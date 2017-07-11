Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Take Advantage Of Growing Demand For New Infrastructure

Demand for infrastructure has remained strong. Given the long timeline of these projects, I recommend investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for those who want long-term secure cash flow.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently offers investors an impressive dividend yield of more than 4.3%. The company is committed to continuing growth of its dividend.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is a $15 billion investment fund that has watched its stock price almost double since early-2016. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that engages in the acquisition and management of infrastructure around the world. As we will see in this article, the overall growth of the infrastructure markets and the long-term cash flow that it provides make Brookfield Infrastructure Partners an impressive investment at the present time.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was founded in 2008 during a bottom in the overall stock market. The company operates under Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) which retains a 30% ownership stake in the company, currently worth almost $5 billion. The company serves a worldwide market. However, as we will see throughout this article, the company has significant growth potential across the world.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1Q Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, including a discussion of the company's recent stock price performance, let's continue by discussing the company's 1Q highlights.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1Q 2017 Cash Flow - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had $0.26 billion of funds from operations in 1Q 2017, amounting to $0.71 per unit. This comes out to $2.84 annually giving Brookfield Energy Partners a market cap/FFO ratio of just under 15. The company used this FFO per share to pay a $0.435/share distribution, equivalent to roughly 60% of the company's FFO and giving the company an annualized dividend just over 4%. Even as interest rates increase in the current environment, that is a strong dividend.

The company has total assets of $22.3 billion up roughly 5% over the past three months. At the same time, the company's partnership capital has stopped some while the company's corporate borrowing has increased by almost $0.7 billion. The company has continued to pay out investors a respectable dividend of more than 4% with a payout ratio of just 74%. At the same time, the company has increased its dividend by more than 10% in the past three months.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Operational Overview - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Looking further at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1Q 2017 highlights, we see that the company deployed $0.2 billion in gross capital expenditures in 1Q with 40% in utilities and 45% in transportation. The company also managed to add $0.18 billion to its capital investment backlog leaving $2.3 billion in capital to be commissioned for the next 2-3 years. The company's present assets are experiencing revenue increases which combined with existing assets will help profits.

The company recently completed the transaction of a 90% stake in Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A. for $5.2 billion before the end of the quarter. The company's share of this was $1.6 billion in expenses and another $1.3 billion due in the next five years. The company has also continued to progress towards a controlling interest in Indian telecommunication infrastructure, which it expects to close in the next year.

On top of all of this, the company maintains low debt expenses and total liquidity of $3.1 billion. The company's impressive capital expenditures, new acquisitions, and strong financial position, help show how the company has strong potential going forward despite its recent price performance.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Financial Overview

Now that we discussed Brookfield Infrastructure Partners first quarter results, including the company's cash flow, finances, and growth projects, it is time to continue with a financial overview of the company.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividends - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

The main reason investors invest in a company like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is for the dividend that the company produces. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' dividend yield for the year is 4.31%, a respectable but not great dividend in the present market environment. However, the company's dividend has almost tripled from just $0.59 per share in 2008, roughly a decade ago. More importantly, the jumps haven't been instantaneous. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has continued to maintain double-digit increases since 2011.

The company's goal is to pay a sustainable long-term distribution while retaining sufficient liquidity for future growth expenditures. The company believes that a payout ratio of 60-70% is appropriate and should both leave it with sufficient capital while maximizing profits. More importantly, the company is targeting a 5-9% annual distribution growth which should allow it to double its dividend every decade. That means investors who hold the stock for 20 years will have a 17.2% yield on cost at that point.

Another important thing to look at is since the inception of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' partnership in 2008, the company has managed a 12% compound annual growth rate. Keeping a higher growth rate should result in even faster dividend growth.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Operational Overview - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' overall financial position comes out to roughly $14.23 billion of assets compared to $14.22 billion of assets at year-end 2016. The company's total debt is $7.9 billion which has increased over the past quarter. That slight increase in debt load was used to fuel the company's growth. The company's partnership capital has decreased slightly. However, the company still has strong growth potential going forward.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Liquidity - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Financially, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had $4.1 billion in liquidity as of 1Q 2017 up from $3.9 billion at year-end 2016. The company's cash pile has grown significantly over the past quarter after draws against the company's corporate credit facility. This might point towards an upcoming acquisition that the company plans to use this cash for. However, overall, we can see Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' impressive $4.1 billion liquidity not only keeps it well funded for the future but also puts it in the position to make an acquisition should it choose to.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Financing - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Overall, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners finances its assets with debt that has long-term maturities to maximize profits. The company has roughly $1.2 billion due in 2017. However, the company will be able to easily refinance this or pay it out depending on what it wants. The company, as we saw above, has the liquidity to cover the majority of its upcoming debt requirements. The company's $4.1 billion can cover all of its debt requirements until 2021 or onwards.

