Collectors Universe Is On Sale

July 10th is the much-vaunted “Prime Day” where Amazon (AMZN) prepares to destroy the retail world. While I only ended up with an Echo, I also ended up with a starter position in Collectors Universe (CLCT). The stock fell about 6.5% without an explicit news event, and I think shares look reasonably attractive. Let’s take a look at performance, valuation, and what I think returns can look like from current levels.

Q3 Results – Slower Growth but still Solid

I covered Q2 extensively, but, unfortunately, I have not yet reviewed Q3 for Seeking Alpha, which I will discuss briefly here.

After Q2 was marked by a substantial increase in revenue from CLCT’s new Chinese operations that drove total revenue up 41% y/y, Q3 saw a slight y/y decline in China. As a result, total revenue grew only 7%. However, with the OUS business virtually flat, I think the 7% increase in Q3 sales that was driven exclusively by the United States was relatively impressive. Revenue was a quarterly record of $18.6 million driven by a 7% y/y increase in coins and an 11% y/y increase in cards and autographs.

The most interesting insight into Q3 revenue was undoubtedly China. Although the company anticipates the business to grow over time, the quarterly revenue timing could be hard to predict. Ultimately, this could translate into more quarterly volatility, but as long as the long-term story remains intact, I do not care.

Operating income was also up 7% y/y, though, if we adjust for last year’s non-cash benefit of $0.7 million, operating income actually increased 27% y/y as the firm benefited greatly from operating leverage.

In Q3, EPS increased to $0.35 per share, driving YTD EPS of $0.87, an increase of nearly 32%. Even if EPS is flat y/y in Q4, earnings per share for FY17 will come in at $1.19 per share, which would represent an increase of ~34% y/y. While this would not appear to cover the dividend of $1.40 per share, I anticipate the cash burn for FY17 will be close to $2-3 million, as opposed to the $5.3 million cash burn in FY16. Recall, that cash flow is mostly a timing issue, and if you look at the annual free cash flow since 2013, the dividend coverage isn’t as bad as an EPS/DPS ratio would appear.

2016 2015 2014 2013 Cash from Operating Activities $8.7 $10.6 $12.1 $9.1 Capital Expenditures $2.1 $1.3 $1.4 $1.1 FCF $6.7 $9.3 $10.7 $7.9 Total Cash Dividends Paid $12.0 $11.4 $10.7 $10.8 FCF Coverage 56% 82% 100% 74%

Valuation

Based on a modest projection of Q4 EPS growth of 6%, I believe shares are currently trading at about 19.7x FY17 earnings. With FCF generating capabilities of around $10M, shares are trading at a similar ~19-21x FCF. While these metrics are certainly not cheap, I think they represent a reasonable price for a company with a solid moat, decent incremental returns available for global expansion, and strong underlying growth in its core business.

Per my previous note, I continue to have a DCF value of $27-32 per share. At the low end, this implies a discount of 12%. Couple that margin of safety with a 5.9% yield, and I believe Collectors Universe can return nearly 18% over the next year.

