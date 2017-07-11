Does Chipotle Mexican Grill's Valuation Makes Sense?

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has fallen more than 15% from its recent highs. Is it an opportunity to buy?

After analyzing Chipotle’s performance in the last 2-3 years, it is evident that the company is indeed on a path to recovery after the 2015 E. coli outbreak. It's adding new restaurants, its comparable store sales growth turned positive in 1Q17 after five quarters of negative growth, its revenues and operating income are on an uptrend since 1Q16, and this is getting reflected in its net income as well, as the below charts show.

There is no specific reason to believe that this will not continue. For the full year of 2017, CMG’s management is targeting comparable restaurant sales increases in the high-single digits, and 195 - 210 new restaurant openings.

The only question that remains is – Is CMG a buy at current levels.

Valuation

From 2007 to 2014 – that is prior to the E.coli issue - Chipotle Mexican Grill increased EPS at an average rate of 32% per year. This was much higher than an average of 17% for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), 6% for Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM), 12% for Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI), or 21% for Panera (NYSE: PNRA) for the same period. This growth was partly because unlike McDonald’s or Yum Brands Chipotle was, and is, still in the expansion or growth stage.

The forward PE based on NTM (next 12 months) earnings for CMG is currently 40.6 – much higher than the average of 23 of forward PEs of Starbucks (NYSE: SBUX), MCD, YUM, Dunkin’ Brands (NYSE: DNKN), and DRI.

Let’s see what CMG management expects about the future growth beyond next twelve months to see if the high PE is justified.

In response to a question during 1Q17 earnings call, John R. Hartung, CMG’s CFO said,

“A 9% compounded over a three-year period would be a significant increase. And that 9% would get us all the way back to somewhere in the $2.4 million, $2.5 million average range. But keep in mind, by the time we get there, we have somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 to 800 additional restaurants at that kind of a volume.”

He further said,

“And to give you a perspective, if you look at the margin that we achieved during this first quarter of 17.8% and if you said, for example, well what – based on the current way we're managing the business, what if our volume over time does return to a $2.4 million number? If you just take into account the same kind of management, take into account the expected kind of leverage, our margin should improve to about a 23.5% to 24% range.”

If I assume 200 stores added every year, average per restaurant sales of $2.4 million, 23.5% margin, 39% tax rate, and assume everything else to remain same, I get an EPS of $20 at the end of 2019. At 32x PE, this implies a price of $650 per share. That’s a 60% increase in 2.5 years from CMG’s current price. This is the most aggressive assumption.

The 32x PE came from the assumption of 32% EPS growth – if higher growth enables it to consistently trade at high PE (so that it has a PEG of 1).

The EPS shrinks to just $12 by 2019 end, if the restaurant level margin falls to 18% - close to what it was in 1Q17. That brings stock’s price down to $372 at 32x PE. In this scenario, CMG is currently overpriced.

What if I simply assume 32% EPS growth, in the neighborhood of what CMG achieved prior to crisis? From the consensus estimate of ~$10 EPS for next twelve months, this would mean $17 in EPS by the end of 2019. Again, at a PE of 32x, this would imply a stock price of $558 – 37% higher than its current price. This looks a reasonable expectation – not too aggressive, but at the same time, not missing on the potential growth by being too conservative. I expect the stock to reach to this level by the end of 2019. This looks a decent upside potential from the current levels. However, there are risks involved.

Bringing back the sales first and then achieving high margins, both are challenging for CMG. It would require bringing back old customers/attract new customers – both requiring increased marketing expenditures. At the same time, getting to 23% restaurant level margins from the current 17.8% is also challenging. However, if everything goes perfect, and the sales growth and margins pan out as planned, the stock indeed has good growth potential.

If not whether, then at least how fast CMG can achieve this remains to be seen. Investors wanting to play it safe may prefer waiting for a few quarters to see the sales and margins growth before taking a position in the stock.