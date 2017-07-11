Why Natural Gas Rallied Today And Can Continue To Rally

In our previous report, we said that natural gas prices were falling due to the fears of oversupply. Today, the situation is exactly the opposite. In that report, we included the chart showing the evolution of our three-month dry gas production forecast. See the latest one below.

Source: Bluegold Research

The projected daily average for July, August and September declined by 0.42 bcf this morning. However, production is only one part of the equation. There are actually many reasons why natural gas price should be higher.

We would just like to outline the three most important ones:

Again, you may recall from our previous article, we said that EIA reports for July were not priced in. Indeed, according to the latest calculations, July injections are projected to average just 32 bcf, while natural gas storage level is expected to drop below the five-year average by mid-August. At the price of 2.864 per MMBtu (July 7 close), it was cheaper to generate electricity by using natural gas than by burning Central Appalachian coal. Negative NG/Coal spreads are very uncommon during summer months and always result in a strong natural gas consumption in the future. Unsurprisingly, our running two-month national consumption forecast has remained way above EIA projections (see the chart below) and has actually hit a new high this morning.

Source: Bluegold Research

Note that two-month forecast covers:

from May 1, 2017 - May, 2017 and June, 2017

from Jun. 1, 2017 - June, 2017 and July, 2017

from Jul. 3, 2017 - July, 2017 and August, 2017

Remember, if you're trading natural gas, you are trading the most volatile commodity out there. Its price was down 5% last week. This week, (at the time of writing), it was already up almost 6%. As we said in our launch article, natural gas is the most data-driven commodity, often driven by daily changes in fundamentals and is therefore extremely reactionary.