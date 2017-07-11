Priceline: This Compounder Still Has Tremendous Runway But It Is Costly

Introduction

Often, when I come across a company that is trading at all time highs I feel that the market has got it wrong and investors are bracing themselves for huge capital losses. That is not the case with Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) where, although the sentiment reflected in its share price is clearly positive, it's not fully misplaced. Priceline is a superb company with a great business model and its share price, while punchy, is not unfairly valued.

The article that follows contains recent business highlights, financials and a balance sheet appraisal, followed by valuation work and finishes by discussing its investment risks.

Recent Business Highlights

Priceline has 3 revenue reporting categories. Although Priceline describes its operating segments as its individual business' performance, be it Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, etc., I find it easier to describe its operations in terms of how its reported, which is under Agency Revenues (approximately 74% of consolidated revenue as of 2017 Q1), Merchant Revenues (18% of revenue), and Advertising and Other Revenues (8% of consolidated revenue). Since this last category is smaller than 10% of its consolidated revenue, I will not spend time any describing it in this article, as is only a small contributor to the overall business model.

The company's 2017 Q1 finished strongly as its revenue was up 13%, which was driven predominantly by its largest segment, Agency Revenue, which is up 19%.

However, its performance advertising expense caused a drag on its financials as it was up 26% YoY. When questioned about this management said,

We're always looking to manage those expenses as closely as we can and with a fast-growing business we generally expect that we can make the investments that we need to make and not have pressure on margins from non-ad OpEx. But from time to time where we see the opportunity, we won't let short-term margin objectives do something that might be detrimental to the long-term growth of the business

So far, management's efforts have certainly paid off and thinking long term has got Priceline to be the biggest Online Travel Agency. Management continued defending its position and stated in the earnings call that,

...I've seen it [advertising] as a source of margin pressure in other players in our space too. In fact, to a greater degree on their margins than what we've experienced with ours.

Priceline's Agency Revenue is largely comparable to TripAdvisor's (NASDAQ:TRIP) click-based and transaction segment. Both of these companies charge commissions to customers for reserving accommodation. Whereas TripAdvisor is struggling to adequately monetize its user base and is finding that it has had uneven success between users researching hotels on its website and ultimately booking through its website, Priceline appears to have early on dealt with this issue and its CAGR of 20% in the past 5 years continues to be a testament to this.

Priceline is a well managed and executed business. Its business model is very well adapted to service its customers, as it seeks to connect independent hotel chain providers in Europe and the U.S. with consumers online through its online platform. It takes on all back-office marketing and business analytics for smaller chains which would find it prohibitively expensive to do so while exposing those independent chains to a global market. While Priceline has done very well in the Netherlands, its opportunity to gain market share in other big markets, such as the U.K., remains somewhat unexploited.

Financials

Source:morningstar.com; author's calculations

These financials are remarkable. Rarely do I see a company with such great returns on investment capital. It truly speaks volumes for Priceline's competitive advantage. And as I alluded to before, there are other markets which I could identify that are largely untapped.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source:morningstar.com; author's calculations

At this stage of the article is where things come away mixed. On the one hand, you have an amazing company, but on the other hand, the company appears to be somewhat expensive relative to both itself on a 5-year trailing average and against its peer group, both on a P/S ratio and on P/Cash Flow ratio.

Moreover, compared with its peer group, in particular, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Priceline's business model and financials are far superior. While investors are being asked to pay slightly more for Priceline than Expedia, if I was forced to own one at the prices they trade at I would firmly choose Priceline.

However, the snapshot of its price relative to itself does not always paint a full picture, which a DCF analysis assists with.

DCF Analysis

I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $3.1 billion of FCF (last three fiscal years), with a moderate 10% growth over the next five years - which is strong for most companies but below its historical average for Priceline of 20% CAGR before leveling off at 5% (which is level with the type of growth an asset light company such a Priceline is capable of). I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10% (which is a standard discount rate) because it is difficult to forecast just how much success company management will have in growing its business model.

This brings the DCF to approximately $90 billion, which is inline with what it currently trades at. However, it is very difficult in Priceline's case to fully know at which point it will go from a growth company to a mature company with lackluster growth. This DCF valuation is most likely very conservative and the upside could easily be 30%-50% higher.

Investment Risks

The competition facing Priceline is immense. Not only from well known Online Travel Companies (OTC), but from companies which are generally unrelated to the travel industry, such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). On the one hand, Google has enough on its plate and its Hotel Ads is too nascent a platform to be considered a serious threat to Priceline's business model, for now. On the other hand, Google is known for being a disruptor of industries and while it continues to have tremendous success in advertising, in the event that it wishes to diversify its revenue stream it might choose to put some energy to develop its Hotel Ad offering.

Another, not yet, fully formed competitor is TripAdvisor. While it has had huge success in the research and review aspect of travel, it has so far been unsuccessful in its migrating towards earning commissions from users booking their trips through them. While its Instant Booking has had a lukewarm response, TripAdvisor understand the opportunity available and its results are starting to show some positive traction as it ended 2017 Q1 up 12%.

Also, worthwhile mentioning is that Airbnb continues to be a huge success. By taking a small percentage of booking fee and making little qualms about it, it appears to have cracked the business model of the online travel agencies as it puts the fee first and reviews second in its business model. Having been huge beneficiaries of the new sharing economy, where independent property owners who do not need overly complex booking system feel in greater control over who they let into their properties and when.

Conclusion

Priceline has a business model which really impressed me. And the decision on whether to invest in it or not will come down to your own personal investing style. If you are a passive investor you could do very well, but if your time horizon is shorter than 5 years, at the price which Priceline currently trades at, this investment becomes somewhat speculative.

