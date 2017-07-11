Market Volatility Bulletin: Thoughts On Volatility Term Structure









S&P 500 (SPY) futures looked to trade inside a sleepy range through overnight trade, until the index was abruptly brought lower by what CNBC reports to be the following headline:

Source: CNBC





CNBC: 12:18PM EST





Meanwhile, Treasuries and FX trades quite mixed today; broadly speaking some major commodities groups are having a good session after receiving a drubbing on Friday and into Monday (we’re thinking silver - SLV - in particular here).







CNBC: Monday Close





What little action did occur yesterday was mostly in the morning. It has become quite typical of late for the S&P 500 to give up a lot of its gains in the last few minutes of trade. Certainly June 30th comes to mind, where the S&P dumped down about half a percent in a little under ten minutes to close out the quarter.









From the standpoint of known unknowns, Fedspeak dominates the calendar over the next few days. Beside the important standard weekly releases (EIA Petroleum Status, Jobless Claims), there are not too many big ticket items on the calendar from a data standpoint, with Friday being the very notable exception. In fact, Friday actually is quite important given the release of three separate items of notable interest. Given all the speeches from FED higher-ups this week, perhaps the CPI figure will take on particular importance. Of mention, historically dovish Fed members Charles and Evans and Lael Brainard each speak on Thursday as well, but we didn’t want the screenshot above to take too much space.



Perhaps of greater significance is the earnings calendar this week, which arguably really gets fired up on Friday with earnings releases from Citigroup (C, JP Morgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Our take is that the next three earnings quarters really matter in understanding whether the earnings lift we’ve seen since Q2 2016 truly has momentum, or do we just bump our heads again at or near the top in (GAAP) EPS that was put in 2014. Of particular interest is the trend in revenue per share for the broader indices, as well as at the sector level.



Today’s featured piece goes to a CNBC Trading Nation clip called Money is Rushing into ‘the Most Dangerous Trade in the World’



The clip warns that traders are courting a very dangerous and asymmetric trade from a daily perspective. Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management has this to say: "It's already had a massive runup because we've had very low volatility, but at this point, it's very likely that volatility is going to increase". Mr. Scholssberg speaks to shifting policy by central banks leading to sustainable increases in volatility.



The piece did not sit well with us from a mechanical standpoint. We think about the performance of XIV during the August 2015 period… the losses in the ETP were very real, but the product did not go to zero. This while the spot VIX increased from 10.5 to 53.3 in one week! Recall that none of these ETPs trade directly off spot VIX, but rather off a combination of VIX futures, which themselves are not quite as jumpy as the untradable spot index that they “follow”.



What we found perhaps most interesting from this piece was the following graphic from Macro Risk Advisors:





We do not believe that you should follow any one line of strategy or philosophy on a position based on one visual or article. That said, we can see about that traders are taking an increased interest in XIV relative to VXX. Add to this the gigantic short-VIX spec position in COT data, and it appears that the “short VIX” trade has gained immensely in popularity.



We personally believe that it is far more defensible as a stand-alone position to hold inverse-VIX positions such as XIV, as opposed to long-VIX positions such as VXX, TVIX, or UVXY. Still, we wonder about the fortitude and experience level of the people who trade these short-VIX positions. How concentrated a position do they carry? How many of them have rules for getting in, or more importantly out? It is impossible to generalize, and we have no intention here of painting all these traders and/or position holders of short vol products with a broad brush. But we do posit that the overall composition and experience level likely does matter and carry implications for the futures and even the equity indices themselves.



Thoughts on Volatility



The VIX began the overnight session trading towards the session’s low (at least so far), and then gradually picking up steam into the morning open. From there spot VIX has summarily plunged.

In spite of the fact that the S&P is tracking lower as we write this, the VIX has not budged much on net in morning trade.



