Gold: A Major Decline On The Horizon?

The ECB is unlikely to be able to follow through with tapering because of a downturn in emerging markets. This collapse of hawkish ECB policy is positive for the USD versus the highly weighted Euro.

In general, I am optimistic on the U.S. economy (SPY) and agree with the Fed's preemptive approach to inflation. Household debt to income ratios have declined and net worth is very high. This bodes well for continued expansion of credit into the economy while facing rising rates (TBT)(TLT)(TTT)(TMV). Home prices are fairly elevated (ITB) and industrial production has recovered. The labor market is achieving solid job gains for the last several years. Wages are muted, but expected to rise. Money supply growth and credit growth have recovered significantly since the Financial Crisis.

As the fed has raised the Federal Funds rates, it has failed to tighten financial conditions as described by Treasury yields, USD value (UUP), and asset prices. This will likely be corrected as the Fed exceeds market based interest rate expectations and tightens quicker than priced in. The market is doubting the Fed's resolve and the impact of monetary policy adjustments in the U.S. on financial markets.

The Taper Tantrum 2.0 risk is real. The Fed is likely to look through turbulence in financial markets and emerging markets (EEM). The Fed will focus on the data and if it performs, the Fed will look after its own house and it's dual objective of full employment and price stability. Job gains are running at an unsustainably high level and in my opinion, the unemployment rate is below the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment. Allowing the labor market to overheat would ironically hurt the jobs market in the long run because of restrictive policy in response to labor push inflation. The Phillips curve effects will return. If the Fed waits for the eyes of inflation as some, such as Larry Summers and Ray Dalio suggest, it would risk an inflationary overshoot and an early 1980's Volcker-type recession. The Fed is very aware of this risk and that is why their approach is preemptive.

I've written about and researched China (FXI) extensively and I believe at a minimum a slow decline is going to happen if not, an all out hard-landing. The Fed's balance sheet strategy, higher treasury yields, lower commodity prices and an appreciating U.S. dollar are going to deepen the problems China faces such as overly high corporate and U.S. dollar denominated debt, capital outflows associated with speculative pressure on the yuan, non-performing loans, and slowing growth. As China conditions deteriorate, its economy's effect on demand for commodities will push oil (USO), metals (FCX) and the general commodity sector lower. This will spill over into resource based economies such as Brazil (EWZ), Canada, Australia, Russia (RSX) and others. I think, though, the U.S. economy is rather insulated and incredibly resilient to emerging market headwinds.

The U.S. dollar DXY index is likely to move higher in my view because of the return of divergent monetary policies. The key point is, markets are overestimating the ECB's hawkish-ness and underestimating the Fed's. The ECB is an inflation targeting central bank and Eurozone inflation is currently running under target and is neither durable or self-sustained. Monetary policy in Europe should not be tightened in any way in my opinion because it risks a Japan-like secular stagnation scenario. Also, with the Fed raising rates there could be an emerging market downturn which would also weigh on the global economy and inflation expectations.

Global 10 year yield differentials are the driver of currency markets. If the 10-year German (DXGE) (HEDJ) or French yields for example declines, while U.S. yields rise, this would push the U.S. dollar higher versus the Euro. Opposite central bank reaction functions to a downturn in China and emerging markets is the catalyst for the return of divergent global monetary policies and yields between the U.S. and rest of the world. Many central banks will lower rates or extend QE while the Fed tightens causing yields to diverge and the U.S. dollar to appreciate.

I don't buy the safe haven demand argument for gold (DUST)(JDST) as prices declined in both 1997 and 2008. Expected real yields is the main driver. If real yields rise substantially, gold prices (GDX) (GLD) (GDXJ) (ABX) (GG) (WPM) may reach post financial crisis lows. Gold prices have benefitted greatly from China's explosive since around 2000 and highly accommodative Fed policy since 2009. I believe both of these drivers are reversing.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABX, GG, FCX, WPM.

