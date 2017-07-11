Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Investor Presentation - SlideshowJul.11.17 | About: Barrett Business (BBSI) The following slide deck was published by Barrett Business Services, Inc. in conjunction with this event. 122 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Services, Staffing & Outsourcing Services, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts