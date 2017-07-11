Procter & Gamble's Path To Growth

Image credit

To say that I haven’t exactly been a fan of Procter & Gamble (PG) is a bit of an understatement. I’ve found the stock to be incredibly overpriced for pretty much the entire time I’ve covered it, and while I get the appeal of the dividend, PG isn’t special in that regard as many mega-caps have ~3% yields. The buyback hasn’t been particularly good either as PG has a propensity to issue a lot of new stock each year. But one thing PG has done quite well in the past few years is keep its debt levels in check. That sounds easy enough, but in an era of rock bottom interest rates, issuing huge amounts of debt is all the rage. In this article, I’ll take a look at PG’s usage of debt and any implications it may have.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this article.

We’ll begin by having a look at PG’s short and long term debt balances over the past five years (and an estimate for 2017) as well as the interest expense associated with that debt.

PG’s debt has actually been pretty steady throughout this period as it seems management likes the $30B area in terms of total debt. The composition has changed slightly as ST debt has taken precedence more recently – particularly in the past year – and that has led to an ever-declining interest expense number. To be clear, $30B of debt is a lot of money, but almost half of it is short term for PG at the moment, which is very cheap to finance.

Indeed, its interest expense associated with its debt has fallen precipitously in this period, declining from about $800M in 2012 to my estimate below $500M this year. That’s pretty extraordinary when you consider that its total debt level is about the same but PG has done a very nice job of changing the composition of its debt in order to take full advantage of low rates.

If we take a look at the company’s interest expense as a percentage of operating income, we see an even rosier picture.

Five years ago, PG’s interest expense was about 6% of its operating income. That number is totally fine and even back then, meant that PG could have raised a bunch of new debt and been able to finance it quite easily. However, despite the fact that operating income has been flat at best during this period, its falling interest expense means that as a percentage of operating income, its debt financing costs are all the way down to just over three percent. That’s tremendously low, and it has helped PG give its net income margin a much-needed boost of late as the business itself has been unable to do that.

Now that we know PG’s balance sheet is in very good shape, what does it mean? To me, the principal advantage to such low financing costs for PG is the fact that it loves to do acquisitions. In fact, the only way PG is going to grow in any sort of meaningful way is to do acquisitions, and its reasonable level of debt and extremely low financing costs mean that it could do a huge acquisition funded by new debt. Issuing debt can get irresponsible companies in trouble, but PG has shown tremendous stewardship with its balance sheet so I don’t see that as a risk at all. Rather, PG could issue tens of billions of dollars in long term debt to fund an acquisition to grow its business and given the circumstances, I think that is exactly what it should do. Indeed, it seems Colgate is on the block, and PG could easily absorb the debt necessary to fund the purchase, which admittedly would be huge. But given its very low (and falling) costs right now, PG could do it and in particular, when you consider the operating income it would gain from the target.

In addition, if PG doesn’t like Colgate and can’t find anything it wants to buy, it could use the considerable space on its balance sheet to buy back stock. It would have to use some discretion here as the stock isn’t what I’d call cheap, but at the same time, PG’s dividend is just over three percent and its average financing cost is well below that. PG could potentially save some cash each year by issuing debt – which carries with it a tax shelter – and buy down its float. That would not only help it save on dividend payments but also to improve its EPS growth via a lower float. If PG cannot find something to buy, this is certainly a worthy second. Either way, with PG’s lack of organic growth, it should do something. The good news is that it has some activists in its ear about changes and I suspect its very clean balance sheet has come up once or twice as an avenue to improve growth.

I am not a big fan of PG, but at the same time, I recognize that its balance sheet is a huge source of strength. PG’s ultra-low financing costs mean that it can leverage up if the opportunity arises and I’d be very surprised if we don’t see that sometime in the relatively near future. What it ends up being is still up in the air, but that is a much-needed tailwind for the stock as the core business is average at best. But if you’re long, take solace in the fact that after years of taking it easy on the balance sheet, PG could easily leverage its strength to fuel the next leg of growth; the worst thing it can do is nothing.