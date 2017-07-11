VOXX International: Opportunity After Earnings

Value of Adjusted Tangible Assets exceeds current Market Cap upon the closing of the deal.

VOXX will carry a strong and healthy balance sheet after the sale of Hirschmann.

The recent drop in VOXX International (VOXX) after another great quarter has once again driven me to reiterate my strong buy rating for the stock.

Shares Outstanding:

According to the VOXX 10K filing as of July 7th, 2017, there are currently:

Class A Stock 21,899,370 Shares Class B Stock 2,260,954 Shares

Source: SEC Filing

This means the total number of outstanding units of VOXX is 24,160,324 shares outstanding. The Class A Stock are the publicly traded common units. Conversely, the Class B stock are units held by the founder of the company John J. Shalam that have 10x voting power, giving him a majority voting power.

I believe this has made VOXX unappealing as an activist/takeover target. Outside activist investors looking to make transformative change to unlock value for shareholders may see the unpredictability of a single majority shareholder as a risk and a reason to avoid the stock. I believe this is one of many reasons there is still little interest in the stock from institutional investors and the stock remains an undervalued gem.

Tangible Book Value after the Sale of Hirschmann

The projected tangible book value of VOXX after the sale of Hirschmann looks highly appealing for investors.

Market Capitalization

Share Price* $7.00 Shares Outstanding 24,160,324 Market Capitalization $163,082,187

*The stock price has been incredibly volatile after ER so I picked $7.00

This gives VOXX an estimated Market Capitalization of $163 M.

Here is where the game becomes interesting however: Check This Out

On June 26th, 2017 VOXX announced that it would sell its Hirschman Unit to TE for 8.5 million euro. Based on the euro to US dollar conversion (1 euro = $1.12), this equates to approximately $166.0 million.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the fiscal year.

One would expect then that if the net cash position received for selling a portion of the company is greater than the market capitalization there must be a catch. Taking a look at the balance sheet:

Source: SEC Filing

VOXX has about $694 M in Assets. If you perform Conservative Adjustments and look only at tangible assets however:

Tangible Asset Breakdown after Adjustments (In Thousands)

Liquid Assets ( Cash + AR) 97,958 Inventory (90%) 148,868 Tax+Prepaid (100%) 31694 Property Plant + Equipment (75%) 63886 Investment (95%) 29416 TOTAL $371,821

Source: SEC Filing

The company's adjusted tangible total asset value is around $371 M.

Now if you look at the companies liabilities

Source: SEC Filing

Liabilities Breakdown (In Thousands)

Current Liabilities 150,460 Long Term Liabilities 102,296 Other Liabilities 48,623 TOTAL $301,379

VOXX has total liabilities of $301 M.

Subtracting the liabilities from the adjusted tangible assets,

$371,821 - $301,379 = Net Book Value of $70,442

We can conclude that a decent representation for our current Net Tangible Book Value is $70.4 M.

Now we need to perform adjustments for the sale of Hirschmann. When VOXX Acquired Hirschman in 2012, they disclosed the following information on their 10K:

Source: SEC

On March 14, 2012 (the "Closing Date"), VOXX International ... completed its acquisition of Hirschmann, ... for €87,571 ($114,397 based upon the rate of exchange as of the close of business on the Closing Date) ... ... Net sales for Hirschmann's year ended December 31, 2011 were €143,114 ($199,145 based upon the weighted average exchange rate for the year ended December 31, 2011). Net tangible assets acquired are estimated to be approximately $15,000."

So, in 2012 VOXX added approximately $99 M in Goodwill and $15 M in assets to their balance sheet upon the acquisition of Hirschman. If we reverse the transaction and perform adjustments assuming the same numbers, or better yet, using the numbers from the 10Q published in Q1 2013 when VOXX provided notes for how they carried the acquisition onto their balance sheet we can find a rough adjusted number for the tangible book value of VOXX.

