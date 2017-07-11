Kindred Biosciences: Up 100% YTD With Even Greater Potential In H2

Shareholder rights plan (poison pill) and increase to management compensation in termination without cause scenario are positive speculative developments especially after ZTS / Nexvet deal.

Epocat and other pipeline product updates could show pathway to hundreds of millions in revenue (implying market value in billions based on industry valuation multiples vs. ~$220 million today).

Management suggests significant interest from larger companies in partnering on KIN's atopic dermatitis pipeline drug which could yield value in excess of current market capitalization of the whole company.

Pipeline of more than 20 drugs, including several with more than $100 million annual revenue potential, not being reflected in current valuation.

Management confident the company's first two drugs will be approved in 2H 2017 (Zimeta and Mirataz) providing two positive catalysts.

Company Overview

Kindred Biosciece's (KIN) is a biotech company focused on developing drugs for animals. The company has two drugs that have successfully completed pivotal trials and are expected to be approved in 2017. KIN also has approximately 20 other drugs in its pipeline.

The stock has done well in 2017, up ~100%. But, the remainder of the year could generate even larger gains because of several potential positive catalysts, including 1) approval of first two drugs (zimeta and mirataz) 2) potential partnerships with larger players in the animal health space for its atopic dermatitis pipeline product and OUS regions for mirataz. These partnerships, atopic dermatitis in particular, could yield cash and milestone payments in excess of the current market cap of the whole company and 3) other pipeline updates described below

Atopic Dermatitis Opportunity

KIN Q1 earnings call CEO Dr. Richard Chin said the following about the atopic dermatitis market, "atopic dermatitis has become a high priority area for large veterinary companies and our marketing data indicate that the newly launch IL31 antibody (Zoetis product) for atopic dermatitis is growing exponentially... We believe we have excellent IP positioned in the IL31 antibody space. There are only two binding epitopes on IL31 and Zoetis has IP on one and we have IP on the other. Any other company that wants an IL31 antibody will need to come to us."

When pressed about the atopic dermatitis opportunity Dr. Chin continued, "almost every large veterinary company is very, very eager to enter the atopic dermatitis space, which is turning out to be a very large. And as far as we know, we are the only company with the clinical stage candidate in that space. So, if the economics are attractive enough, then we may partner earlier than we had planned."

Zoetis (ZTS) spent a considerable amount of time talking about the size of the market on its Q1 earnings call as well, "Overall, we continue to hear very positive feedback from our customers about Apoquel and Cytopoint (IL31). With the launch of additional promotional campaigns and DTC advertising we expect an acceleration of sales in the coming quarter. With the continued strong performance in the U.S. and the prospect for additional growth in international markets, we believe our global dermatology portfolio can grow to between $400 million and $500 million in the next three years."

It looks like several large players in the animal health space have expressed an interest in partnering with KIN on its atopic dermatitis candidates which address a market that could approach $500 million in three years with only a single current competitor (ZTS). The economic terms of a partnership for a drug with this type of potential are hard to predict. However, assuming the drug could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue total economic value to KIN (upfront payment, milestone payments, on going royalties) could easily eclipse the company's current market valuation.

As an example, Aratanta Therapeutics (PETX) partnered with Elanco (LLY) on its Galliprant drug as the company was confronting a potential issue with its debt levels. Galliprant represents a drug with $100 million+ annual revenue potential but in a less attractive commercial market than atopic dermatitis. PETX received $45 million upfront, $83 million of potential additional milestone payments and meaningful co-promotion fees / royalties. Any deal KIN signs for atopic dermatitis could represent a significant premium to the total value PETX received for Galliprant.

On its recent business update call the company suggested its recent acquisition of a Kansas City manufacturing plant opened up its atopic dermatitis partnership opportunities to include companies without drug manufacturing capabilities (HSKA, IDXX, distributors, other?). This development puts KIN in an even more advantageous position as it evaluates bids from potential partners.

