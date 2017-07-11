Albemarle Offers Long-Term EV And Energy Storage Exposure

Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) leading lithium business provides avenues for growth through the electric vehicle and battery storage markets. These growth markets, coupled with supply constraints buoying lithium prices, will power the firm's business for decades.

Quick Take and Stock Performance

Albemarle is a leading supplier to the growing energy storage and electric vehicle markets through its lithium business. ALB also has exposure to solar through its Performance Catalyst Solutions business, which produces high-purity metal organics used in solar cell production. The same division supplies LED manufacturers (general lighting and displays). While these are the "in-demand" markets the company serves, the firm is a diversified specialty chemicals producer serving the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, plastics, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food-safety and custom chemistry markets. ALB's diversified portfolio is a foundation from which the firm can power growth in these in-demand markets.

The company's stock has handily outperformed the S&P since the start of 2016, returning 89% vs. 19%, respectively. The same performance carries over to the 2017 YTD subset, with ALB returning 23% against the S&P's 8%. The recent stock performance is heavily driven by the company's purchase of Rockwood Lithium in 2014; ALB's lithium business grew EBITDA 56% YoY and contributed $37M to the $21M EBITDA growth YoY for the first quarter. For full-year 2016, the Lithium and Advanced Materials division grew both net sales and EBITDA 16%, while company wide net sales were down 5% and EBITDA virtually flat.

The stock's recent run has pushed the P/E up into the 40s, a clear outlier compared to broader chemical industry competitors BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (17), Dow (NYSE:DOW) (16), and LyondellBassell (NYSE:LYB) (9). However, viewed against fellow lithium powerhouses Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile SA (NYSE:SQM) (27) and FMC (NYSE:FMC) (42), ALB's P/E isn't far out of range.

This comparison, coupled with the example of the outsized financial contributions from ALB's lithium business, shows the premium the market is bestowing on lithium producers. That premium seems to be grounded in the growth of the energy storage (batteries) and EV markets and could be further supported by lithium price tailwinds.

Energy Storage (Batteries)

The battery storage subsector of the energy storage market is still in a relatively nascent phase. However, the market is primed for expansion as distributed and renewable generation continue to grow. Both offer opportunities for the deployment of fast-response battery storage.

Renewable energy electricity production is expected to grow roughly threefold by 2040. Of that growth, wind and solar are expected to generate most of that growth, accounting for 37% of electricity generation. The growth in renewables great a problem for the electric grid, renewable generation is highly variable. However, on the other hand, renewable growth creates an opportunity for further deployment of battery storage to manage the variable generation, maximize the generation, and reduce strains to the electric grid.

Using California as a test case (the state has high renewable energy generation), we can get a glimpse into the market opportunity for battery storage. The snapshots below are from a hot summer day, limiting the impact of the net renewables on the curve as there was increased demand to run air conditioners.

Source: California Independent System Operator

For a look at impact to an average day, let's reference California's grid operator's (CAISO) "duck curve." The duck curve highlights the two major issues accompanying increased renewable generation: 1) over-generation, and 2) increased ramp. Batteries can be used to solve both by charging during low net-demand (flattening the curve) and providing quick-response generation during the afternoon ramping. Additionally, as the as the curve flattens, less non-renewable quick-response generation will be needed.

Source: California Independent System Operator

Currently, batteries are only 0.6% of California's renewable generation (0.2% of total generation). Under existing renewable standards, battery storage capacity needs to grow fivefold to meet the afternoon ramp with renewables, assuming existing split remains constant. Alternatively, under California's proposed target of 100% renewables by 2045 (recently passed the state senate), battery storage capacity would need to increase to roughly 5% of total generation to meet increased ramp, a 25-fold increase from existing capacity.

The current and anticipated need in California's electric market is an opportunity for ALB, one it is positioned to capitalize on with with regional supplies from the firm's Clayton Valley Basin lithium operation in neighboring Nevada. Albemarle believes the operation will be able to produce at current levels for the next 20 years. Additionally, current license agreements place no cap on the amount of lithium it can produce from the site, allowing the firm to maintain production of 6,000 metric tons per year from the site -- enough to make roughly 6 million kWh of batteries, or 250 MW of battery capacity each year (assumed 0.9 kg of lithium per kWh).

California offers a road map for where the broader storage market will go and be a early boost for further use cases of ALB's lithium. Additional growth opportunities will develop as more states follow California to increased renewable generation and accompanying battery storage

Electric Vehicles

Tailwinds are stacking up for electric vehicles. France just announced plans to end sales of gas and diesel cars by 2040. Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) is going to offer all models as hybrid or full electric starting in 2019. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 production has begun. The US plans to build electric highway corridors and China's EV sales grew at a 50%+ clip in 2016. There's a lot of momentum building in the EV market that the word "revolution" is floated around in every other news headline; they're not far off and ALB stands to benefit greatly.

