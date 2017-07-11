Galafold Reversal Should Gladden Rare Disease Companies

Another rare disease candidate, another surprising US FDA decision. Regulators reversed their earlier request for more trials of Amicus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FOLD) Fabry disease agent Galafold, opening the door to a submission for accelerated approval by the end of 2017, hastening potential US approval by two years.

Biopharma observers were quick to point to this decision as a sign of eased approval rules under President Donald Trump's new FDA head, Scott Gottlieb, although the precedent for unexpected rare disease calls dates back to the Obama administration's decision on Sarepta's (NASDAQ:SRPT) Exondys 51. Amicus executives credited the FDA's scientific "gold standard" for assessing safety and efficacy, not any change in agency stance - nevertheless, this should give developers continuing reason for optimism.

EU data

It does not hurt Amicus' cause that Galafold, which stabilises the alpha-Gal A enzyme so it can be delivered to patients' tissues, received full approval in the EU, and 151 patients are receiving it under national health programmes.

Among the data that have persuaded the FDA to allow this submission is the experience of those patients - "real-world data" being a current cause célèbre in pharma regulatory review circles - including those who have switched from enzyme-replacement therapies such as Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) Fabrazyme and Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) Replagal, chief executive John Crowley told investors today.

Given that the agency's previous request was for a trial to assess diarrhea symptoms, it appears likely that the EU experience has put some of those concerns to rest - in essence, it has provided the "crossover design" assessment that FDA regulators had sought (Latest setback sends Amicus back to the drawing board, November 29, 2016).

Under accelerated review Amicus would, of course, be on the hook for a confirmatory trial. Mr Crowley said the design of that trial would emerge after further dialogue with the FDA, and that it would be part of its NDA to be submitted in the fourth quarter.

Rare disease case

Shares climbed 22% in early trading today to $12.52, a level not seen since 2015. Amicus shares by late June had recovered all the value lost following the November announcement, making it difficult to reconcile with the jump today.

Sellside analysts currently expect sales to hit $464m by 2022, according to EvaluatePharma, a number that mostly reflects European sales forecasts.

Of course, this can only be seen as corroboration of the investment case for rare disease companies - Sarepta showed the way, and Amicus has shown that it knows how to follow.