Michael Kors Remains Doomed

Towards the end of May, we wrote an article on why Michael Kors (KORS) stock was doomed. Since then, KORS stock is down about 10%, with a majority of those declines happening in the wake of a recent negative note from MKM Partners. We think KORS stock remains doomed, and believe investors can find better value in retail elsewhere.

KORS data by YCharts

When looking to buy the dip in stocks, we like to see 3 things: 1) the valuation is somewhat cyclical, 2) the valuation is in a relative trough in that cycle, and 3) the underlying growth story has not materially changed to warrant new lows in the valuation cycle. We believe this is the case for fellow beaten-up retail stock Costco (COST).

But the problem with KORS is it doesn't check-off any of those things for us. As can be seen in the chart below, there is no valuation cycle. Instead, the GAAP P/E multiple has simply compressed from about 50x in 2012 to 10x today. Because there is no valuation cycle, it is impossible to say if KORS valuation has bottomed. Therefore, we believe there is still risk to the current 10x trailing P/E multiple.

KORS data by YCharts

Most importantly, the KORS growth story has fundamentally changed, and we see serious risks to the Street's current EPS estimates.

KORS is simply a fashion brand whose day in the sun is over. There was a point in time when KORS was the hottest young women's handbag on the market. That was back in FY13, when comps were up 40.1%.

But times have changed, and now KORS is slipping in popularity. Comps fell 4.2% in FY16 and 8.3% in FY17. Maybe the cause is a lack of innovation, as MKM Partners illustrated. Or maybe it's just the fashion cycle. Trends die more quickly than they are born, and KORS investors are starting to realize this.

For whatever reason, KORS comparable sales are in free-fall, and without positive comp growth in this sort of ugly retail environment, there is little reason to invest. Gross margins are getting killed due to a persistently promotional retail backdrop (59.2% in FY17 versus 60.6% in FY15), the opex rate is soaring due to a growing store base (43.9% in FY17 versus 34.4% in FY16), and net income is in free fall (down 34% last year).

But just how much more pain can KORS investors suffer? We think quite a bit. The company is guiding for EPS this year between $3.57 and $3.67, but it's very unlikely the company gets there considering the headwinds mounting in the retail industry. At the start of FY17, management was guiding for $4.56 to $4.64 in EPS. KORS reported FY17 EPS of $4.24. If management again misses its EPS target by about $0.36, then that implies FY18 EPS of roughly $3.26, a far cry from the consensus Street estimate of $3.55.

All in all, there is very little reason to buy the dip in KORS stock here. The valuation shows no signs of bottoming, there are serious risks to consensus EPS estimates, and comp trends remain significantly negative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.