Past 2021, the company has $5.1 billion debt due with a long-term debt repayment plan. The company can continue pushing back refinancing and pay some every year from its cash flow. As we can see here, the company has the finances to continue additional growth every year. This growth should result in the company's cash flow and therefore its dividends being able to continue to increase.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Operational Details

Now that we have a detailed discussion of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' first quarter results along with a detailed discussion of the company's financials and debt maturity schedule, it is now time to finish up by looking at the details of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' operations.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Backlog and Rate Base - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a total capital backlog at the end of 1Q 2017 of $1.1 billion up from $0.8 billion a year ago. That is an impressive increase in the company's capital backlog that should result in additional projects in the future. The company's projects include new transmission lines and new smart meter installations along with new UK, Brazilian, and Chilean electricity transmission lines. These are assets that should provide the company with long-term profitable cash flow for decades to come.

The company has also managed to increase its rate base from year end, although it has declined partially over the past year. A company's rate base is defined as the portion of assets it has that guarantee to a specific rate of return. These assets are important to the company's cash flow and its long-term profitable operations. These long-term operations should allow the company to support its continued dividend increases, so it is very important to see this grow.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Capital Backlog - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

The company's transport operations have grown significantly as the total capital to be commissioned has grown by almost 50% over the past year. The company is working to modernize its assets, which should increase its free cash flow from its already impressive present value of $123 million. Already the company's free cash flow increased from $94 million in the previous year to $123 million presently. Should it continue to increase, that will support the company's dividend.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Capital Backlog (cont.) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' energy operations have a total capital to be commissioned of $0.20 billion down from $0.23 billion last year. That is a modest decrease as the company has remained focused to expanding its energy operations. Personally, I would like to see some company put some additional cash into its energy business. The energy business is a growing industry, and the company has the cash to achieve double-digit long-term cash flows in this business.

Infrastructure Market Growth

Now that we have already discussed the rest of the company in detail, I want to finish up by discussing the growth of the overall infrastructure markets that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners invests in.

Emerging Market Investments - Bank of America

According to Bank of America's Merrill Lynch operating sub-business, emerging markets are growing into large investors. The bank anticipates that they will invest an astounding $6 trillion over the next three years, with 23% of this in energy and power, 32% in transportation and logistics, 27% in water and environment, and 5% in construction. All of these are industries that require significant infrastructure and often have infrastructure that lasts for decades.

This shows an enormous market ripe for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' spending. This means that the company will have ample opportunity to find new projects, projects that will provide its investors with long-term steady cash flow.

Infrastructure Spending - Wall Street Journal

And, this is not a phenomenon unique to developing countries. Advanced economies still spend roughly 3% of their GDP on infrastructure which amounts to trillions of dollars every year in new infrastructure spending. As the Wall Street Journal itself says, building infrastructure is a popular way to try and juice economies. After incidents like Flint, Michigan, U.S. president, Donald Trump has announced his plans for a $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill. This should support the blue collar jobs that make a significant portion of his voter base and help repair the U.S.'s crumbling infrastructure.

Given the beauty of the American business environment and its reliability, this should provide another region for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to operate. Most importantly, for its dividend and investors, these infrastructure contracts often come with guaranteed minimum profits and growths to accommodate for inflation. This shows how, overall, the world is departing on an infrastructure spending that should leave Brookfield Infrastructure Partners with ample projects to choose from. This, combined with the company's impressive dividend, makes it a strong investment at the present time.

Conclusion

As we can see here, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a well-distributed business that it is working to achieve long-term cash flow from. The company is focused on growth in all segments of this business, that should enable it to continue to increase dividends at its target 5-9%. That will provide investors with a continued growth in cash flow for the long term. The company's dividends could quadruple in the next two decades for an investor today.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners also has impressive liquidity at present with an astounding $4.1 billion in liquidity equivalent to almost a third of the company's market cap. This liquidity, especially after the company's recent NTS acquisition, should allow the company to make additional acquisitions going forward. As we have seen throughout this article, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' combination of impressive assets, growth potential, and strong growing dividend yield makes it a strong investment at the present time.

