Calyxt Sets Proposed Terms For $100 Million IPO

While its products are promising, commercialization is some ways off into the future and subject to regulatory risk, so my opinion on the IPO is neutral.

The company is developing 'improved' versions of agricultural products for consumption.

Calyxt wants to raise $100 million in an IPO carve-out from parent Cellectis.

Quick Take

Genetically modified food company Calyxt (CLXT) has updated its potential IPO with proposed terms, seeking up to $125 million in gross proceeds.

Calyxt is developing what it refers to as ‘improved’ strains of commonly-farmed agricultural products.

The company is still a minimum of 18 months away from first product commercialization in the best case, so my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Company Recap

Minnesota-based Calyxt was founded in 2010 as a separate unit within Cellectis (CLLS), a France-based gene editing company.

The company has created new versions of four agricultural products:

Gluten reduced wheat

Reduced trans-fat soybean oil

Improved quality potato

Lower saturated fat canola oil

Management has initiated a number of collaborations, with companies and university partners such as Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), the University of Minnesota and Limagrain.

Below is a brief explainer video from the company’s 2016 R&D day event:

(Source: Calyxt)

Calyxt is moving forward with its TALEN approach to customizing nucleases through gene insertion, repair, or knockout to ‘create valuable traits through precise modification of plant genomes,' as shown in the diagram below:

(Source: Calyxt)

IPO Details and Commentary

Calyxt’s latest filing indicates that management wants to sell 6 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price estimate of $16.50 per share, for gross proceeds of around $99 million before expenses and not including customary underwriter over-allotment options exercise.

The company intends to use the proceeds as follows:

approximately $45.0 million to fund research and for development costs to advance our existing product candidates including high fiber wheat and herbicide tolerant wheat and to add additional product candidates to our portfolio;

approximately $10.0 million to build out commercial capabilities, which includes incremental expansion of our sales force to build commercial relationships with supply chain and food companies, furnishing a demonstration kitchen, and producing demonstration and promotional products, such as high oleic oil and meal samples, to help drive demand creation;

approximately $20.0 million to be used as working capital related to seed production, grain purchases and meal and oil production; and

the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Assuming the company prices the IPO at the proposed midpoint share price, management is proposing a post-IPO market capitalization of $423 million, excluding the effects of stock options for management and employees.

I previously wrote about Calyxt’s IPO prospects in my article "Calyxt Files For $50 Million IPO in Cellectis Carve-Out."

In that article, I highlighted the ‘significant regulatory hurdles, primarily with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’, which may delay or deny approval of the company’s product commercialization plans.

In addition, company management said that in the best case, it would not be until ‘the end of 2018’ before its first product would hit the market, requiring IPO investors to wait until 2019 at the earliest to know whether the market reception for its products was worth the wait.

Finally, my original opinion that the IPO would only be appropriate for ‘high-risk investors who are willing to wait up to several years’ before knowing the results of their investment still stands.

Accordingly, my opinion on the IPO is neutral, and that is giving it the benefit of the doubt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.