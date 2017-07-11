BMW And GE Invest In Xometry On-Demand Manufacturing Platform

The deal is a continuation of BMW's and GE's ongoing aggressive investment in new technologies and business models that may improve or disrupt their operations.

Xometry is developing an on-demand, custom part manufacturing platform that connects manufacturers and suppliers of custom components.

Strategic investors BMW i Ventures (OTCPK:BMWYY) and GE Ventures (GE) have invested in manufacturing technology company Xometry’s $15 million funding round.

Xometry is developing a machine learning-based software system that provides manufacturers with an on-demand capability to source and acquire custom parts.

BMW and GE stand to gain increased insight into new manufacturing models and technologies as a result of the deal.

Investee Company

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Xometry was founded in 2013 to create a network of custom manufacturing providers of custom parts for CNC machining, 3D printing, urethane, casting, and sheet metal applications.

Management is headed by CEO Randy Altschuler, who has been with the company since 2013 and was previously co-founder and chairman of CloudBlue Technologies.

Below is a brief sample video about its instant quote service:

(Source: Xometry)

Customers include NASA, Toyota (TM), Medtronic (MDT), the U.S. Army and Caterpillar (CAT).

Investors in the current $15 million round were led by new investor BMW i Ventures, and included previous strategic investor GE Ventures and venture capital firm Highland Capital Partners (Sean Dalton).

Investment Terms and Rationale

Valuation of the current investment round was not disclosed by the participants. Xometry has raised $38 million in financing to-date and is using the funding to expand its network and manufacturing capacity.

Both BMW and GE are existing customers of Xometry’s platform, which GE’s Managing Director of Advanced Manufacturing Ralph Taylor-Smith says ‘is being deployed across GE business unites to deliver high quality parts to a number of industries.’

The benefits to manufacturing companies of being able to quickly source customized parts are numerous and include reducing time to market for new products, increasing the number of potential suppliers which improves purchasing options, and discovering new capabilities in custom product enhancements.

BMW has been increasingly active in investing in new technology companies in its core focus areas of manufacturing, transportation, and electronics, as the Excel spreadsheet listing of investments since 2015 shows below:

(Source: VentureDeal)

GE Ventures has been even more active and perhaps less focused than BMW due to its much broader scope of operations, investing in 77 deals since the beginning of 2015:

(Source: VentureDeal)

So, what kind of benefits do companies like BMW and GE gain from investing in startups such as Xometry, rather than just being satisfied customers?

First, they get inside information on how the new technology is being used by other manufacturers, providing insights into innovative use-cases that can be applied to their operations.

Second, they stay abreast of trends in technology development that can potentially disrupt their existing business models and go-to-market capabilities.

Third, they obtain an inside track into potentially acquiring the startup company if they want to bring the capability in-house or deny their competitors the ability to secure the proprietary technologies for their use.

So, deals like these can make sense for corporate investors on numerous levels that may affect their business and operating models.

In general, corporates are increasingly looking to invest in startups with potentially disruptive technologies, as they struggle to remain relevant to the next generation of consumers and users who demand greater technological advances.

I would look for continued investments by large corporate entities based on the breadth of their operations.

