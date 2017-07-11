Up In Smoke: Why Recreational Marijuana's Days Are Numbered

Although some states have amended their own laws to loosen restrictions on the recreational use of marijuana, it is still illegal under federal law.

Already struggling, pot stocks stand at the edge of the abyss. A change in political fortunes has brought with it a Republican president with the power and the predisposition to end federal tolerance of recreational marijuana use. Some marijuana producers may be able to pivot to the production and distribution of medical marijuana, but many more will not. Many of these companies will lose substantial value as engaging in their core business (which is already illegal) becomes an actionable offense.

The following article briefly outlines the legal foundation supporting this assertion and discusses some likely reactions within the industry.



Legal background

The Controlled Substances Act is federal law that prohibits all use of marijuana. However, for years U.S. presidents have directed the Justice Department not to prosecute the use of medical marijuana. This allowed states to amend their own laws to permit the use of medical marijuana.

Under the Obama administration, the executive branch again exercised this discretion and directed the Justice Department not to prosecute most recreational use of marijuana. Individual states were again afforded the opportunity to alter their laws, this time to allow the recreational use of marijuana. However, at any time, the executive branch has the authority to direct the Justice Department to once again strictly enforce federal drug laws.

The Trump administration has thus far declined to alter Obama-era marijuana policy. However, in February, Press Secretary Sean Spicer implied that the federal government would renew enforcement of federal drug laws regarding marijuana for recreational use. It is unclear when this change will take place or to what extent, although it seems unlikely that the Trump administration will go so far as to prosecute the use of medical marijuana.

What happens now

If Trump ends federal tolerance of recreational marijuana use, companies within the industry will most likely: (1) attempt to transition to the production and provision of medical marijuana, (2) lobby Congress to change federal drug laws to exclude recreational marijuana use, and (3) conserve resources and capital until a more favorable political power controls the executive branch.

First, industry participants will attempt to transition to the production and provision of medical marijuana. For example, consultation firms such as AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQX:ACAN) and Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MDCL) may pivot to focus completely on providing these services to growers of medicinal marijuana. However, the medicinal marijuana market is not large enough to support such an influx. In March this year, marijuana sales in Colorado amounted to $132 million. Of that $132 million, however, medical cannabis only accounted for $38.4 million. Further, this space is already occupied by other companies which are already focused exclusively on medicinal marijuana such as Nemus Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:NMUS).

Second, marijuana companies will lobby Congress to pass favorable legislation excluding recreational marijuana use from current federal drug laws. Every year, representatives present legislation in Congress to alter the application of the Controlled Substances Act to exclude marijuana. For example, in 2015, the State Marijuana And Regulatory Tolerance Enforcement Act was introduced to make "the Controlled Substances Act inapplicable with respect to marijuana in States that have legalized marijuana." However, this legislation ultimately did not receive the necessary support to become law. Similarly, the most recent legislation introduced is unlikely to succeed in the current Republican-led Congress.

A final probable result of enhanced enforcement of federal drug laws in the near future is the creation of a cyclical industry. Conservative opposition may force some companies and individuals into hibernation, but when the political tides turn these same groups will resurface. The cycle will repeat itself. However, if public support for recreational marijuana continues to grow, it is likely that eventually: (1) Congress will amend drug laws to allow its use, or (2) the executive branch will no longer enforce federal drug laws relating to recreational marijuana use, regardless of the political party in power.

In conclusion, while marijuana stocks may eventually present a relatively safe and compelling investment opportunity, now is not that time. For now, interested investors should watch for presidential statements indicating changing tolerance levels for recreational marijuana use.



