said -- we have -- the company has a lot of NOLs so the tax impact on this transaction will be minimal.

Unidentified Analyst

And then along with un-levering the balance sheet it seems like the share price of the stock is incredibly low, obviously with the sale of Hirschmann, we're seeing as 167 million, currently the market cap of the publicly traded stock is lower than that, have you guys considered what's bringing up your debt covenants, a buyback program at all?

Pat Lavelle

At this point we've not considered that because of the fact that we believe that a better use of the funds is certainly to look at accretive acquisitions to generate more revenue and again additional profitability, when we acquire domestically what we're seeking is to acquire a company whereby we can utilize our existing overheads, saving overhead at the acquired company and spreading overhead against our three primary domestic subsidiaries, so that they also have lower overhead.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just one more question -- thank you for that by the way. It looks like you guys are expecting use the cash like you said to un-lever the balance sheet, what is the estimated interest expense savings that you guys are looking at by paying off all that debt?

Pat Lavelle

We anticipate it'll probably lower our interest expense by about $5 million a year.

Michael Stoehr

That's also inclusive of any fees and audit fees; they come with the asset based lump which will be addressed.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] End of Q&A

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions from our phone line. Ladies and gentleman thank you for participating.

Pat Lavelle

Okay thank you all, thank you for joining us this morning and your support to VOXX. Have a good day.

Operator

Thank you this thus conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.