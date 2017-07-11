Upside At Misonix, But Not Without Risk

The new CEO, Stavros Vizirgianakis, personally invested $4 million at $5.25 per share in October 2016, and is the largest shareholder of the company at 18.5%.

Yet the company self-reported a potential FCPA violation to the SEC and DOJ in September 2016, and it has a royalty stream providing ~$3.7 million annually which ends August 2017.

While I consider myself a long-term investor in what I consider paradigm shifts in the economy, every once in awhile I find what appears to be an opportunistic risk/reward bet in the microcap arena.

That is what I believe I've found in Misonix (MSON), a $65 million market capitalization designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. Its 3 main products are (source: 2016 10-K):

BoneScalpel surgical system (“BoneScalpel”), is used mainly for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue. SonaStar Surgical Aspirator (“SonaStar”), which is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors, primarily in the neuro and general surgery field. SonicOne Wound Cleansing and Debridement System (“SonicOne”), which offers tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for effective removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.



The sales model for these products is generally via independent sales representatives in the United States, and via specialty distributors in 48 international markets (although the company is looking to narrow its geographic focus to invest more in high ROI markets). To that end, Misonix established a new distributor relationship in China with Shandong Weigao Orthopedic Device Company, a subsidiary of a large conglomerate with $1 billion in annual revenue.

Moreover, Misonix has transitioned the business by moving to a razor/blade sales model whereby the company is targeting 80% of sales to be recurring consumables sales. In addition to the recurring revenue model, Misonix generally enjoys 65 to 70% gross margins depending on sales mix which implies considerable operating leverage in the business as quarterly revenue scales toward $10 million. On the other hand, Misonix has enjoyed 100% margin royalty income, generally about ~$3.7 million per year, as a result of a license agreement it entered into with Medtronic in 1996. This agreement is scheduled to end in August 2017 and will have an adverse impact on reported EPS on a go-forward basis.

On the positive side, Misonix has a clean capital structure with ~9 million shares outstanding and is well-capitalized with $12 million in net cash on its balance sheet, of which the CEO Stavros Vizirgianakis personally invested $4 million at $5.25 per share when he took over the CEO role after the company self-reported a potential FCPA violation in September 2016 to the SEC and DOJ. Misonix has since parted ways with the former CEO and CFO, each who own a considerable amount of stock, around 11% collectively, as of the latest 10-K.

Given the potential FCPA issue, the company incurred some extra legal expenses as it conducted its voluntary internal investigation, but those costs should start to decline meaningfully in the quarters ahead. Notably, the company reported it would have been profitable but-for the $2 million in legal costs incurred over the trailing 9 months on its most recent earnings call. No decision has been made by the SEC or DOJ with respect to penalties, but generally self-reported violations are treated more favorably and Misonix estimates it made only $8 million in potentially offending sales according to its most recent 10-K. In my view, the potential liability here should be relatively small given the profits generated from these sales were likely de minimus.

Turning now to Mr. Vizirgianakis, he has had success in this industry in the past, where he "co-founded Surgical Innovations, which has become one of the largest privately owned medical device distributors in the African region, and now part of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed entity Ascendis Health. In that capacity, Mr. Vizirgianakis acted as an independent distributor of the Misonix line of products." Given Mr. Vizirgianakis was appointed to the Misonix Board in 2013 after he disclosed a 5.5% stake in the company, I view his leadership, experience, industry connections and stock ownership as a significant alignment of interests to common shareholders.

Conclusion

While Misonix has some hair on it, the company does offer some attractive qualities such as a clean capital structure and a compelling operating model with earnings leverage if the company is successful in scaling the consumables business on the back of increased market penetration and a pipeline of new product extensions. I view Mr. Vizirgianakis leadership as a positive to the story, as well as the rest of the shareholder base which features some solid, private microcap investors and institutions.

That said, the stock is fairly illiquid and has experienced some wide price swings on low volume. To that end, I consider MSON an interesting opportunistic (potential long-term) bet in the low $7s (where I picked mine up) if investors can acquire shares at these levels, but position sizing should be modest given the stock doesn't trade much and for risk factors cited above.

Moreover, the drying of the stream of royalty income post August 2017 will have an impact on the company, but given sales growth appears to be reaccelerating - 32% YoY in the most recent quarter - as management focus has returned on growing the business rather than dealing with the internal investigation, there appears to be a solid growth opportunity at Misonix.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.