ETF Trends: U.S. Sectors And Groups - 7/11/17

Semiconductors highlight this week's list of best performing ETFs that we track, up about 4.5% this week after seeing almost a 4% decrease last week. The rest of our best performers are filled out mostly by countries, most notably Mexico, India, and Latin America. Oil's struggles continue, with these struggles even larger in magnitude when compared to recent sessions. Other notable underpeformers are Retail, Energy, and Real Estate.

Thanks for reading the article. Follow our account to get our articles as soon as they're posted to Seeking Alpha. To get our full newsletter, sign up for Bespoke Newsletter PRO. Subscribers to that service get access to Bespoke's model stock portfolios, actionable data-driven insights, and in-depth analysis of everything that drives the markets, among other things.