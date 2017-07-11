Arbitrage Exists! Review Of Our Best Strategies Posted On SA And An Invitation To Join Us

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Trade With Beta, a new Marketplace service by Arbitrage Trader).

We are proud to invite you to our brand new Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha, Trade With Beta. In the following article, you will have an opportunity to take a look at some of our most successful strategies posted here on the site. We do not only seek alpha, but...

...Trade With Beta

The goal of our Marketplace service is to create and sustain a community of traders and investors who will cooperate in finding market inefficiencies and discuss the practical aspect of executing arbitrage trades. Volatility is our best friend and market panic does not scare us at all. On the contrary, there is hysteria in the market once in a blue moon, so another aspect of the service is to have a well defined strategy for stable income in less volatile times by spotting the best income yielders for our portfolio and constantly switching from overvalued to undervalued picks.

What do we offer:

Arbitrage pair trades in preferred stocks, baby bonds, closed end funds and common stocks



Income portfolio of bonds and preferred stocks for the income investor; overvalued preferred stocks to short for hedge; a trading portfolio with the best short-term plays

Arbitrage portfolio of pair trades, which is the gold mine in our service in times of increased market volatility

Portfolio of closed end funds that are actively managed based on deviations from NAV

Regular reports on preferred stocks, baby bonds and closed end funds

Analysis of preferred stock IPOs and baby bonds, before their release on NYSE

Chat room for meaningful and constructive discussions

Why you should subscribe

Trade With Beta has the best database for fixed-income securities in the sector. What's more, our team will discover market inefficiencies and present them to you before everyone else. We will provide you ideas for pair trades backed by fundamental and statistical data. In addition we will spot the best dividend yielders and we always have a reaction for hedge. All of our strategies are delta neutral, and directional risk is our biggest enemy.

And right now, we are offering a free two-week trial, so you can try Trade With Beta and see how you like it at no charge.

What is arbitrage, and an example of our most successful strategies

Simply put, arbitrage is utilizing the markets' inefficiency. The textbook definition explains arbitrage as simultaneously buying a security in one market and selling it at higher price in another market, but unfortunately this particular case is almost impossible to execute by we retail traders. Nevertheless the arbitrage opportunities extend far beyond the case above, but rather than looking for one security in two markets, looking for two sibling securities in one market.

The most appealing advantage of arbitrage trades is the way risk is handled, but one must have in mind the transaction costs in order to successfully make the trade.

The types of arbitrage we have encountered and posted on Seeking Alpha are between:

Preferred Stock vs. another Preferred Stock

This is a case of a straightforward, pure arbitrage opportunity. There are two securities, CMRE-D and CMRE-B, that are identical. They have a nominal yield spread of 1%, but they traded almost at the same price.

We expected the current yield spread between them to narrow to its average of 0.66%. This is illustrated with the table above. The expected profit from the trade was 2%, and it was achieved in 4 days from the date of the trade initiation.

For more information please see the article.

Preferred Stock vs. Baby Bond

Another example of a very simple trade: At one side of the trade there was SSWN, a senior note, with an yield to maturity of 10.34%, and on the other side there was preferred stock junior in ranking with no stated maturity. The logic is pretty straightforward: we buy a less risky security with higher yield and we short a security with more risk and less yield.

The numbers speak for themselves. In less than 3 months, SSWN appreciated 7%, while SSW-E depreciated 20%. Please see graph below:

For more information please see the article.

Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock

There was 80% rally in the common stock and the preferred stocks missed it. The usual relation between a distressed company's common stock and its preferred stock is as simple as a linear regression model, and every deviation that undervalues the preferred stock can be used as an arbitrage trade.

For every 100 shares long NM-H, we shorted 514 shares in NM. This resulted in 30% capital gain in less than 4 months and 100% capital gain in an year.

For more information please see the article.

Bond vs. Common Stock

We found a bond that is priced poorly in comparison with the preferred stock and the common stock. Bond is always fundamentally and practically safer than a common stock.

The logic behind the trade is that in the worst case scenario, both the common stock and the secure bonds will drop to $0, therefore we only bear the risk of the transaction cost. As a matter of fact, this event did not occur and at some point, the pair trade was earning 400% of the initial dollar value.

For more information please see the article.

Two closed end funds.

The two closed end funds are identical. PMF had its dividend cut, but PZC did not. PMF's NAV traded at 5% premium, while PZC's NAV traded at 22% premium. This is an obvious case of market inefficiency.

In two months' time, the expected dividend cut occurred and profit was realized in both portfolios.

For more information, please see the article.

Closed end fund vs. NAV

HYT is a closed end fund where NAV has 99% correlation and 0.56% standard deviation with HYG. Therefore we can substitute HYG with the fund's NAV if we short the correct dollar amount.

Please see data below. It illustrates that the HYT value appreciated more exponentially compared to its NAV.

For more information please see the article.

Traditional convertible stock vs. common stock

By definition and logic, the convertible stock has to trade at a certain ratio compared to the common stock. When it deviates, the arbitrage appears.

For every 100 shares CHK-D long, we shorted 550 shares CHK, and in 4 months' time, almost 100% profit of the dollar value was earned.

For more information please see the article.

Transaction Costs

"Know your enemy" Sun Tzu - Art of War

This saying might be a cliche, but it is quite appropriate because when you are exploring arbitrage opportunities the transaction costs must be carefully considered. They can diminish the profit significantly, especially when it comes to borrow fees.

Conclusion

Arbitrage is not what it used to be in the past. The world is changing and one has to come up with new models every day. The one thing that does not change is basic fundamental logic. 8% yield will continue to be higher than 7%. In Trade With Beta, we will always switch to the better one.

For more information and a more detailed explanation of our strategies please check the video below:

Trade With Beta The Beginning

Save

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.