AutoZone Is Now Out Of The Zone

Major changes are once again taking place in the auto parts business. A generation ago the distribution was focused more on getting parts from your local dealership. The big four players, AutoZone (AZO), Auto Parts (AAP), O'Reilly (ORLY), and Genuine Parts (GPC) were a possible source but they controlled less than a quarter of the parts market. Jump forward to today and the big four command approximately 40% of the parts market. The past 20 years have been wonderful to the large auto parts retailers. They leveraged their buying power into higher margins along with operating efficiency, and built barriers of entry for new competitors. The chart below is evidence of those golden years for Auto Zone (AZO).

Unfortunately for AutoZone, those days are over and a new model is necessary to compete and survive in the retail auto parts market. I believe AutoZone will survive but it will not thrive in this new market. This is due to the following reasons:

Easy growth is gone and it is going to be a battle to keep customers. AutoZone recently released their quarterly results for the period ending May 6, 2017. Investors were very disappointed since the results showed a drop in same-store sales of 0.8%. Creative accounting can mess with a lot of quarterly numbers such as net income and earnings per share. One figure that is given much more weight by analysts than other figures is top line sales since it cannot be creatively fixed. If sales are down it will easily show up in quarterly reports. It used to be that retail stores had knowledgeable staff that were very helpful with advice and know how. But today, while there are still some very knowledgeable retail workers, the vast majority of stores have focused on the bottom line. This means trained and experienced workers are out and low wage order takers are in. It reminds me of Radio Shack in the early 80's vs. a few years ago. I could go into a Radio Shack back then and learn things from the sales people while a few years ago they only wanted to ask about my cell phone and zip code. Radio Shack used to be a superstar retailer and has now disappeared. I fear that AutoZone is following the same path and what worked in the past is going to hurt them in the future. A new model with lower margins is coming to the auto parts world. Carl Icahn, billionaire investor and businessman, recently announced he is acquiring Precision Auto Care. He has a goal of owning thousands of auto repair shops who will then use his AutoPlus distributor instead of any of the big four auto part chains. Margins of 50%, currently the approximate margin at AutoZone, are history. The steady growth and profits in the auto parts sector brought about disruptive forces that are seeking market share at the expense of margins. If this sounds familiar it's because it is. Amazon has been doing it for years and putting pressure on retailers to adapt or fold. And since I brought up Amazon, sources known to the New York Post claim that Amazon might partner with Icahn on this venture. Millennials are much less interested in even owning a car let alone DIY repairs. AAA did a study and found that from 2007-2011; millennials aged 18-34 bought 30% fewer cars. It was not just due to a poor economy either since only half even get a driver's license before the age of 18. Pep Boys, now owned by Carl Icahn, reported poor earnings in September 2014 due to the do-it-yourself (DIY) auto repair sector decreasing.

Don't look at AutoZone as a company now in an attractive price range. It may look appealing from the rear view mirror but looking ahead is nothing but potholes. Take the recent sell-off as a warning sign of things to come. Even if AutoZone does everything right, it is still dealing with a shrinking sector, more competition, and lower profit margins. It was a great ride while it lasted but now is the time to switch lanes and take the first exit.