Source: SEC 10Q 2013

The total asset valuation for Hirschmann circa fiscal 2013 was as follows:

And the intangible asset valuation for Hirschmann was as follows:

So, using these numbers we can calculate and estimate for the amount of tangible assets Hirschmann represents on the balance sheet:

(114.4 M - 93.3M = 21.1M Net Tangible Assets * .9 = $19M in Tangible Assets after Depreciation Adjustment

We can also estimate the cash premium over the asset value of Hirschmann that TE is paying in the acquisition:

(167.5 - 114.4M) = $53.1 M Cash Premium from Sale

Using these numbers we can create our estimate

Book Value after Hirschmann Sale Closes

Current Total Book $70.4M Tangible Assets Lost (90% for depreciation) ($19M) Goodwill Adjustment $93.3M Acquisition Premium (cash on hand) $53.1M TOTAL $197.8M

As you can see, even a conservative valuation of tangible book value of VOXX places the company well above the market capitalization at current levels. My estimate shows that the Adjusted Book Value for VOXX after the Hirschmann deal should sit around $8.15 a share. This only includes tangible assets and doesn't account for any intangible asset valuations for intellectual property, brand value, or financially significant intangible assets, of which VOXX has many. Any way you look at it however, you are buying a dollar for less than a dollar.

VOXX is Still Profitable:

As of 2017, VOXX is also still profitable on an annual basis.

EPS by Quarter

Quarter EPS Q1 2018 ($0.13) Q1 2017 ($0.18) Q2 2017 $0.12 Q3 2017 $0.24 Q4 2017 $0.00

Earnings showed a $0.05 improvement YoY in Q1 2018. Management has shown optimism for continued earnings growth in fiscal 2018 and although Q1 earnings were negative, earnings are historically better for VOXX in Q2-Q4 of the fiscal year.

VOXX now carries a TTM PE ratio of 29.34, reasonable for a small cap technology conglomerate with growth potential.

The sale of Hirschmann should allow VOXX to focus its attention on cutting costs and increasing earnings power in its other divisions.

Valuing the Remaining Pieces:

Moving forward, here is how I would value each piece of the company.

Eyelock - $10 M

The majority share in Eyelock was acquired in 2015 for $32M. Although revenues have been negligible and Eyelock is still a cash burn, VOXX has a considerable number of strategic partnerships that carry huge potential as well as numerous patents for biometric iris solutions. Although Eyelock is the industry leader and has immense potential, the company has yet to turn a profit and is more of a speculative technology lottery ticket for now. In full disclosure however, I have seen many tech startups command higher valuations with less impressive technology and smaller potential markets.

Klipsch and Premium Audio: $190 M

Klipsch has been expanding rapidly and sales in the premium audio segment of VOXX have been fantastic. Considering the weight that this brand name carries and their reputation for quality, I think Klipsch is worth a considerable amount more than the $170 M VOXX acquired the company for in 2011.

Source: Samsung

Harman was acquired in 2016 for $8 Billion by Samsung and posted revenues of $7 Billion in the fiscal year leading up to their acquisition.

The Premium Audio Segment posted sales of $166,789M in fiscal 2017 and sales for premium audio have continued to grow. Klipsch also offers synergistic benefits allowing VOXX to attack automotive audio as well as consumer without taking on high overhead costs. The Mastercraft Deal should do wonders for the top line sales numbers and this segment should continue to post strong growth and outperform the others.

Automotive (Less Hirschmann): $75 M

The automotive segment without Hirschmann will see lower sales numbers and the number of contracts in the backlog leaving will shrink but the sale of Hirschmann may allow VOXX to focus their capital and attention to other profitable automotive segments. In the long run, the downsizing may become beneficial as VOXX targets niche automotive applications and shrinks their exposure to the cyclically declining and highly volatile automotive sector. Lavelle stated in the quarterly earnings press release:

"While Hirschmann has been a great contributor to our business and has industry-leading technology, we believe the opportunity to sell at the proposed value is a benefit for our shareholders. Upon completion, we will have a clean balance sheet, lower working capital needs and we expect, greater cash flow. VOXX will continue to operate in the Automotive segment, with significant OEM production capabilities, a number of contracts in place, and an expanded assortment of aftermarket products. This transaction will give us a greater concentration of business in North America and enable us to leverage synergies within our footprint, especially as we seek complementary acquisitions, to drive better returns."

The sale of Hirschmann could not only clear the balance sheet, but also significantly benefit the bottom line.

