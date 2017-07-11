Alnylam Buckles Down On A Belt Of Rare Diseases

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) is a $7.2 billion market cap company focused on developing RNA interference (RNAi) technology into a novel class of innovative medicines in patients with limited or no treatment options. Per their website, founded in 2002 based on a Nobel Prize-winning platform, the company has developed a robust pipeline with three programs in late-stage development. Alnilam, the center star in Orion’s belt, shines the brightest of them all, and has served as an astral marker for the very largest pyramids constructed on Earth. The company has extended this same engineering inspiration into biotechnology and has derived its confusing company name therefrom. Alnylam's clinical pipeline is currently a belt of five major programs. Patisiran is being evaluated in amyloidosis and polyneuropathy, fitusiran in hemophilia A/B, givosiran (ALN-AS1) in acute hepatic porphyrias, inclisiran in hypercholesterolemia, and ALN-GO1 in primary hyperoxaluria.

The platform of RNAI technology harnesses the natural process of protein expression to selectively target therapeutic candidate mRNAs. The RNA-induced silencing complex enzymatically cleaves multiple target RNAs, amplifying its effect. Because any gene product's RNA can be targeted with this technology, it can be used when immunological or pharmacological approaches fail, including in conditions where one copy of a gene is normal and one allele is defective. This technology acts upstream of protein translation, enabling mediation (trumping) of problems caused by the presence of unwanted or untreated proteins. Taken together, the technology is showing to have a smooth transition for mechanisms passing from preclinical efficacy to clinical success.

Patisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for polyneuropathy due to hereditary ATTR amyloidosis, was examined in a phase 2 24-month open-label extension study. The positive findings were reported at American Academy of Neurology 2017. The therapy works by preventing buildup of abnormal amyloid proteins, which cause damage to nerves and heart at high concentrations. Patisiran achieved meaningful decreases in modified neuropathy impairment scores versus historical data, and post-hoc analysis provided evidence of halting or improving neuropathy progression. These benefits were conferred across a broad range of severity. ALNY boasts the first ever histological evidence for decrease in dermal TTR amyloid burden as well. The program has advanced to stage 3 clinical trial (APOLLO) with key readouts expected in mid 2017. FDA approval would lead to a commercial launch to shortly follow. Market information for this subset of neuropathy is difficult to find but is proving to be growing at a rapid pace. Neuropathic pain markets will exceed $8 billion dollars by 2024.

Fitusiran is an investigational RNAi therapeutic inhibitor of antithrombin for patients with hemophilia A and B, with the goal of promoting enough thrombin generation to restore hemostasis and prevent bleeding. Fitusiran was reported in July 2017 to demonstrate positive results in patients with hemophilia A and B. The phase 2 study in collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme (NYSE:SNY) reported that the once monthly subcutaneous administration achieved good median annualized bleeding rates in post-hoc analysis. In terms of biomarkers, fitusiran treatment resulted in 80% lower antithrombin levels with corresponding increases in thrombin generation that was equivalent to lower end range of values seen in healthy volunteers. In contrast to current therapies for maintenance of hemophilia which require frequent factor replacement, fitusiran treats the underlying cause of excessive bleeding with only one treatment per month. This landed the data in the upcoming September 2017 issue of New England Journal of Medicine as well as a presentation at the International Society of Thrombosis 2017. Fitusiran showed an encouraging safety and tolerability profile with no thromboembolic events with a median treatment time of 11 months. The most common adverse event was mild injection site reaction. The results were regarded by the companies as positive enough to initiate a phase 3 clinical trial that should have initial results for 250 patients in mid 2019. The hemophilia market is a $10 billion competitive knife-fight, with five major drugmakers, including Bioverativ (BIVV), Shire (SHPG), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY), and Novo Nordisk (NVO), and a number of other innovative newcomers seeking the market as well. ALNY may prove to be a bit of a market-scattering force when it brings its gun to the knife-fest.