KIN management suggested it expects to provide an update on its atopic dermatitis candidates by the end of the year and that the interest it has received could result in a partnership earlier than it originally planned. It seems reasonable a partnership could come as soon as the end of this year. Total economic value in excess of the Galliprant deal could finance the company to cash flow break even and would be significant relative to the company's current valuation.

Shareholder Rights Plan and Management Compensation Change

The company recently proposed two interesting matters for vote at the upcoming shareholder meeting, a "poison pill" and an increase to Denise Bevers, COO, compensation if she is terminated without cause.

Here is the language from the proxy:

"The Rights Agreement is designed to protect the Company’s stockholders from coercive or otherwise unfair proposals to acquire control of the Company by significantly diluting the ownership interest of any person who acquires at least 20% of our outstanding common stock...Approval of this Proposal No. 2 is intended to give our Board of Directors a meaningful opportunity to negotiate with third parties and take other steps in response to unsolicited acquisition proposals and other tactics"

The poison pill and increase in compensation are especially noteworthy following the recent ZTS acquisition of Nexvet (NVET) and as the company has been clear that big players in the space are reviewing several of the company's assets, including atopic dermatitis.

Mirataz and Zimeta 2017 Launch

Management held a business update call after the market closed on June 26th and reiterated its expectation the company's first two drugs, Mirataz and Zimeta, would be approved before the end of the year.

The company signed a commercial manufacturing agreement with Corden Pharma, its partner on Zimeta IV since the inception of the program. Management indicated the agreement represented a meaningful milestone on its pathway to launch. FDA updates and the approval/launch of Zimeta could be important catalysts for the stock in the coming months.

On the June 26 business update call management also reiterated its confidence in launching Mirataz by year end. The company's CEO said the following, "typically each technical section is submitted (to the FDA) and once they are approved then the company files a formal NADA which adds an additional 60 day to the review cycle.

The alternative is a non-rolling submission where there is no need to wait the additional 60 day period. You normally only take this path if you are highly confident in approval".

Dr. Chin suggested the company would be submitting a non-rolling submission for Mirataz by the end of the week and expressed some potential for the FDA to review the submission in less than the typical 180 days.

The company's first drugs hitting the market will represent a significant change from a development stage company to a commercial company and could attract new investor interest. The question now seems to be when, not if, this transition will take place.

End of Year Price Target

The finish to 2017 for KIN could represent a series of positive catalysts. I think the stock can get to $20+ by year end or early 2018 representing a market value of ~$500 million. KIN could have the following profile at 12/31/2017:

Two drugs on the market with conservative peak annual revenue estimates of ~$70 million ($20 share price or $500 million mkt cap represents just 7x these two drugs revs, within the range of industry valuations excluding any revenue from pipeline products)

~$100 million of cash on the balance sheet (estimated $65 current - $16 cash burn + potential $50 million+ atopic dertmatitis partnership upfront cash, using Galliprant as a comp)

Additional atopic dermatitis milestone opportunities that could exceed PETX ~$80 million for Galliprant, representing future non-dilutive financing

Cash on the balance sheet + potential milestone payments for between 3-8+ years at current cash burn (potentially enough to get to cash flow break even)

Upcoming pipeline updates on ~20 other drugs including epocat, KIND-014, KIND-15, zimeta oral, cancer in dogs, etc. representing hundreds of millions of additional annual potential revenues. Successful approvals could help to outline a pathway to $300 - $500 million of annual revenue which would imply a future per share price well north of $50 based on industry valuation multiples. Using the midpoint ($400 million), the $20 end of year price target represents a valuation multiple of 1.25x revenue which is significantly below industry valuation multiples.

Current Valuation and Balance Sheet

KIN is currently trading at a market valuation of ~$220 million. At the end of Q1 the company reported $68 million of cash on the balance sheet. KIN also announced on June 26 that it had completed its ATM authorization and spent $3.8 million on the acquisition of a 180,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility. These transactions plus the company's projected $30 million - $32 million burn rate should leave KIN with approximately $65 million at the end of June implying an enterprise value of ~$155 million.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.