Valeant Pharmaceuticals: Initiating Coverage With Buy Rating And Price Target = $32

We present our investment thesis for Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) and initiate coverage with Buy rating and 2-year time frame price target of $32.

Newer R&D products could add to future revenue:

Brodalumab, an interleukin-17 monoclonal antibody was approved by FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and will be launched as Siliq brand in the US in the second half of 2017. It was licensed from Astra Zeneca (AZN). Valeant has worldwide rights except for Japan, and certain Asian countries. Psoriasis market could double to more than $13 billion by $13.3 billion. We estimate that Siliq could easily capture more than 5% of this market. It showed better efficacy than Stelara (J&J) which could have $2.1 billion sales in 2018.

(Phase 3 data comparing Brodalumab and Ustekinumab in psoriasis)

Siliq blocks IL-17 receptor compared to its competitions like Novartis' (NVS) Cosentyx and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Taltz and may have better efficacy and faster onset of action in spite of REMS label. NDA for IDP-118, a fixed dose combination is being planned in the second half of 2017 in moderate to severe psoriasis. NDA for IDP-122 in psoriasis is also being planned in the second half of 2017. These 3 psoriasis targeting products could capture peak $1 billion in sales (2023), with $500 million of revenue to Valeant.

Bausch and Lomb segment is one of the key revenue drivers. It has a leadership position in eye care in China and India. It is also developing several key product brands like Vyzulta (Latanoprostene Bunod) whose peak sales estimate is $500 million to $1 billion per management guidance. NDA for this product was filed again in February 2017 and FDA action date is in August 2017. Vitesse is a novel vitrectomy surgical system that uses ultrasonic energy for vitreous removal with reduced surgical trauma, and is planned for 2017 launch. The contact lens market is expected to be 13.5 billion in size by 2020. Soft contact lenses had $7 billion sales in 2013. Newer contact lens products like monthly extended wear soft contact lenses, Ultra for astigmatism and presbyopia are planned for launch in 2017. Luminesse (Brimonidine) relieves eye redness and is planned for 2017 launch. Joe Papa, Valeant's CEO has asserted Bausch and Lomb as the key underappreciated revenue driving segment in the most recent Q1 earnings call. An aging population is expected to contribute to this segment's revenue since people with age >65 years spend 6-7 times more than <65 years on vision products.

Traser, is a surgical system for dermatology and targets vascular and pigmented lesions with planned launch in 2H, 2018. Phase 2b/3 trial for a new rifaximin formulation (Acquired from Salix acquisition) is planned to start in 2H, 2017.

Turnaround efforts:

The company hired a new CEO, Joseph Papa from Perrigo 1 year back. Mr. Papa was paid $63 million in 2016 but he has to quadruple Valeant's stock price (from recent lows) to retain even half of this paycheck. The bulk of his pay is tied to Valeant's stock trading above $60/share in about 3 years.

William Humphries was hired as Executive VP of Valeant's dermatology division in December 2016. He served as the CEO of Merz GmPH's (a German company in Aesthetics) North America Business and VP of Allergan's (AGN) skincare business.

Valeant hired a new sales force to extend its reach to primary care physicians for Xifaxan and Relistor (for opioid-induced constipation).

On June 8, Valeant sold iNova Pharmaceuticals to an investor group for $930 million in cash. In January 2017, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals (who developed Provenge, the first cancer immunotherapy) was sold for $820 million in cash. Certain skincare brands like Cera Ve, Acnefree and AMBI were also sold in January 2017.

The company also refinanced near-term maturity debt, amended certain financial covenants, and extended a significant portion of revolving credit facility.

(Valeant Q1, 2017 balance sheet showing details of long-term debt, source)

Valeant's cash from operations is enough to service its long-term debt obligations for the near future:

One reason for the rapid fall in the stock price this year appears to be a downgrade in the company's credit rating by S&P and Moody's. The rating agencies considered the decrease in revenue due to upcoming patent cliffs and high debt load as the reason for the downgrade.

We anticipate the cash from operations and divestitures as enough to pay the annual interest and mandatory amortization payable on its debt. Valeant had $1.2 billion in cash reserves at the end of Q1, 2017. Cash from operations was $954 million in Q1, 2017. Bausch and Lomb is a cash cow and is expected to continue to generate more than $4.5 billion annual revenue for next 10 years. It has 60% market share in India and 30% market share in China in contact lenses. Interest rate expense for 2017 is expected as $1.85 billion while mandatory amortization for 2017 is $260 million. As of the end of Q1, 2017, the company was in full compliance with all financial maintenance covenants related to its outstanding debt. The management has also guided that it will be in compliance with all financial covenants related to its debt and meet its debt service obligations for next 12 months.

Cash flow from profitable segments like Bausch and Lomb and newer products like Siliq, Relistor, etc. is expected to be enough to meet the long-term debt obligations. Of course, the company is expected to use the extra cash in next 2-3 years to pay off more long-term debt which may reduce annual interest payments further.