ALNY reported positive phase 1 clinical trial results for givosiran, an RNAi therapeutic that targets aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 for the the prophylaxis of attacks in patients with acute hepatic pophyria. This rare, under-diagnosed disease is caused by mutations in heme synthesis genes and results in acute and chronic neurovisceral attacks including severe pain, weakness, and deterioration of mental status. It often requires hospitalization and impairs daily function. In the study givosiran treatment resulted in decreased annualized porphyria attack rate and hemin useage, indicating a preventative effect in patients showing recurrent attacks. The therapy was well-tolerated up to 12 months, with manageable abdominal pain, headache, nasopharyngitis, nausea and vomiting reported as adverse events. The results were presented at the 2017 International Congress on Porphyrins and Porphyrias, and warranted both FDA Breakthrough therapy designation in May 2017 and initiation of a phase 3 clinical program planned for 2H 2017. The givosiran program obtained acceptance into the European Medicines Agency's PRIME program. Impressively, it is also administered once per month as a subcutaneous injection. As a rare disorder the market would not be expected to be large once colonized.

Alnylam's inclisiran partner, The Medicines Company, announced positive final results from the ORION-1 Phase 2 study, an investigation of its RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia, at the American College of Cardiology's 66th Annual Scientific Session. The main finding is significant and sustained reductions in LDL-C and high standards of safety and tolerability. This therapeutic targets PCSK9, a genetically validated protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism that acts via novel mechanism by shutting down PCSK9 synthesis in the liver. In contrast, other anti-cholesterol drugs act by binding PCSK9 in the blood. Inclisiran is being examined in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia as well as in a phase 2 cross-over extension study of its ORION-1 study. The Medicines Company, per 2013 agreement, pays for all late stage clinical trial costs (phase 2 and beyond) and commercialization if approved by FDA. ALNY and The Medicines Company plan to initiate a potential label-expanding phase 3 study of inclisiran in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The pair reached an agreement with FDA for the inclisiran phase 3 program. LDL-C change from baseline over 18 months of treatment will be the primary endpoint for these studies, which will examine 14,000 subjects. Worldwide markets for cholesterol control exceeded $18 billion in 2014.

The company recently raised $359 million in a public offering of 5 million shares at $72/share in May 2017. It ended Q1 2017 with $962 million in cash, and expects to end 2017 with over $700 million in cash. 1Q 2017 revenues included $19 million in cash from its partnerships with Sanofi Genzyme and The Medicines company. The company's expenses were around $130 million for Q1, with the potential commercial launch of patisiran and several phase 3 study initiations driving up expenses for 2017. The company is well-funded to develop its pipeline without further dilution, but since the company is able to raise money at high dollar amounts, dilution should not be seen as a big risk.

ALNY, due to its unique approach in disease amelioration, is in a position to be a game-changer in certain pharmaceutical markets. The transcription level of regulation, which is upstream of most treatment mechanisms, is likely to be dominant to current therapeutic approaches in key indications. Moreover genetic approaches with strong models have historically shown favorable FDA review, as expected. Thus Strong Bio can strongly recommend a watchlist position for ALNY and the RNAi platform-based investment. Since all stocks are subject to market forces, any cyclical pullbacks are good times to enter an initial position, making holding cash in the portfolio to take advantage of such situations a necessity. Because the company treats underlying causes of diseases through its RNA knockout approach, its effects on disease and their markets would be expected to be robust.

There are some disjointed articles written on risks of investing in RNAi technologies. It is regarded by some as an unproven technology, though as a scientist that has done many antisense knockout experiments in cell culture, its hard to support that argument at the scientific level. True, this is one of the first applications in human systems, so there may be unforeseen results, but having completed several phase 2 studies this seems less and less likely to Strong Bio. Other articles are written that prefer the gene therapy approach at bluebird bio (BLUE) over ALNY. Strong Bio likes both companies and approaches. Multiple approaches accomplish different results associated with pathological mechanisms specific to a given disease. Generally, the more approaches mankind has cooking, the better the patient broths. But competition can be regarded as a legitimate risk for any stock. Moreover the failure of revusiran in clinical trials due to patient deaths in hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy is adequate support that therapies don't always work. Given the relatively high market cap for a company that does not have a product, some of the upside in the reward to risk ratio is already siphoned. Risks for the company also include FDA approval and manufacturing issues. Since the complexes are novel territory, there may be some obstacles in scaling up production etc. Still, Strong Bio regards the reward to risk odds as too favorable to pass up if an attractive entry in the $65 range would present itself.

