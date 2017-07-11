Accenture: A Solid Business Model With Underpriced Shares

Investment Thesis

Accenture (ACN) is a global service provider in various business segments such as strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. This company is the leader in its market as three quarters of the Fortune 500 deal with ACN. Keeping such close relation with its clients makes it hard for any of them to switch toward a competitor. Plus, ACN is a real money making machine generating continuous free cash flow insuring a sustainable dividend growth policy:

Source: YCharts

As the business world evolves fast, large companies require Accenture services more than ever to help them adapt. Let's dig deeper in ACN fundamentals to see if it could be a good fit to your portfolio.

Understanding the Business

Accenture is a professional service company that provides management consulting, technology services, and outsourcing. ACN operates in over 120 countries and employs over 411,000 employees. ACN has developed a strong expertise with 75% of the Fortune 500 companies operating in various industries:

Source: ACN Q3 2017 infographic

Accenture's goal is to work closely with its clients to improve their efficiency, value, and growth potential. Throughout its relationships with the largest U.S. companies, ACN is able to learn about the evolution of its clients need and adapt quickly.

Revenues

Source: YCharts

As cloud services are rapidly increasing, Accenture is now showing "The New" digital, cloud and security services related as 50% of its revenues. This is ACN's biggest growth vector with double-digit growth during its latest quarterly update. The company makes roughly 53% of its revenue outside North America ($13.6 billion out of $25.7 billion generated so far in 2017 after three quarters). This makes ACN's business model vulnerable to currency headwinds.

Earnings

Source: YCharts

Accenture shows nice earnings progression throughout the years fueled by its continuous growing sales. The most recent earnings dip is attributable to a pension settlement charge of $0.47/share (ACN Q3 2017 infographic).

The secret in ACN success lies in its strong relationships with its clients. With nearly 150 accounts with billing price of $100 million in 2015 and 97 of their top 100 clients being with them for over 10 years (source: Morningstar), Accenture has built a nearly impossible business to replicate.

Dividend Growth Perspective

ACN started paying dividends in 2006 and has never stopped increasing it since then. Last year, ACN entered the elite group of Dividend Achievers. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: YCharts

Please note the drop in the dividend payment between 2009 and 2011. This was due to change in the dividend policy going from one payment a year to two and a special dividend payment of $0.75/share in 2010 (announced in September 2009, for more details, please visit ACN dividend history).

While the payouts keep increasing, ACN dividend yield remained between 2% and 2.50% for the past five years. Accenture shows an interesting combination of both capital and dividend growth.

Source: YCharts

Looking forward into the future, I notice that both cash payout ratio and payout ratio are under control at 34.68% and 43.76%, respectively. Management has plenty of room for future increases. While the dividend yield remains low, ACN meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

At this time, I don't see any important downsides for Accenture. Lately, the market has been disappointed by management 2017 low guidance and surprising weakness in the health & public service segments. Upon their earnings release, the stock price plunged 4% but is still up by 6% this year lagging the S&P 500 by about 2%.

The key for Accenture is to maintain its strong reputation by continuously improving its services and retaining its best resources. I don't see the company dropping the ball on this point.

Valuation

As I've painted a pretty picture of the company so far, I'm getting very interested to see if the valuation will make the cut to be included in my portfolio. The first valuation method I use is the 10-year PE history. This gives me an idea of how the market values ACN.

Source: YCharts

In the light of the above mentioned graph, the stock price seems fairly price. Don't forget to ignore the latest PE valuation jump and consider a 17 multiple instead of the 22. The earnings drop was related to a one-time charge for Accenture pension plan.

In order to have a better idea of ACN value, I will determine its fair price by using a double-stage dividend discount model. I will use an 8% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and reduce it to 7% as a terminal rate. Since Accenture business model is very solid and the company is well diversified among 120 countries and over 40 different business line, I will use a discount rate of 9%.



Source: Dividend Toolkit Excel calculator spreadsheet

As you can see, the stock price seems to trade at about a 10% discount using this approach. This is enough to put ACN on my buy list.

Final Thought

Accenture shows a great combination of capital and dividend growth potential. Through its solid economic moat, the company generates a continuously increasing cash flow, leading to growing payouts for shareholders. As the stock performance lagged the S&P 500's over the past 12 months, ACN is now trading at an interesting discount. I will add this company to my watch list.

Disclaimer: I do not hold ACN in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.