The International Energy Agency forecasts 2030 worldwide EV vehicle stock to reach 56 million, 28 times 2016 year-end vehicle stock of 2 million. This forecast is the organization's baseline projection. The projection is based on announced or planned policies on energy efficiency, energy diversification, air quality and decarbonization. The projection is supported by OEM forecasts, which estimate worldwide stock of 40-70 million vehicles by 2025 -- an amount above the trendline for the IEA's 2030 projection.

Source: International Energy Agency

What does that growth mean for lithium producers like Albemarle? To meet forecast EV demand, lithium production would need to grow at a 27% CAGR under the baseline scenario, or an average 38% CAGR across the baseline and OEM forecast range. That growth assumes a flat mix of battery capacities, battery density, and battery composition.

Baseline OEM Lower OEM Upper Avg 2016 2 2 2 2 2025 - 40 70 55 2030 56 - - 56 CAGR 27% 39% 48% 36%

Source: International Energy Agency, author

Current estimates are an electric vehicle battery pack requires just 0.9kg of lithium per kWh (Tesla Model S battery pack). Using that assumption, and extrapolating out current production volumes, annual lithium production would increase to roughly 1.1 million tons for a market value of $9.6 billion (2017 dollars).

However, battery energy density forecasts would likely eat away at some of that growth, as range is increased per battery pack and less batteries, and therefore lithium, would be required. While energy density is forecast to improve, that improvement is much less than the actual growth of the EV market. The U.S. Department of Energy forecasts battery energy density to improve to ~400 Wh/L in 2022 from 2016's ~380 Wh/L, a 1% CAGR.

Source: International Energy Agency

The electric vehicle market will be a powerhouse for Albemarle's high-value lithium business and drive growth for decades to come.

Lithium Prices

Lithium prices are murkier than other metals. There is no benchmark price to quote from commodity exchanges (e.g., CME Group's NYMEX). As such, I used U.S. Geological Survey data for historical prices and estimates for current U.S. and Chinese prices to baseline price discussion. Prices are for lithium carbonate, the form of lithium used in battery cell production.

Lithium prices prior to 2003 (the year Tesla was founded) had declined 35% since the 1950s. The main reason for the lack of price appreciation was a 67% collapse in 2001; prices had appreciated 88% to that point. Prices fluctuated violently in the early years, with double digit declines followed by equally rapid recoveries. Luckily, similar price movement hasn't occurred in recent years as steady single-digit annual increases lead into large jumps in 2016 and the beginning of 2017.

Year USGS Metalary Avg Annual % Cuml % 1952 $2,380 - $2,380 - - 2000 $4,470 - $4,470 88% 88% 2003 $1,550 $1,550 $1,550 -3% -35% 2010 $4,350 $4,350 $4,350 -4% 83% 2011 $3,870 $3,870 $3,870 -11% 63% 2012 $4,220 $4,220 $4,220 9% 77% 2013 $4,390 $4,390 $4,390 4% 84% 2014 $4,510 $5,050 $4,780 9% 101% 2015 $4,540 $6,500 $5,520 15% 132% 2016 - $7,475 $7,475 35% 214% 2017 - $9,100 $9,100 22% 282%

Source: United States Geological Survey, Metalary.com

Prices moving in the long term will be supported by increased demand (see the energy storage and EV sections above) and, in the near-term, by supply constraints. On such supply constraint is on the horizon as Chilean producer SQM is in a dispute over royalty payments with Corfo, the Chilean government development organization that owns the lithium producing land in Atacama salt flat. As a result of the dispute, SQM plans to ramp up production to 63,000 metric tons per year from 48,000 tons before current concessions expire in 2030. The new production levels would mean the company reaches its current quota of 1 million metric tons in 2022 or 2023, at which time it will be required to cease production.

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Albemarle is the only other producer in the Atacama salt flat and recently reached an agreement with Corfo to produce 80,000 tons through 2043. Albemarle stands to benefit in the near term from the SQM dispute as the potential production cut puts upward pressure on prices. However, the benefits from this alone would be short-lived as the dispute would likely be resolved before the 2022/23 time frame, all else being equal. Additionally, new production could come online in neighboring Argentina before SQM is forecast to reach its quota.

Summary

Albemarle is positioned to capture growth from the burgeoning battery storage and electric vehicle markets. As young markets, the growth opportunities will remain for many years, with established projections for double-digit growth in the EV market alone. The firm's size and current production agreements set it up to capture that growth. Look for Albemarle to prosper from the growing lithium economy.

