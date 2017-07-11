GoldQuest Mining - An Attractive Buying Opportunity Has Arrived

Agnico Eagle recently invested C$22.86 million into shares of the company and the share price is now trading 40% lower than the private placement price.

In addition to being a development play, GoldQuest also has a large land package across it's Tiero concessions that offers exploration upside.

I recently returned back from a vacation out to the Dominican Republic (a very beautiful place I might add), so I guess it's safe to say that the DR has been on my mind a lot lately.

Having said that, my trip out to the Caribbean Islands coincided quite nicely with the market's recent "boredom" with one of the more prospective and exciting junior gold companies out there, GoldQuest Mining (OTCPK:GDQMF).

GoldQuest is not a new story, and chairman Bill Fisher and his team have been "trying to find the gold that Johnny Depp didn't find," for quite awhile now. The company's flagship Romero project was first discovered in 2012, and the current main focus is to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) by the end of this year.

Romero is a very mature gold-copper project at this stage of the game, so it's already really well defined, but here are the key highlights to take away from the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) published last September.

Source: GoldQuest Mining Corporate Presentation

What we have here with Romero is a modestly sized project (based off of reserves and Stage 1 production) that has a somewhat short mine life of only 7.3 years, but will nonetheless be producing 109,000 gold-equivalent ounces (AuEq) per year; clearing the 100k oz mark is usually a very important milestone for a junior developer since any new gold projects that come online need to be large enough to entice potential suitors to pay up for a takeover (a key selling point to investors).

Romero Mineral Resource Estimate is actually quite large, with Total Indicated Mineral Resources at 2,265,000 AuEq ounces at 3.48 g/t AuEq. Throw in another 240,000 AuEq ounces of Total Inferred Mineral Resources.

Romero Mine Reserves currently sit at 1,117,000 AuEq ounces at 4.9 g/t AuEq.

Source: GoldQuest Mining Corporate Presentation

Worth pointing out is that the Mine Reserves at Romero are "small" because they only account for the high-grade copper concentrate component of the deposit; in an effort to ensure that the company is able to secure permitting for Romero from the government/local communities, GoldQuest figured that it would be prudent not to introduce the concept of cyanide and leaching at this juncture. In other words, Stage 2 expansion can be looked at as a "call option" for investors that would help boost annual production numbers should it ever be approved.

The way I look at it, Romero is a robust project at about $1,300/oz gold, but whenever the spot price of gold trades significantly below that, shares of GDQMF get hammered and the market loses much interest in the prospects of this near-term producer.

At $1,200/oz gold (plus $2.00/lb copper; $15.00/oz silver), Romero's after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) drops to $136.4 million and after-tax IRR to 21.9%.

Source: GoldQuest Mining Pre-Feasibility Study

Here is the timeline for Romero's development through the remainder of this year and into Q2 of 2018.

Source: GoldQuest Mining Corporate Presentation

As I mentioned earlier, Romero is a "solid" gold prospect, but nothing game-changing in its own right. In fact, the most exciting aspect of investing in a junior company like GoldQuest is not to hitch a ride on Romero, but to gain access to the rest of the company's pipeline of projects in the vastly prospective but underexplored Tiero Mining Camp.

Shown below are drill highlights for many of the identified targets to date at Tiero.

Source: GoldQuest Mining Corporate Presentation

Perhaps the most alluring of the prospects to date is Cachimbo, an "Important New Gold-Rich Polymetallic Discovery in Tireo Belt grading 14 g/t gold, 74 g/t silver, 12% zinc and 1% copper over 5 metres."

In fact, drillhole number TIR-16-09, which intersected a new Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) zone, must have been pretty impressive because just two months later, a major gold producer in the industry came knocking on GoldQuest's door.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) thought enough of the prospects of Tiero potentially shaping up to become a prominent mining district comprised of numerous deposits/discoveries that they were willing to pony up for a 15% ownership stake, investing C$22.86 million into shares of GoldQuest at C$0.60/share.

