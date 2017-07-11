Target Can Replace AT&T Or Verizon In Your Portfolio

Image credit

In case you’ve been living in a cave for the past couple of years, I’ve got a big announcement to make: Big retail is struggling. I know, I know, it seems difficult to believe but it’s true. The increasingly popular thing to do when shopping is to not go shopping at all, but rather to simply log in to your Amazon Prime account, buy your things and go about your day. That has wreaked havoc on countless retail businesses of late, and Target (TGT) is certainly one of them. Recall a few years ago Target was struggling with traffic and margins but it (briefly) righted the ship. Now, however, the stock is right back near its lows, and it has me wondering if this is a tremendous opportunity to get a leading retail behemoth or a classic value trap.

First things first, this chart is horrendous. After the recovery I mentioned above the shares were trading in a range of the low-$60s to about $80, but after the most recent breakdown earlier this year, the bottom of the prior channel has become staunch resistance. TGT found a bottom this past selloff in mid-June at $48 but that was once again lower than it was in the previous selloff. So far we’ve got two strikes against the technical case for getting long TGT.

In addition, the 200DMA is very steeply sloped downward at this point and the 50DMA is choppy but well below the longer MA, indicating just how bad the selling has been. Finally, the momentum indicators are all very weak (as you’d expect) so in short, there is really no reason to think this thing is more than a trading vehicle right now because there really isn’t anything I can point to on this chart that looks constructive for bulls. If you see a ray of sunshine somewhere, please do share in the comments because you’d have to be the ultimate optimist to do so.

Now that we know the chart is horrendous, what else is there? Of course, there’s the valuation. Target’s earnings have suffered along with its traffic, and that has analysts pretty down in the dumps on its prospects going forward. EPS is expected to stay around the $4 to $4.25 area for the foreseeable future, indicating that with stagnant earnings, TGT is going for a multiple of about 12. That’s certainly not a nosebleed valuation – particularly in today’s, shall we say, “frothy” environment – but given that Target is basically never expected to grow earnings again, maybe 12 is too high. The market certainly thought 16 to 20 was too high and sold the stock aggressively, but is this a reset or just a stop on the way down? We don’t know yet but the ladies and gentlemen of the market are placing their bets; the stock has been pretty volatile as a result.

The most intriguing thing about Target, however, isn’t the depressing chart or the iffy valuation but rather its prodigious dividend. Target has long been a dividend stock, but it has never really been this good as a dividend stock. The current yield is approaching 5%, which puts Target firmly in utility territory. In fact, at this point Target is actually a suitable replacement for the likes of AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) shareholders in terms of yield. Those two companies are desperately trying to race to the bottom in terms of wireless pricing and buying up ancillary businesses in order to diversify away from said race to the bottom. Target, on the other hand, is trying to remake itself to stay relevant, and its FCF and balance sheet are in infinitely better shape, but it sports roughly the same yield.

Both of the utilities are facing situations where their dividend payments are increasingly costly in terms of FCF. Verizon is certainly much worse off than AT&T in terms of ability to continue to raise the dividend, but both look rather pedestrian next to Target. Verizon is using almost all of its FCF to pay its dividend, and while AT&T has some room to run still, it is getting close to the point where FCF may become more scarce and as a result, its dividend increases of late have been diminutive. And as I mentioned, both are engaged in a race to the bottom in terms of wireless pricing, which will only make the dividend situations worse barring some miraculous turnaround. Target doesn't have any of these issues, and while it has its own challenges, its dividend is actually very safe with lots of room to grow irrespective of whether or not it continues to produce higher levels of FCF. In short, Target's dividend is in much better shape than even AT&T and is miles ahead of Verizon.

In addition, Target isn’t taking its profitability issues lying down and on the back of its success with Cat & Jack, it is launching some new consumer goods brands over the next couple of months. Target has tried some various tricks during the past few years and, importantly, the ones that don’t work get canned right away. Failures are okay so long as you learn from them and move on with limited damage and Target has demonstrated the ability to do that. The successes, however, can be terrific and Cat & Jack is a prime example of what can go right for Target with these new brands. None of us knows whether these brands will be blockbusters or end up on the scrap heap but Target’s innovation and willingness to fix its own problems means shareholders are in good hands. I love the strategy; now it just has to work.

Buying Target here takes some faith; there is no denying that. The chart is about as ugly as it could be and the valuation isn’t particularly enticing, but isn’t egregious either. The real crux here is whether or not you think Target can right the ship with its approach to private label and exclusive brands. If you do, the stock is a steal. If you don’t, it probably isn’t. However, Target has something for everyone in its dividend. The yield is almost five percent and very safe even if earnings don’t grow for a few years. That’s the sweet spot for Target right now and you can do much worse for a five percent yield; AT&T and Verizon shareholders should pay attention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.