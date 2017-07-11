Halcon's Bakken Asset Sale Has Big Implications For Whiting And Oasis

The just announced Bakken asset sale by Halcon Resources (HK) indicates Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and Oasis Energy (OAS) are currently fairly valued by the stock market. The metrics of Halcon's Bakken asset sale provide a real-time market comparison for both Whiting and Oasis.

Halcon has sold all of its operated assets in the Bakken to an affiliate of Arclight Capital Partners for $1.4 billion. This demonstrates that there is still a market for the very high grade oil in the Bakken, even at today's lower WTI mid-$40's oil prices. The sale included 29,000 Boepd, 25,700 net acres in the valuable Fort Berthold Area, and approximately 78,000 net acres in the less valuable areas of Northwestern Williams County in North Dakota. The acreage being sold is highlighted below in yellow.

In the Fort Berthold Area the company is stilling running rigs. This acreage has average estimated ultimate recoveries (EUR) north of 1 million BOE per well. The better acreage in Williams County is further to the south from the Halcon acreage position. Most of the companies operating in the Bakken have some better acreage, and some acreage that is not as productive. So a simple average of the sale per net acre, and per flowing barrel of oil, will provide a real-time market comparison to the assets of other Bakken producers, like Whiting and Oasis.

Halcon sold 29,000 Boepd for $1.4 billion. Based just on the price for a flowing barrel of oil, that comes out to $48,275 per barrel of oil per day. Halcon sold approximately 104,000 net producing acres, which comes out to $13,460 per net acre. Obviously the Fort Berthold Area acreage was valued higher, and the Northwestern Williams County, North Dakota, acreage was valued lower than the average. Again, most exploration and production companies operating in the Bakken have a similar ratio of higher and lower valued acreage.

The sale is material for all companies with producing Bakken acreage. Focusing first on Oasis Petroleum, they increased production to 63,192 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boepd") in the first quarter of 2017. Oasis also has 518,000 net acres in the Bakken, as can be seen below:

Based on the metrics of just a flowing barrel of oil from the Halcon sale, Oasis Petroleum's oil production of 63,192 Boepd would indicate a value for its Bakken assets of $3.05 billion. If the sale is judged just on the acreage, then Halcon's sale metrics per net acre would value Oasis Petroleum's 518,000 net acres at $6.97 billion. By averaging the two metrics the value of Oasis Petroleum's Bakken assets is somewhere in the middle and closer to the $5 billion range. This would be in-line with the current enterprise value for Oasis Petroleum. Enterprise value includes both long-term debt and stock market capitalization. More on Oasis can be found here.

Whiting Petroleum produced 109,125 Boepd from its Bakken acreage in the first quarter of 2017. As can be seen below, the company also has 443,310 net acres in the Bakken:

Based on the metrics for a flowing barrel of oil from the Halcon asset sale, Whiting Petroleum's oil production of 109,125 Boepd would indicate a value for its Bakken assets of $5.27 billion. Based just on acreage, then Halcon's sale metrics per net acre would value Whiting's 443,310 net acres at $5.85 Billion. The value of Whting's Bakken assets are probably somewhere in the middle and closer to the mid-$5 Billion range. This would also be in-line with the current enterprise value for Whiting Petroleum. More on Whiting can be found here.

Obviously, oil assets in the Bakken are worth more at higher oil prices. So the question to be asked is why is Halcon selling now? Maybe they were simply under too much financial pressure and needed to clear their balance sheet. Or maybe their outlook for higher oil prices over the next few years is not that rosy. The metrics from the Halcon sale show that the stock prices for Whting and Oasis are both trading in-line with the cash market value for their properties in the Bakken. Investors interested in both Oasis and Whiting should consider that both companies are fairly valued based on current oil prices. Only those that expect oil prices to rise back above $50 per barrel for an extended period of time should consider either stock a buy at the present time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.