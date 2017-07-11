Natural Gas And Grains Reacting To The Dome

What is the 'rim of fire" and why it will result in Midwest rains this week.

The first drought since 2012, which took some Ag commodities out of the doldrums, will result in one of the most interesting summers in many years for corn (CORN) and soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) prices.

I began discussing this two months ago, while the GRAIN ETF (JJG) was a buy back in May. Since then, prices are up about 14%.

I remember being a NY boy back in the 1980's, with "Tiny Tim" type hair; though I could not play the guitar to save my life, let alone the ukulele. I got in my broken down 1980 Hornet Hatchback and drove to my first job in the farm fields of Iowa with $20 in my pocket. I had no idea what the Midwest grain belt was. Years later after forecasting the weather for dozens of grain company and thousands of farmers, I guess I learned a trick of two about weather forecasting for Midwest corn and soybean crops. I also developed a dome on my head. I lost my hair? Was it the fertilizer in the rich Iowa corn fields I began to know and love, or just stress watching the commodity markets? Perhaps a combination of both, I suppose.

The 2nd number below the circle (dewpoint) represents the amount of moisture in the air. Any number above 60 is pretty saturated and afternoon or late night thunderstorms can pop up. More important rains mid-late week will create market craziness in the grain market. Rains pressure prices, but hot, dry weather later has a chance to create the first bull market in corn and soybeans in years.

While I have painted a potential hot summer, which is finally putting a floor in natural gas prices (UNG), big time rains will hit some key corn and soybean regions the next few days; probably more than most forecasters suggest. This is due to what we call high dew points (humidity) along a rim of fire. The potential exists for higher grain prices later on, but volatile action will be the rule for now. The biggest mover in grains has been the wheat market.

So "Let's tip toe through other Commodities." If you have been a bull in about 75% of commodities the last 6 months, you have not been aware of the increasing amount of U.S. shale production that has pressured energy markets (Crude Oil CO), and the rebound in global cocoa, (NIB) coffee ; (JO) and sugar (CANE) production that has pressured most soft commodities. A year or so ago, we had the biggest bull market in sugar in recent memory, brought on by El Nino. However, the Indian Monsoon has been fairly healthy and Brazil is expected to harvest a huge crop this year. We advised clients 6 months ago, that roughly 75% of the time after a strong El Nino, global sugar production rebounds sharply the following year. In addition, another decline in gasoline prices has promoted lower ethanol and therefore sugar prices.

Without a major production threat in Brazil, coffee has had little upside potential. I think the one potential bull market, other than corn and soybeans this summer could be in natural gas. The Eastern U.S. has not been hot yet, but extreme Midwest and Plains heat will begin to weaken injections in the weeks ahead.

Many forecasters were expecting a cool summer for Midwest grains a month or so ago. However, there are other climatic variables that are having much more of an impact on the growing drought in the N. Plains. Domes of hot, high pressure tend to feed on themselves when the soils are dry. All eyes in natural gas, corn, and soybeans will be watching if this big red heat dome moves east. We think we have most of the answers in the weeks ahead.

