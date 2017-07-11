IBM Has Room To Grow: A Fundamental Analysis

In my previous article on IBM (IBM), I explained how blockchain could help the company effect a turnaround in the coming years. Overall, it can be summarized by the statement from the IDC report:

Given the low level of blockchain maturity in general, as well as specific IBM blockchain projects (more on these in the succeeding sections) being in their initial stages, it is too early to assess revenue from specific solutions. However, given the traction that IBM's cloud-as-a-service offering seems to be getting with over 400 client engagements, blockchain has the potential to become one of the fastest-growing sources of revenue starting in 2017, when many of the first IBM enterprise applications are scheduled to roll out.

In this article, I would like to analyze IBM from the financial standpoint.

Analyzing market comparables

First of all, it can be helpful to analyze IBM stock using comparative analysis. Overall, the stock looks very attractive in terms of forward P/E, which is a very reasonable 11, EV/EBITDA (10), and price/sales. It can be seen these indicators are almost the lowest in comparison with peers. However, what draws attention is a very high PEG ratio. This means the company is valued very high taking into account its earnings growth. Hence, the company has suffered declining revenues over the last five years, which coupled with declining margins led to sharp decreases in earnings.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

At the same time, the situation can change in the near future. Thus, already in Q1 2017, IBM has demonstrated just a 3% revenue decline YoY, with cloud offerings up 35%. Moreover, cloud as a service business, which is the basis for the blockchain offerings, increased by a hefty 60%.

With over $14.5 billion in cloud revenue over the last 12 months, we’re the global leader in enterprise cloud. We play an important role in running the critical processes of the largest enterprises. And so it's not surprising that each of the 10 largest global banks, nine of the top 10 retailers and eight of the top 10 airlines, are now IBM cloud-as-a-service customers.

(Source: Earnings Call Transcript)

DCF analysis

To strengthen the analysis, I use discount cash flow model to value the company.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 0.8%, with a 2% decline in 2017 and 0% growth in 2018. The numbers comply with the average analysts' expectations provided by Yahoo Finance.

The growth from 2019 to 2021 is expected to increase from 1% to 3%. I expressed my reasoning for this in the previous article. In short, the company’s efforts in the blockchain market based on a growing cloud business can help IBM grow revenues.

2. EBITDA margin will start increasing in 2019 from 22% to 26%. This is because the cloud business and the services built on the cloud are likely to improve the company’s margins.

3. The growth of gross PP&E will reflect a moderate increase in revenues, with a 2% increase in 2019 and a 4% increase in 2020 and 2021.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

4. The effective tax rate is estimated to grow over the horizon period of five years from the current 16% to a more conservative level of 24% by the end of 2021.

5. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.8%. The cost of equity capital (10.9%) is calculated using CAPM, with 0.97 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 9.5%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $172.6 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will stay at the level of 10 by the end of the horizon period (2021). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $181.8. Under the pessimistic scenario (9x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $157.9 billion or $166.2 per share, representing about 8% upside potential for the stock.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $174-189.5, which represents 13-24% upside potential. This valuation represents the scenario under which the company returns to growth in 2019.

At the same time, even if the company will show zero growth in revenue over the horizon period, with a 2% decline in 2017, the price range is $163.9-178.6, which is also higher than the current price of the stock.

DDM analysis

In addition, I use a dividend discount model to value the stock.

The assumptions are the following:

1. The annual growth rate of dividends will be 12%, which is the three-year average growth.

2. The terminal cost of equity is 10%, terminal growth is 3%, and the payout ratio will increase from 43% to 50%.

3. The cost of equity is 10.9%, which was calculated in the previous section.

As a result, the model shows a fair price of the stock is $169.2, which complies with the pessimistic scenario of the DCF model. Therefore, the DDM model also shows IBM stock is undervalued.

Conclusion

Overall, IBM has shown declining revenues over the last few years, which resulted in a stagnated share price. However, the company’s business is likely to return to growth as many initiatives like cloud and blockchain can become sound sources of revenue.

The comparative analysis shows the stock can be currently undervalued, as IBM’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are lower than those of the peers. The DCF model demonstrates the fair price range for the stock is $174-189.5, with a $166.2 target under the pessimistic scenario. The DDM model shows the fair price for the stock is $169.2. Therefore, IBM stock provides a sound margin of safety for investors who want a position in the stock.