Yes, we are aware that it has done some interesting things since hitting the morning’s lows:





The question - increasingly - becomes whether there is any sustainability to the moves. In our view, given how compressed realized vol has now gotten, VIX needs to see proof before it goes anyway. Prima facie evidence for this claim comes from the pick-up and immediate beatdown spot VIX encountered at the end of June:







At this point: why bother?



To our minds, this is why F1-F2 contango looks to be on the decline (shown below):

Once “everybody knows” how the story ends, where volatility longs can only briefly ‘rent’ a victory, while shorts ‘own’ the victory, then the rental rate should fall. It appears for the present to be doing just that.



With that, we’ll reopen a discussion that we first broached in Friday’s MVB:

Here we have highlighted F1-F2 contango alongside F4-F7 contango. It appears that this graph can really be broken into three "regimes".

Mid 2011 to perhaps September 2012: both curves rising

Sep 2012 to Feb 2016: both curves falling.

Feb2016 to present: F1-F2 having risen alongside F4-F7 for a time, but really having peaked near Brexit and the US elections, and now on the downswing; meanwhile F4-F7 is steadily moving higher.

This appears strange to us. Contango moving lower tends to indicate that longs are not willing to "pay up" for protection. What does it mean when VX longs are increasingly willing to pay for deep out VIX exposure, while simultaneously they are less willing to pay for exposure to the more day-to-day spikes that can and do occur?



This is what atom&humber had to say yesterday.

A&H captures a lot in this comment. We agree that initially out of the Financial Crisis, yes, markets likely did give too much consideration to volatility products. Even that claim, however, carries its issues.

Recall the Flash Crash of May 2010. Though short lived, it was a massive volatility event. Who’s to say at the time that there couldn’t or wouldn’t be several repeat performances?

Consider how global equities really dove starting in April 2010, falling quite sharply over the course of just a month or two on the original threat of Grexit or the removal of QE I. US equities certainly remained lower until August 2010, where Dr. Bernanke promised QE II, after which stocks of all stripes promptly rose about 20% over the course of a couple months.

Move forward to Q3 of 2011 - US small caps and international equities down about 35% over the course of maybe just six weeks. The near-ten-percent swoon coming off the recovery in April-June 2012; the very sharp decline when both President Obama and a Republican Congress were re-elected in November 2012.

Here’s what we’re getting at: realized volatility did not truly sustainably collapse in earnest until perhaps late June 2013, on the back of the famous ‘Taper Tantrum’.

Dates are tricky here; after all October 2014, August 2015, January 2016 all had their moments where vol really accelerated and held its own for more than just a couple days.

But we’d argue that the very low volatility became the order of the day beginning around the end of June 2013. One of our very favorite articles that discusses why this may be was written by Dr. Ben Hunt and can be read here. It’s a bit of a tricky read, but worthwhile in our opinion.

We are not claiming that Central Bank “hawkishness” must lead to devastation across markets and huge sustained gains in vol. But we are proponents of the doctrine that says that concerted central bank actions have created a narrative that has been construed as very antithetical to sustained volatility.

This is what we find interesting about the divergence in F1-F2 contango vs. F4-F7:

perhaps at the short end of the term structure, with volatility always getting punished within a matter of days and more frequently even just hours, longs are no longer willing to pay as much to hold a perpetually losing product. This particularly become the case say post-Brexit. As evidence here, consider that XIV has from bottom-to-top more than quadrupled from the Jan2016 low to the June 2017 high. As more shorts pile in and more longs throw up their hands in surrender, it makes sense to see contango fall to the lower end of its range

Perhaps - and this is just a theory here - contango at the long end is not tracking alongside the short end because traders sniff out that perhaps change is afoot. Call it central bank hawkishness, or less certainty on S&P earnings, or calendar effects, or whatever. The fact remains that maybe traders are seeing more scope for shifts along the entire curve, not just at the front end.

Conclusion

We’ll leave it there for now. Do you have a trade you’d like to see tracked for the next week or so? Tell us about it!

We look forward to your comments, and wish you well in your financial and personal endeavors.