According to recent news, the company is also considering swapping some of the long-term debt for equity (which could have a dilutive impact) but would reduce the debt load faster. There is also a possibility of swapping some of the long-term debt for convertible bonds. Investors seem to be bullish on the debt-equity swap as apparent by the stock price surge in past 1-2 weeks. While a debt for equity swap could pressurize the EPS near-term, it will be positive for the company in the long-term. Moreover, a possible debt for equity swap reduces the chances that the equity is worth zero and reduces the probability of a bankruptcy filing.

As per a July 10 news release, Valeant paid another $811 million of its long-term debt using the proceeds from the sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals. The company has reduced its debt by more than $4.3 billion since Q1, 2016 and has paid all mandatory amortization through 2019. We don't anticipate Valeant to have any trouble paying its annual interest or meeting its other debt obligations.

DCF approach to valuing Valeant stock:

The table given below (click to enlarge) shows our revenue forecast for Valeant's segments and individual brands within these segments. We expect the Bausch & Lomb segment to grow at 1% annually. We expect peak $958 million Xifaxan sales in 2019 (at generic launch), and then 50% decrease in sales in 2020. Subsequently, we expect Xifaxan sales to go down by 10% per year. We expect peak $250 million revenue from Relistor in 2022.

In the diversified products segment, 62% of the products revenue will or has faced patent cliffs. Details of the future estimated revenue from these products is given in the table below.

Capital expenditure was input as $250 million per year (management's guidance for 2017 Capex is $25 million). We input no annual change in the net working capital. Management's 2017 depreciation guidance is $170 million and we input annual 1.9%x revenue depreciation in the similar range. Our calculations showed risk-adjusted NPV of operations=$39.24 billion (DCF model available to premium service subscribers).

Using the CAPM method, we calculated the weighted average cost of capital for Valeant=7.23% (using target debt/equity=11.5%, average for pharmaceuticals). In the DCF calculations, we input WACC=8%. The average cost of capital for pharmaceuticals is 7.72% as per Stern/Damodaran.

The fair value of the stock using this calculation is $32/share. NOLs were adjusted in the FCF calculation step.

Relative valuation approach to valuing Valeant stock:

The figure given above (from the Bloomberg terminal) shows the 5-year historical forward EV/EBITDA multiple for Valeant. We consider forward EV/EBITDA as a better measure for relative valuation for Valeant since it reflects purely the operating earnings. On the other hand, P/E ratio for Valeant is affected by the high debt load on the balance sheet (resulting in high annual interest).

Over last 5 years, Valeant's forward EV/EBITDA has ranged from 1.1x to 21.6x (at stock price peak in 2014). The mean forward EV/EBITDA is 11.7x.

To value Valeant's stock using this measure, we have used both analyst consensus 2018 and 2019 EBITDA estimates, as well as our own EBITDA estimates for 2018 and 2019. Using consensus forward EBITDA estimates, Valeant's stock could trade between $20 (base case, 11.7x EV/EBITDA) to $40 range (bull case, 21x EV/EBITDA). Our own EBITDA estimate is slightly lower than the consensus estimate.

For those who are believers in P/E ratio, Valeant's stock trades at a forward P/E of 4.6x which is below the 5-year historical mean of 10.4x. The upper end of the past 5-year forward P/E range is 18.6x.

Evidence of a turnaround, Improving operating margin:

(Data from Bloomberg terminal, click to enlarge image)

Valeant's operating margin declined over past several quarters till Q3, 2016 but has since shown signs of recovery. Operating margin was 10% in Q1, 2017 and consensus estimate is 32.9% for Q2, 2017. Operating income per share has also bottomed in Q3, 2016 and has been increasing over past 2 quarters. Once investors are convinced about lowered chances of equity going to zero, the stock price could also recover.

(Data from the Bloomberg terminal)

Insiders and institutions have bought the stock recently:

Paulson and Co. filed a 13-D in June and owns 21.8 million shares or 6.3% stake in the company. Mr. Paulson joined the Board of Directors. ValueAct Holdings, a well-known value institutional investor, owned about 18 million shares as of Q1, 2017 (worth $311.5 million). Other prominent institutional investors who opened a long position in Q1 include Deerfield Management and Point72 Asset Management. A director bought $278K of stock in May and earlier bought $108K of stock in March this year. In addition, several directors exercised stock options to acquire the common stock in May this year (as per SEC filings).

Near-term catalysts may continue to add momentum:

Valeant has several near-term catalysts (see image above) which could continue to add momentum to the stock price. SAN-300 is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits very late antigen-1. Results of a phase 2 trial in rheumatoid arthritis are expected soon. PDUFA date for Vyzulta is on August 24, 2017. Siliq is expected to be launched in the US in Q3, 2017.

Risks in this investment: While our calculations show that Valeant is expected to have enough cash flow to service its debt obligations, any change in debt covenants or decrease in operating cash flow cannot be fully excluded. If the company declares bankruptcy, equity holders may be wiped out. The company may not be able to find buyers for its divestitures and thus, may not succeed at its debt payment efforts. Newer products like Siliq may not gain our estimated market share. FDA may not approve the products with pending NDAs. If the company decides to sell Bausch and Lomb segment, this could pressurize future revenues. The company has several ongoing litigations. If the company misses its quarterly earnings estimates, its stock price may fall.

Disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.