Consumer Accessories: $55M

This is less than 3x Sales for this segment. VOXX needs to focus on revitalizing margins and declining sales. VOXX needs to look to the consumer accessories segment to cut costs and narrow offerings. I believe that Project Nursery could lead a turnaround for this segment in fiscal 2018.

Post-Hirschmann Cash: $50M (Subject to change depending on associated fees/benefits)

After paying down current debt, VOXX should carry a significant amount of cash onto their balance sheet that they will choose to allocate in some way.

Fly360 - $2M

Minority stake and the distribution agreement bring little (but some value) to VOXX.

Total: $327M

A valuation of $327 M translates to a share price of around $13.50 a share. However, until management can prove their ability to execute and unlock the value of all business segments I feel it is important to understand it could some time for management to unlock the value hidden in each segment.

Problems VOXX Faces:

What management chooses to do with the capital from the Hirschmann sale will play a significant role in the direction of the share price moving forward from here. I firmly believe VOXX should focus on reinvestment in improvements of its existing sectors. VOXX tends to overreach in acquisitions at times and makes purchases and investments in a peripatetic manner.

If management focuses on cost cutting, consolidation, and a successful sales and marketing effort for its existing and upcoming product offerings, I think the stock valuation will improve drastically.

It's very difficult to manage a plethora of product lines and often when excess attention is put one place the ball gets dropped somewhere else. VOXX has huge upside potential within their current product offerings and cutting down on capital expenditures as well as a successful, modernized marketing effort and image would do miracles for this stock.

Focusing on being an "A" level player in a few industries will yield a much better result than further diversifying the company.

Takeaways from the Earnings Call:

The Hirschmann Deal is set to close at $167.5 M.

Hirschmann as a segment accounts for approximately 11x EBITDA and 1x Annual Sales. Management also disclosed that Hirschmann accounts for about 50% of the $377M in sales in the automotive sector which is a significant chunk. Due to high expenses including $16 M in R&D expense and 49M in annual operating expenses, the impact to margins and earnings shouldn't be significant. Sale of the segment will result in a decline in overall sales but should result in similar or better resultant margins. Management also expressed interest in reducing overhead costs by focusing on domestic performance of their automotive sector which will be bullish for VOXX considering there will be lower fixed costs for the automotive segment after the sale as well as a focused vision on domestic automotive growth. Reduced exposure to the international markets also reduces risk of exposure to currency fluctuations and current turmoil in the EU. The sale of Hirschmann should also save VOXX approximately $5M annually in interest expenses.

Moving on to audio, VOXX also stated that lower margins in the premium audio sector were largely due to liquidation of old existing inventory and expects them to return to normal starting in Q2 and onwards. Management mentioned a disruption in supply to one of their retailers that will likely negatively affect sales in Q2 yet the impact remains to be unseen.

The decline of sales in Consumer Accessories was due to timing biased launch schedules. VOXX saw lower sales numbers many of their older legacy products in Q1 and the impact of the launch of several new products in Q2 - Q4 should re energize the consumer accessories segment

Management also stated that repatriation fees on the cash from the sale of Hirschmann will be minimal as most of the cash will go towards paying down debt.

Anticipated 2018 EBITDA Decline

The sale of Hirschmann at 11x EBITDA implies a $14.5 M dollar EBITDA from that segment.

I believe that will negatively impact VOXX's EBITDA looking forward:

2018 EBITDA Calculation

Fiscal 2017 EBITDA (105%)* $8.4M Saved Interest Expense (40%)** $2 M Other Cost Savings (GA/CAPEX) $2 M Hirschman EBITDA 2018 (75%)*** ($6M) Anticipated 2018 EBITDA $6.4 M

*Growth from Klispch and premium audio. Better performance YOY.

** Interest Savings for a portion of the fiscal year,

***Assuming Completed Sale in Q3, 7% increase YOY as mentioned, cyclically heavier Q3,Q4 earnings

Despite my bullish outlook for VOXX, I do believe that there will be a decline in the EBITDA in 2018.

Conclusion:

The improved health to the balance sheet and net cash position still drastically outweigh the EBITDA decrease and other negative factors. I am reiterating my Strong Buy rating on VOXX with a $12 Price Target while keeping a close eye on the company moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.