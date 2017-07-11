Amicus NDA Submission Proves It Is The King Of Treating Fabry Disease

Today, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) has announced that the FDA will allow the company to submit an NDA for its drug migalastat that treats patients with Fabry disease. The stock had climbed as high as 40% pre-market on the news. Amicus plans to submit the NDA of migalastat under Subpart H, which provides the ability for accelerated approval. The company intends to do so because of all the positive data that has been achieved to date in this indication. The best part about the submission is that the company will no longer have to run an additional phase 3 study, which was requested by the FDA to to analyze gastrointestinal symptoms that might be associated with the drug. Such a trial would have taken a long time, and would have cost a lot of money.

Phase 3 Data

There was extremely positive results in patients with Gastrointestinal --GI --symptoms that have Fabry disease. One phase 3 study that was completed was the FACETS Study 011. This trial enrolled 67 treatment-naive Fabry patients with amendable mutations in a 6-month double-blind placebo controlled study. Patients in the study either took migalastat or placebo. At least more than 50% of patients with the disease show sings of GI symptoms. Such GI symptoms can include: Diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain, and nausea. The GI data was highly significant in the study. That is because patients that took migalastat saw a significant decrease in diarrhea compared to placebo with a p-value of p = 0.03. This data along with positive data showing kidney GL-3 reduction in another phase 3 study are enough for an NDA submission.

Fabry Disease

Fabry disease is a lysosomal storage disorder caused by a lack of an enzyme known as alpha-galactosidase A. That enzyme is a result of a mutation in the GLA gene. There are an estimated 3,000 people in the U.S. that are diagnosed with this disease. The U.S. market compromises about 30% of the total Fabry Disease population. Amicus currently holds European approval for its Fabry Disease drug migalastat, marketed as Galafold. There are marketing applications which have been approved in Israel and Switzerland for the drug. The drug is also under review for approval in Canada, Japan, and Australia. The mechanism of action for migalastat is to bind to and stabilize the alpha-galactosidase in patients so that it can be delivered to the lysosomes and clear up the G-3 in the body.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Amicus Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $44.8 million as of March 31, 2017. In addition, the company has cash of $235.1 million of available-for-sale securities as well. The company has enough cash to fund operations until the second half of 2018. Typically, biotech companies do not wait until the end to raise cash. Therefore, those who invest in Amicus should expect the company to dilute by at least the end of 2017. The good news is that there is a catalysts due out by Q3 of 2017. That catalyst would be results from a phase 3 study treating patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa. The drug the company is using to treat this disease is known as SD-101. Epidermolysis Bullosa is a rare disease that affects the connective tissue of the skin. People with this disease have problems with the skin itself. The smallest friction on the skin can cause blisters or missing skin. Positive results from this phase 3 study could push the stock price even higher.

Risks

The NDA filing is good news, but it doesn't guarantee approval. There is a chance that the FDA could review the data and reject approval. Therefore, investors should be prepared for the worst case scenario in that instance. Still, Amicus boasts a pipeline full of other drugs so that somewhat minimizes the risk. However, there is also a risk that the other compounds may not yield positive results. For example, the phase 3 study of Epidermolysis Bullosa could end up failing. That would mean a collapse of the stock, which would also affect any future cash raising abilities.

Conclusion

Amicus Therapeutics is poised to move higher after the NDA filing to the FDA. There are plenty of other catalysts during the year that could potentially carry the stock higher. Phase 3 data in Fabry Disease should be enough for FDA approval and that will give patients another treatment option. The financials are well enough to fund operations until the second half of 2018.