From GoldQuest Mining.

Source: GoldQuest Mining March Press Release

That is a HUGE vote of confidence for any junior company, such as GoldQuest, to be able to secure major funding and support from one of the finest gold companies on the planet.

Share of GQC.V (the native listing of GDQMF) closed today's trading session at C$0.36/share, representing a whopping 40% discount to what Agnico Eagle just agreed to pay.

As I discussed in my last post, whenever the market provides an opportunity to purchase shares of a promising story at a significant discount to what Big Money recently paid, it's how retail investors can gain the upper hand.

For certain, there are no guarantees of success when it comes to investing/speculating in any junior explorers/developers, but when you have a reputable major such as Agnico Eagle putting in their vote of confidence, it does speak volumes to the potential of a company like GoldQuest and the assets that they are holding. Further, it doesn't hurt that Rob McEwen, the founder of Goldcorp (GG), also has a large ownership stake in GoldQuest as well. In other words -- If it's good enough for Agnico Eagle and Rob McEwen, it's plenty good enough for me; that's a lot of vetting and due diligence performed by people in the industry who know what they are looking for when it comes to quality projects.

In terms of leadership, this isn't the seasoned GoldQuest management team's first rodeo either. Bill Fisher and CEO Julio Espaillat were previously involved with GlobeStar and the Cerro de Malmon copper-gold mine, which was sold for $186 million in 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Fisher was involved with Aurelian Resources and the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, which was sold to Kinross for $1.2 billion in 2008.

Source: GoldQuest Mining Corporate Presentation

The track record of previous success can certainly be found with the GoldQuest management plus, a huge plus I would say for investors looking for a proven management team to invest in.

The share structure is not especially tight with over 253 million shares outstanding; there are a fair number of warrants/options out. On a fully diluted basis, the company has just under 288 million shares. However, with the recent financing with Agnico Eagle completed, the company is well cashed up with ~C$28 million in cash (as of March 31), which should be more than sufficient capital required to take Romero through completion of the DFS.

Source: GoldQuest Mining Corporate Presentation

What are the key risks associated with GoldQuest?

The biggest concern at this stage would have to be the permitting process and environmental approvals needed to give the Romero project the green light needed to start advancing project development into the financing phase. Initial CAPEX should be in the order of $158 million, which should be doable, through some form of debt/equity. In past interviews, the chairman has mentioned that the company will be in talks to secure offtake agreements for their copper concentrate, and that Aurubis smelter in Germany was their favorite and leading candidate. News flow concerning these items are key items to watch out for, moving forward.

Prior to the retracement in share price back to C$0.36/share, GQC.V traded as high as C$0.59/share in early March off the heels of the strategic investment made by Agnico Eagle and in conjunction with the blue sky upside potential that investors felt existed at Cachimbo. Since that time, the Agnico news has dissipated, and there were no further barn burners to be found with the follow-up drilling at Cachimbo, so for the time being, I would say that the hype has vacated the GoldQuest building, making an entry point today far more attractive. The current market cap of GQC.V is sub C$100 million, which on the basis of enterprise value looks even more attractive since the company's treasury is backed by C$28 million in cash.

GoldQuest is one of the more promising gold companies out there and is unique in the sense that shares provide investors with a combination of both a mature development project (Romero) along with district-scale exploration upside potential (Tiero concessions). If an investor is here for Romero, they can look at any additional major discoveries made by the company as icing on the cake. On the other hand, speculators who solely care about finding the next big thing can take solace that even if only duds are drilled from this point forward, the share price will be "backstopped" by Romero, which is on the path to production and largely de-risked. Lastly, with the right partners and a competent management team in place that has successfully sold off projects to majors before in the past, GoldQuest is well positioned and a good candidate to be the next takeover candidate. For C$0.36/share and 40% off of what Agnico Eagle just recently paid, I'd say investors are getting a pretty solid deal at today's prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDQMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.